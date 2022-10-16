Do you like scary movies? What about comic books? Are Westerns more your thing? If you're a fan of any one of those mediums or genres, then you've come to the right place. In June 2020, the first issue of the creator-owned series That Texas Blood was published by Image Comics. This first issue, "The Casserole Dish," was written by newcomer Chris Condon with artwork and coloring done by Jacob Phillips, a dream team who struck gold from the very beginning and have been together ever since. These two worked hard to craft a specific atmosphere and aesthetic to the series that looks and feels like a real small town you could drive through while traveling across West Texas, complete with a series of Spotify playlists to keep the mood.

The book itself is described by Image as if "Paris, Texas [was] gut-punched by No Country for Old Men," which is one astute observation. Following 70-year-old Sheriff Joe Bob Coates as he struggles to maintain law and order in Ambrose County (and return a borrowed casserole dish), That Texas Blood proved so popular that the first four issues all went back for a second printing. Since then, comic giants such as Scott Snyder (Batman, Wytches) and Michael Lark (Daredevil, Lazarus) have given it the highest of praise, with Lark stating that it's "the best damn comic [he's] read in years."

A Perfect Mix of Modern Horror and Intricate Stories

Image via Image Comics

So what's so great about That Texas Blood? What makes this strange cross between True Detective, Stephen King, and a Taylor Sheridan production so special? Well, for starters, this Texas-based comic is one of the most well-written and intricately woven indie books in years. But, even more than that, and just in time for "Spooky Season," it's a pretty great horror book that covers all your favorite eras of modern horror.

There's been a resurgence in horror-based comics in recent years, with even Al Ewing's recent adaptation of Marvel's Hulk comics (a series called The Immortal Hulk) taking the horror route rather than your traditional superhero/sci-fi story. Likewise, That Texas Blood isn't just an indie book about rural, small-town crime, it's a Western epic that is working through every horror subgenre as it continues on — and all through the eyes of Sheriff Joe Bob, who you'll quickly fall for. Due to the nature of the series' fluid timeline, the reader is tossed throughout different time periods and given the chance to witness a young pre-Sheriff Joe Bob — and Ambrose County — in his prime.

Volume 1 of That Texas Blood really gets going in the second issue. Following the tradition of psychological horror, Volume 1, otherwise entitled "A Brother's Conscience," tells the story of an LA-based writer named Randy as he returns to his childhood home of Ambrose County after the sudden death of his brother, a local criminal named Travis Terrill. Admittedly, That Texas Blood doesn't advertise itself as a horror comic, or even a horror story at all. It's much more comfortable, especially early on, in the dingy Western atmosphere of a Texan crime drama that occasionally touches on deep-rooted psychological issues regarding place, belonging, family, and the nature of evil. Like Se7en, it likes to meditate long and hard on that last part.

Horror Themes Hold the Story Together

Image via Goodreads

Yet, it doesn't take long before you recognize the horror themes and elements that hold Randy's story together and pull him down to the uttermost depths, not unlike Essie Davis' character in The Babadook or Toni Colette in Hereditary. If this is what people mean by "elevated horror," then this author's all for it as That Texas Blood signs, seals, and delivers a pulse-pounding crime thriller worthy of such a cool name. Many have compared the first arc in the series to Ed Brubaker's Pulp (which, interestingly enough, TTB artist Jacob Phillips worked on as a colorist alongside his father Sean Phillips, who drew the graphic novel), but that's not exactly a bad thing. In fact, it takes a lot of the same ideas (and beautiful colors) and reinterprets them through a completely different West Texas lens.

Volume 2 of That Texas Blood, titled "Eversaul, 1981," covers a case from the early 1980s involving the kidnapping of a young African-American girl by a supposed group of cultists. Yes, this one is a supernatural/cultish horror that teams a young Deputy Joe Bob up with a strange P.I. named Harlan Eversaul, who takes plenty of cues from the original Kolchak: The Night-Stalker. Truthfully, Eversaul deserves a book on his own where he can continue tracking down cults and solving nigh-supernatural mysteries, but his tenure in these six issues will have to do. Though Volume 2 asks a lot of paranormal questions, what's great about it is that it keeps itself grounded in the world that That Texas Blood creates, giving us hints and clues about another spiritual plane but no clear-cut answers.

Following some themes of the first volume (which, chronologically, takes place many decades later), Volume 2 takes its time to ponder the evils of Ambrose County, more specifically why this West Texan landscape seems cursed. As Joe Bob asks these questions, and Eversaul asks a few more of his own, the only thing that's clear in this cultic horror is that lives are at stake, people are crazy, and if the law won't let you save those who need saving, you may have to do so yourself. It's an excellent arc that is not only one of the best comic book stories this author has read in recent years but one that stays in mind for months afterward. Yes, it's really that good.

The third and current volume of That Texas Blood, called "The Snow Falls Endlessly In Wonderland," picks up in 1992 as the Red Queen Killer is on the loose in Ambrose, silently stalking and killing members of this somewhat-knit community. That's right, this winter-themed slasher features all the blood and gore you could ask for in a book called That Texas Blood, and it does so with so much style that you'll forget to be scared until the very last moment. The Red Queen Killer is pretty terrifying, stalking his victims like Michael Meyers in the original Halloween with only stoic silence and a frightening mask. You certainly wouldn't want this serial killer to come after you, he even stages his victims.

Though the arc has yet to come to a close, it's a wonder how Joe Bob and the rest of the Ambrose Sheriff's Department are going to take this guy down. As we wait and see, it may be time to revisit the first two volumes, or even Number 13, a Christmas-themed ghost story called "What Buster Greer Got For Christmas." Though, Volume 3's winterly artwork alone is breathtaking and worth just staring at for a while, completely challenging our perceptions of what West Texas may traditionally look like that time of year. All this to say, "The Snow Falls Endlessly In Wonderland" has been a fascinating story thus far, and one this author can't wait to see played through.

It's Not Over Yet

Image via Image Comics

But don't think that the coming conclusion of the book's latest volume means That Texas Blood is out for the count afterward. Far from it. Though Condon and Phillips have taken breaks between story arcs in the past, Number 20 continues the 1992 story into a new arc, "Princess Mummy Is Missing." Though this issue is apparently a Christmas special, its premise involving mummies and vampires promises a new (or maybe old) type of horror to be explored next, one focused on monsters. Truthfully, every That Texas Blood story involves a monster of sorts, though rarely do Condon and Phillips explore that thread beyond humankind.

If you're looking for a new horror comic to jump into this fall, or you wished you could read some more Texan crime thrillers with a wide range of criminals, then That Texas Blood is the right book for you. With plenty of horrors to choose from and some incredibly, "well," compelling characters to follow, there's no comic that's as equal parts thrilling and terrifying with such beautiful landscapes to boot. Seriously, do these guys a favor and give their book a chance (you can read the first issue free on Image Comics' website) because it's entirely worth the trip to the Lone Star State, even if you're just headed there on the page.