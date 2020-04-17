How to Watch the ‘That Thing You Do’ Watchalong with the Film’s Cast

That Thing You Do!, Tom Hanks’ directorial debut comedy about the fictional pop band The Wonders and their meteoric rise to fame, is low-key one of the best movies of the 90s. Whether you’ve somehow never seen it or you’re a longtime fan, today’s your lucky day – the cast of the film is hosting a live viewing party on YouTube at 4pm PST / 7pm EST to raise money for MusiCares COVID relief.

Tom Everett Scott, Steve Zahn, Jonathon Schaech, and Ethan Embry, who played the four members of the band The Wonders (or the Oneders, if you prefer), will be streaming live on YouTube as they watch the movie and sharing their thoughts and comments about working together on it. To join, you just need to follow this link to The Wonders’ YouTube page, where you can set a reminder to ping you when the stream starts. The stream will just be the four actors, so you’ll have to have your own copy of That Thing You Do! to watch along, either on a separate device or in another tab on your browser. Luckily, the movie is available to rent on several platforms, including YouTube and Amazon.

According to the instructions on The Wonders’ YouTube page, all you have to do is cue up your copy of the film to the beginning of the 20th Century Fox logo, and you’ll be all set! It’s a charming, funny movie, and all four of the actors are absolutely great in it. For someone who has been watching and enjoying That Thing You Do! since it came out in 1996, the prospect of getting to watch it along with them is irresistible. Plus, it’s for a good cause – you can follow this link to donate to MusiCares COVID relief, and the link will be on the YouTube page for the entirety of the stream. The watchalong party also serves as a tribute to Adam Schlesinger, the lead singer of Fountains of Wayne and writer of the film’s Oscar-nominated title song, who passed away recently from COVID complications. If you’re free this evening (and the odds are good that you are), you literally have no reason not to watch.