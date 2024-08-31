Next month, Prime Video is doing that thing they do - that is, adding a variety of classic movies to their streaming service. One of them is That Thing You Do!, Tom Hanks' delightfully effervescent 1996 directorial debut. Hanks also stars in the film, which follows a small-town band whose first single becomes an unexpected hit.

Directed and written by Hanks, the film takes a look at a sunnier time in America (and pop music), when Beatlemania had just begun to arrive. The film is anchored by the titular song, which was written by the late Adam Schlesinger, of Fountains of Wayne. It perfectly mimics the musical style of the time - and is just as catchy as a real one-hit wonder. It was performed by the film's stars in-character, who trained for weeks to accurately mimic professional musicians. It hit #41 on the Billboard charts, and was nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards, losing to "You Must Love Me" from Evita.

What Is 'That Thing You Do!' About?

The film follows aspiring drummer Guy Patterson (Tom Everett Scott), who gets hastily recruited to join his friends' band to perform their new song, "That Thing You Do!", at a talent show. The song becomes a hit, and soon the band (first dubbed The Oneders, and later the Wonders) are taken under the wing of Amos White (Hanks), who has the band embark on a cross-country tour. Meanwhile, singer/songwriter Jimmy (Johnathon Schaech) is obsessed with the band's success, guitarist (Steve Zahn) is just there to have fun, Guy is falling in love with Jimmy's girlfriend Faye (Liv Tyler), and nobody knows where the bass player (Ethan Embry) is. Ultimately, the band remains a one-hit wonder...but that doesn't mean they don't get a happy ending. The film also features early appearances from Charlize Theron and Giovanni Ribisi. A moderate financial success, making $35 million USD on a $26 million budget, the film was well-received by critics, as well.

That Thing You Do! also features a number of cameo appearances from Hanks' friends and associates, including Chris Isaak, Peter Scolari (who co-starred with Hanks in the short-lived sitcom Bosom Buddies), Kevin Pollak, Jonathan Demme, and a pre-Malcolm in the Middle Bryan Cranston as astronaut Gus Grissom. It also has small roles for Hanks' son Colin Hanks and wife Rita Wilson. The fictional record company from the film, Playtone Records, later lent its name to Hanks' real-life production company.

That Thing You Do! is coming to Prime Video next month.