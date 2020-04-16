Watch: The ‘That Thing You Do!’ Cast Reunites, Shares Delightful Memories

This Friday, April 17th, the cast of That Thing You Do! will be reuniting to do a live viewing party for the truly iconic film, reminisce about making it, and welcome some surprise guests. And while a number of people are currently hosting live-commentary-type things during this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s truly a wonder (get it?) to see this particular quartet back at it—and for a good cause as well. They’ll be raising money for the charity MusiCares.

This viewing party is in honor of musician Adam Schlesinger, who passed away due to COVID-19 recently. You may or may not know that Schlesinger was responsible for writing the title song “That Thing You Do!”—which is an absolute bop by the way. He clearly meant a lot to everyone involved in the film, and the cast will be sharing some memories of Adam on Friday as well.

But in anticipation of the event, Tom Everett Scott, Ethan Embry, Steve Zahn, and Johnathan Schaech recently participated in a 20-minute video interview with Rolling Stone to talk about what people can expect, and to reminisce about making That Thing You Do! a bit. I do not say this lightly, but this video will literally brighten your day. It’s abundantly clear that these four actors have nothing but fond memories of making That Thing You Do!, and hold the film and the filmmaking experience near and dear to their hearts.

Which is kinda rare! Zahn even admits in this interview that some more recent movies he can’t remember for the life of him, but he remembers every single thing about That Thing You Do! He also tells a funny story about director, co-writer, and co-star Tom Hanks politely scolding the actors one day when they were all late to set.

I highly suggest checking out the video below, then rewatching That Thing You Do!, then tuning into the live viewing party on Friday right here.