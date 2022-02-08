There will be more celebrities bombing - or acing - hit songs for at least one more year.

Well, this one is a shocker to...no one. After a massive success across all media platforms, NBC has decided to greenlight the hit show That’s My Jam for Season 2. The show unites three things that rarely go wrong: celebrities in competitive mode, fan-favorite hit songs, and cash prizes. In each episode, four stars (in two teams of two) face off in singing, dancing, and trivia challenges that make them – and the audiences – have an excellent time while they perform perfect renditions of hit songs or just flat-out destroy them by forgetting the lyrics or singing off-key.

According to NBC, That’s My Jam has reached over 250 million views across several platforms, including linear, social, and digital, which translates into the show being considered an absolute hit. NBC also announced that That’s My Jam became the best ever digital launch for a non-scripted program on its streaming service, Peacock — the first episode of the season scored an average of 8.3 million viewers.

The show is hosted by four-time Emmy winner Jimmy Fallon, who teases and jokes with his guests while they are performing the musical challenges. In the clip that you can see below, for example, world-famous singers Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson perform a “mixtape medley,” in which each of them performs short sections of songs made famous by iconic pop divas such as Whitney Houston, Cher, and Shania Twain, and they slay the house down.

But it’s not only singers that showcase the best of their talents in the competition: up until now, Season 1 of That’s My Jam also brought in celebrities that you don’t usually see singing and dancing, such as Fast and Furious franchise’s Jordana Brewster, film director Taika Waititi, Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah, and we’re barely halfway through the season, which aired its sixth episode in the last week of January.

For Season 2, NBC hasn’t announced further details such as the number of episodes, guest competitors, or release date, but since the series blew up so early in the year, we could be looking at a Season 2 premiere still in 2022. At this point, we can only be sure that Fallon will be returning to host duties with signature games like Impossible Karaoke and Slay It to entertain us once again.

You can check out an additional clip and the official synopsis of That’s My Jam below:

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, “That’s My Jam” is an hour-long music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular “Tonight Show” games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It and many more.

