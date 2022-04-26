Picture this: You've just woken up in a strange room with no clue where you are. A voice comes on through a speaker and announces that the game is officially underway. The object of the game? To make it out alive by any means necessary. It's a pretty dreadful thought if it were to happen in real life. But to watch this scenario unfold on screen can actually be quite entertaining.

Movie franchises like Saw have made bundles of money with brand-new iterations of the very concept of death games. But are there many best death game options out there? Some films have taken the genre and put a unique spin on it, adding much-needed life to the death games. So which film or TV show will be the last one standing?

10 'Death Race 2000' (1975)

Another dystopian future, another death game televised for the public's amusement. Death Race 2000 featured a story detailing a TV show created by the rebuilding U.S. government in an attempt to distract citizens from the harsh realities of their country. With zany characters like Frankenstein (David Carradine) and Joe "Machine Gun" Viterbo (Sylvester Stallone), Death Race 2000 leaned into its pulpiness.

What sets Death Race 2000 apart from other death game movies is its over-the-top production and trendsetting approach. Made in 1975, Death Race 2000 was one of the earliest entries into the genre, paving the way for films following a similar path. The film never took itself too seriously as it offered interesting commentary on social rebellion.

9 'The Running Man' (1987)

Based on Stephen King's novel, The Running Man follows Ben Richards (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a police helicopter pilot who has been accused of committing a massacre. After he is sent to prison, he escapes with the help of two men, but is eventually caught. Richards is then given the option to appear on a sadistic TV show in which he must flee from armed mercenaries in an attempt to win a pardon.

The Running Man received a lukewarm from both critics and audiences alike upon its release. The movie does leave a lot to be desired, but the film's influence and impact on future works is undeniable. The Running Man also delivers the typical Arnold experience that every movie fan can enjoy.

8 'The Platform' (2019)

A movie that aims to leave more of an impression with its social commentary rather than its sheer brutality, The Platform's story is rather simple. In the near future, prisoners are sent to a tiered facility where they are assigned one cellmate in a single room. The only catch? Their only food source is a buffet style that sits on a platform that lowers into the room from the top and continues down to the next level below. The table only has a certain amount of food. So if a prisoner is assigned a cell on the very bottom, they will starve.

There is more than enough food to go around for each of the prisoners. But the mindset of "I've paid my dues" strikes true for many of the prisoners, feeling like they have already suffered enough and deserve to be rewarded. The film does a solid job of sharing its worldview without hitting it being too hamfisted. The Platform offers a unique take on the genre and should be a must-watch for any horror fan.

7 'Cube' (1997)

Cube follows a simple story. Five people enter a room with no knowledge of how they got there. They soon realize that they are trapped in an elaborate maze with several rooms that appear to be booby-trapped. After failing to find a way out of their newfound prison, the five people slowly begin to turn on each other.

Despite its seemingly bare-bones story, Cube offers a tense and wild journey in the film that is wrapped in thrilling mystery. The movie is filled with a sense of dread as the players in the Cube's game slowly lose hope of ever returning to their everyday lives.

6 '3%' (2016 - 2020)

Set in a dystopian future where people are impoverished and struggling to survive in the Inland, 3% depicts the spine-chilling tradition of choosing 20-year-old individuals who compete in "The Process" for a chance of moving to virtual paradise, "Offshore." Each candidate goes through grueling and dangerous tests – in the end, only 3% remain.

The show made history by being the first Portuguese-language Netflix original, and offers a fun (and often spine-chilling) story full of well-written characters. Its death game is unsurprisingly inextricably linked with social commentary about the consequences of the widening gap between the rich and poor, as well as the lengths the elite will go to in order to maintain the status quo.

5 'The Hunger Games' (2012)

Based on the popular book series by author, Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games helped introduce the death game genre to an entirely new generation. Starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, The Hunger Games tells the story of a dystopian future where young people participate in a televised set of twisted games that test their ability to survive whatever deadly challenge is thrown their way.

The Hunger Games grossed just under $700 million worldwide, making it one of the most profitable movies of 2012. The movie also cemented Lawrence as a bona fide movie star. The Hunger Games gave the genre one of its most accessible entries, while still staying true to its roots. The film was brutal, but in a blockbuster kind of way.

4 'Saw' (2004)

Saw is the film that launched one of the highest-grossing horror franchises with some of the most gruesome and unique death games ever seen on film. The brainchild of Australian filmmakers James Wan and Leigh Whannell, Saw follows the story of Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) and Adam Stanheight (Whannell). Both men have woken up in a decrepit room, chained to the walls. They are then given instructions by the mysterious Jigsaw (Toby Bell) that they are there for a reason, and must his game in order to make it out alive.

Saw is as shocking as it is well-made. The tension is cranked up to a 10 throughout the entire film and there is never a moment in which the characters ever feel "safe." There is also a sense of real mystery in the film, an element that is severely lacking in the subsequent sequels. Saw is razor-sharp in its execution, leaving its influential mark on the death game genre.

3 'Alice in Borderland' (2020 - 2022)

Alice in Borderland tells the story of Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and his band of gamer friends. When they mysteriously emerge onto the streets of a desolate version of Tokyo, the group soon realizes that they must compete in a series of twisted games in order to survive. With no other choice but to play along, the friends do what they do best. Game.

Alice in Borderland came out before Squid Game, but was never able to catch the same amount of fanfare. But that doesn't mean the show is any lesser because of it. Alice in Borderland is a great entry into the genre, offering an original take that breathes fresh life into the death game concept. Very few shows have ever captured the feel of being in a video game as Alice in Borderland.

2 'Battle Royale' (2000)

Taking place in the near future, the Japanese government has instituted a mandatory game where dozens of teenage students are transported to a secret island where they must face off and kill each other in a twisted attempt to curve juvenile violence in the outside world. Seems pretty reasonable, huh? Upon its release, the film received harsh criticism for its brutality and subject matter, all involving teenagers.

Over 20 years later, Battle Royale is now recognized as an influential film that has inspired TV shows, films, and video games. The concept of a "battle royale" has peaked in popularity in recent years, with the game Fortnite leading the way. Battle Royale is now known not only as one of the best death game films, but among the greatest Japanese movies fans of the genre should see.

1 'Squid Game' (2021 - )

Netflix's international sensation, Squid Game offered a refreshing take on the death game genre. The story focuses on people who have fallen on very hard times. They are each offered a chance to escape their troubles. All they have to do is win a few simple games, and they'll win a small fortune. Seems a little too good to be true, right? Well, that's because it is.

The most popular death game Netflix show, Squid Game wasted very little time in showing viewers just how brutal the games will be. Losers don't go home, they die. The stakes offered incredible tension because no one character is safe. Few shows have ever been as willing to dispose of central characters as Squid Game. The sense of dread gave the story meaning and the characters a purpose. Squid Game offered the death game genre a glimmer of humanity.

