You unlock this door with the key of imagination. Beyond it is another dimension that has captivated the hearts, minds, and fears of several generations for over 60 years. While the original series, created and hosted by Rod Serling, remains the definitive version, the three revivals have also presented remarkable episodes that rival the original in terms of quality.

Each series told stories that delved into the creepy unknown, the wonders of the imagination, or fears all too known to the people going through them. But, no matter the version, they all contribute to a legacy of ideas in the glorious pantheon known as The Twilight Zone.

'Evergreen' (2002)

Jenna Winslow (Amber Tamblyn) is a teenager with a flair for rebellion, so her parents are moving to a gated community, hoping to curve those teenage kicks. But unfortunately, this neighborhood is full of people who prioritize conformity and expect everyone living there to follow standard good behavior.

As time goes on, she begins to question sudden behavior changes in the youth who live nearby and, in time, discovers this community’s horrifying secret. But she’s running on borrowed time because once the council declares her a dangerous influence, she’s destined to become “evergreen” soon enough.

'A Traveler' (2019)

An Alaskan police station is celebrating its Christmas party when they notice a new guest (Steven Yeun) in one of their holding cells. Nobody knows how he got in there, and the man claims to be “a traveler.” However, he seems friendly enough to note how famous the parties are online, endearing himself greatly to his fellow guests.

But the Sergeant (Marika Sila) grows suspicious of his true motives when he reveals information he should not know about. She and a few officers become concerned, but he counteracts by revealing other allegiances and promising more excellent promotions when his “people” arrive.

'A Small Talent for War' (1986)

Aliens are no strangers to the Twilight Zone, but this invasion episode is an underrated gem. The aliens that created the human race have arrived on Earth and are planning on destroying it. The reason they give is due to, as the title implies, the planet’s small talent for war. The humans are given 24 hours to plead their case.

It becomes a race against time to initiate global peace and explain to the aliens why humanity’s war tendencies can be abolished. The problem is that it turns out the aliens were not exactly specific about how Earth’s talent was to be utilized.

'Cold Fusion' (2002)

Among the key themes in many Twilight Zone stories is how easily people slip into paranoia as the unknown absorb their minds. In this story, a remote lab in the arctic is housing a device holding infinite power and has lost all contact with the outside world.

Dr. Paul Thorson (Sean Patrick Flanery) has been sent to investigate but begins to meet different people who tell him the device is either unfinished, nothing to worry about, or the most dangerous thing on the planet. If only these people seemed actually to exist.

'Living Doll' (1963)

Before the likes of Chucky and Annabelle, there was Tina. A little girl (Tracy Stratford) begs her mother (Mary La Roche) to buy her a doll named Talky Tina (June Foray). But her abusive stepdad (Telly Salavas) isn’t exactly happy to welcome her into the family. Much to his surprise, Tina isn’t fond of him either.

In private, she begins to talk back to him, insult him, and even threaten his life. At first, he thinks it’s a decoy, a manufacturing mistake, or even his wife and new kid playing a trick on him. But is he losing his mind, or is there something else going on?

'Monsters!' (1986)

Young monster fan Toby (Oliver Robbins) has a new neighbor—an old vampire named Emile (Ralph Bellamy). The old vampire tells him not only is he not dangerous, but most vampire lore is wrong; vampires can walk in the sunlight, taste garlic, and stand in the presence of crucifixes.

Unfortunately, there’s one other aspect of vampires that not many know about. Whenever a vampire stays around a human long enough, their presence causes humans to transform into monsters that will kill them. Emile reveals that he’s come to this town to live out the rest of his days—and his days are numbered.

'Nightmare at 30,000 Feet' (2019)

This episode is similar to ‘Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.” from the original series but puts a fresh new spin on it without a cheesy monster. Investigative journalist Justin Sanderson (Adam Scott) is taking a flight from Miami to Tel Aviv. He’s settling in for his long journey by listening to a mystery podcast.

As soon as it begins, he realizes the podcast is discussing the disappearance of the very plane that he’s on. Details the podcast mentions happen all around him, but few believe him. Finally, he and a fellow passenger (Chris Diamantopolous) decide to take action—but what they do next only seals the plane’s fate.

'The Masks' (1964)

In New Orleans, Mardi Gras time, wealthy old Jason Foster (Robert Keith) is on his deathbed. His selfish, vain, greedy, and downright sociopathic family has come to pay their respects—and gain their inheritance. While grumpy and temperamental in his own right, Jason allows them their prize – but only if they can put on some unique masks, he got from a mysterious benefactor and wear them until midnight.

The family trades insults at one another, and the whole thing grows more and more uncomfortable by the minute. Until the final hour comes, and the family learns they’ll get more than they bargained for.

'To See the Invisible Man' (1985)

In a dystopian future, a man named Mitchell Chaplin (Cotter Smith) has been sentenced to become invisible for one year. But rather than turning his body invisible, the authorities place a mark on his head, and nobody is allowed to interact with him under any circumstance, or else they face similar punishment.

At first, he’s happy with it, not being much of a people person, and uses his newfound status to get away with being a jerk. But as time goes on, he realizes how valuable human contact actually is, as he becomes increasingly desperate for anybody to recognize his presence.

'It’s a Good Life' (1961)

Perhaps the most chilling and hopeless of the original run. Peaksville, Ohio, was once a thriving community. But that all changed when a monster was born. Since that telepathic monster came, the town has been lost from the rest of the world. As a result, standard household supplies have been dwindling. They can only have one hour of TV per week.

This monster can read their minds, and if someone isn’t thinking good thoughts about him, he banishes them to a cornfield with no way out. They can’t escape. They can’t rebel. And the worst part of all? This monster is just a six-year-old boy (Billy Mumy).

