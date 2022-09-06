The best of the best film series, according to critics.

When one is trying to get a feel for the critics' consensus on a certain movie, the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes is many people's go-to.

If it's hard for a movie to get good reviews, it's even harder to get those good reviews going across an entire franchise. Such series of movies tend to be legendary classics such as Sergio Leone's Dollars trilogy, or modern favorites of the public such as the John Wickfranchise.

10) Even the Critics Don't Mess With Him — 'John Wick' Franchise

Since 2014's action thriller John Wick, about an ex-hitman coming out of retirement to get revenge on the criminals that killed his dog, audiences around the world fell in love with Keanu Reeves's character.

The franchise continued with Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 — Parabellum, and fans knew for sure that cinema had been graced with a delightful source of modern action classics. The fight scenes are brutal and stylish, the characters have engaging personalities, and the story is simple in all the best ways. Because of this, the franchise thus far has an average of 88.3% on Rotten Tomatoes.

9) The Definitive Australian Cult Classic — 'Mad Max' Franchise

George Miller's Mad Max films are all landmarks of the post-apocalyptic genre. Starting with 1979's low-budget wonder Mad Max and going all the way to the soft reboot Fury Road, the films are about a highway patrolman (Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy) in a dystopian land encountering criminals in the barren wastelands.

It's hard to find action movies with as much engaging action, memorable visual style, and iconic set pieces as the Mad Max movies, for which they have an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%.

8) An Unparalleled Fantasy Epic — 'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy

Adapting the endlessly imaginative works of J.R.R. Tolkien may sound like a gargantuan task, yet Peter Jackson and company somehow managed to do it with their Lord of the Rings trilogy, about a team setting out to defeat the rising evil of a tyrant.

With an average Tomatometer score of 93%, these movies are often lauded as some of the greatest fantasy films ever made, and it's hard for anyone to disagree. They have beautiful visuals, countless memorable scenes, riveting characters, and a classic story of good vs evil that constantly pushes the boundaries of storytelling.

7) DreamWorks' Fan-Favorite Magnum Opus — 'How to Train Your Dragon' Trilogy

When it comes to great animated fantasy films, it's hard to go wrong with DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, which follows the adventures of Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) and his friends in the dragon-obsessed island of Berk.

All three films complement each other beautifully, telling a thoroughly compelling story full of fascinating themes and endearing characters with complex arcs. The animation is top-notch across the whole trilogy, and the score is one of the most fun in the genre. Because of all this, Dean DeBlois's movies have an average score of 93.3% on Rotten Tomatoes.

6) They've Got a Friend in Critics — 'Toy Story' Franchise

It's hard to find anyone who isn't familiar with Pixar's star franchise, Toy Story. The four movies about a group of toys and their adventures in trying to make children happy are classics loved by practically everyone, and even the spin-off film-within-a-film Lightyear isn't without its fair share of fans.

Those who grew up with the movies, and even those who were already adults when they first fell in love with them, all adore the captivating characters and moving stories. Critics love them, too, as the franchise has an average Tomatometer score of 94%.

5) The Parents of All Spaghetti Westerns — 'Dollars' Trilogy

The Dollars trilogy, unarguably the most acclaimed Western movie series in history, is in Italian franchise composed of three Sergio Leone spaghetti Westerns with Clint Eastwood's "Man With No Name" as a protagonist.

There's a pretty good reason why these films always rank among the best in their genre. They're all incredibly entertaining, stylishly made, and perfect prototypes of what a good Western should be. Although it wasn't Leone's intention for A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly to be considered a trilogy, they certainly became one of the best with an average Tomatometer score of 95%.

4) Three Countries Making Three Amazing Films — 'Three Colors' Trilogy

A collaboration between France, Poland, and Switzerland, Krzysztof Kieślowski's Three Colors: Blue, Red, and White are deeply humanistic films each exploring (among other themes) the three political ideals of the French Republic: liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Each of the three films is a staggering classic, with Three Colors: Red being one of the few movies to have a Tomatometer of 100%. Featuring amazing performances and pristine writing and directing, they're worthy of their average Tomatometer score of 95.3%.

3) India's Greatest Masterpieces — 'Apu' Trilogy

Satyajit Ray is one of the greatest Indian directors of all time, and his masterpiece is the Apu trilogy, composed of three phenomenal films about the childhood, education, and early maturity of a young Bengali boy named Apu.

Pather Panchali, Aparajito, and The World of Apu are the three movies in the trilogy. Each of them individually is one of the most moving and absorbing coming-of-age films you can find; but together, they become an even more impactful work of art, with an amazing 96.3% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer.

2) What Might Be, What Should Be, and What Is — 'Before' Trilogy

Richard Linklater's Before trilogy starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy is a beautiful, hauntingly realistic depiction of romance and love unlike any other. Nine years apart from each other, every entry in the trilogy achieves something different with equal finesse and passion.

A couple of enthralling characters played arrestingly by two superb actors, along with some amazingly written dialogue, are all it takes to carry these three seemingly simple yet profoundly complex and thoughtful movies, which have an average Tomatometer score of 97.3%.

1) He Makes Us Want to Be Better People — 'Paddington' Franchise

Though so far there have only been two Paddington movies with a third one on the way, that's all it's taken for both critics and audiences to absolutely fall in love with the infinitely charming, marmalade-loving Paddington bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw).

These movies quickly became pop culture sensations, with a nearly flawless score of 98% on the Tomatometer. They're as sweet and charmismatic as its main character, equal times hilarious and heartfelt, and overall simply beautiful movies that can soften and fulfill even the most hardened of hearts, perfect watches whether alone or with the whole family.

