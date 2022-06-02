English can be a colorful language. There are so many words that often carry with them so many different meanings. But arguably, few of them rival the f-word, and certain filmmakers have been well aware of this, adding it sometimes sparingly, sometimes liberally to their films. If a film's dialogue needs punching up, a quick and easy way to do it is by adding some profanity. Just ask Quentin Tarantino: he's made some of the most extreme and profane movies of all time, right?

It's true, but his films pale in comparison compared to other films and filmmakers. Nothing he's made comes close to cracking the top 10, when it comes to most f-words in a film. His highest-ranked film is currently at #35 (Reservoir Dogs). So in celebration of some of the films that truly go the extra distance when it comes to swearing, here are the 10 most profane films of all time, ranked from least to most f-words.

The Outpost (2020) - 355 f-words

The Outpost is a war film that depicts the Battle of Kamdesh in 2006, during the war in Afghanistan. It stands as the 10th most profane movie of all time, and the most swear-filled war film ever released.

War movies don't usually shy away from language, as having soldiers curse up a storm is true to real life. Adding to that, they're often in dangerous and tense situations, and that is a realistic way to react when in danger, so for that aspect at least, The Outpost does stand as a believable, grounded war movie.

Alpha Dog (2006) - 367 f-words

A film directed by Nick Cassavetes - son of the famed John Cassavetes; one of the most important independent filmmakers of all times - Alpha Dog is based on a real-life kidnapping/murder that took place in 2000, and has a huge cast that includes Emile Hirsch, Bruce Willis, Sharon Stone, Justin Timberlake, and the late Anton Yelchin.

Ir received overall mixed reviews, but might have been interesting at the time for the novelty of seeing Justin Timberlake swear a bunch of times, seeing as he was still mostly known for being a pop star in 2006.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) - 392 f-words

Straight Outta Compton stands out from the average music biopic by having more f-bombs than any other in history (well, that and the fact that it's also a well-made movie that's far more vibrant and energetic than your run-of-the-mill music biopic).

It tells the story of rap group NWA, whose time as a collective was short but incredibly impactful. They used their music and lyrics to bring attention to the societal issues around them, and in essence, weaponized profanity for a noble cause. The language in their lyrics was far more extreme than any other music group at the time, and it drew attention to both NWA and the issues they wanted to shed light on. As such, it would be dishonest for a film depiction of the group's history to shy away from profane language.

Casino (1995) - 422 f-words

An almost three-hour-long crime film from Martin Scorsese, starring the notoriously (and often hilariously) profane Joe Pesci at his most fiery and energetic? Of course this epic about the criminals that all but ran Las Vegas throughout the 1970s is going to be full of swearing.

It's certainly one of Scorsese's most well-known movies, and successfully utilizes much of the style and spark of his masterpiece, Goodfellas, transposed into an entirely new setting. The level of violence matches the language, too, as it also manages to be one of the most graphic and unapologetically brutal crime films of all time.

Nil by Mouth (1997) - 428 f-words

Nil by Mouth is an intense and gritty UK drama about a working-class family living in London. It stars Ray Winstone, who's somewhat famous for bringing a huge amount of anger and ferocity to the roles he plays, so it's not surprising to find him in one of the top 10 most f-word-heavy films.

It's also notable for being Gary Oldman's directorial debut, and as of 2022, it remains the only film he has directed. He apparently drew from his real-life experiences growing up while making this film, which might be one of the reasons why it's such a gritty, grounded, and unnerving film.

Summer of Sam (1999) - 435 f-words

For six years, between 1999 and 2005, Spike Lee's tense crime-drama Summer of Sam held the record for the most f-words in a feature film. It's not one of his very best films, perhaps being a little too long and unfocused, but he brings his unmistakable style and energy to this film about the lives of a group of people living in New York City in the late 1970s, while the city was living in fear of a prolific serial killer.

It's undeniably a stressful time, with the summer heat, infidelity, and murders happening in the background, so the characters in the film can certainly be cut some slack when it comes to their language. Overall, it's a worthy watch for any fan of Spike Lee.

Uncut Gems (2019) - 560 f-words

The Safdie Brothers' 2019 masterpiece, Uncut Gems, features a career-best performance from Adam Sandler, and doesn't mess around when it comes to delivering one of the most gleefully intense, downbeat, and profane films of the last 10 years.

In telling the story of a risk-taking, thrill-seeking gambling addict who doesn't know when to quit, it makes sense for the language of the film to match the constant pressure its main character is under. Much of the film involves characters yelling and swearing at each other as events spiral further and further out of control, and provided you can handle the stress of it all, it's brilliant.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) - 569 f-words

Like in Casino, Martin Scorsese uses an almost three-hour runtime to get the most swear words he can from his actors. This time, he manages to outdo his previous efforts, as The Wolf of Wall Street is his most f-word-heavy film, and he managed to do it all without Joe Pesci, too!

The film follows Jordan Belfort and his criminal exploits on Wall Street, as well as the debauchery and chaos that comes with such a lifestyle. It's a film about excess, from its content to its extended runtime to its 500+ f-words, and Scorsese fans wouldn't want it any other way.

F★CK (2005) - 857 f-words

So, this is a documentary about the word itself. Of course it's going to use it a lot. Admittedly, it's a unique premise for a documentary, as it provides insight into the origins of the infamous four-letter word, the variety of ways it can be used, and the reasons why it's so controversial.

It also contains a number of interviews with comedians who are famous for their use of the word, which are often pretty funny and eye-opening. Despite basing an entire movie around the f-word, though, it only ranks second overall in the ranking of films that use the word the most.

Swearnet: The Movie (2014) - 935 f-words

It's all in the title, really. It shouldn't be too much of a surprise that a movie called Swearnet is extremely profane, but still, racking up almost 1000 f-words in one movie is something. The plot of the film itself involves the actors of the Trailer Park Boys TV series playing themselves, as they try to create an uncensored network online, after being annoyed at censorship on TV.

It may have broken the record for the most f-words, but that's about it, as it was overall poorly reviewed. Still, if it was just an excuse by the filmmakers to grab the official title for the most swear-filled movie of all time, good for them.

