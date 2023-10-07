The Big Picture Reality stars like Kylie Jenner undergo significant facial transformations, with plastic surgery and fillers playing a role, despite her denial.

Khloe Kardashian's ever-evolving appearance includes a nose job, fuller lips, and a narrower chin and jawline, likely due to procedures like buccal fat removal and Botox injections.

Bethenny Frankel's appearance changed due to Botox injections in her jawline, which she started as a result of teeth grinding, but she didn't undergo extensive procedures like other reality stars.

It’s truly fascinating how the faces of some reality stars change completely after they begin appearing on a reality TV show. Some of them are quite unrecognizable thanks to plastic surgeries and fillers. Not all of them however are candid about the procedures they did, while others are only too happy to detail everything they have done to their body and face. Here is a list of the 10 biggest transformations we have seen.

10 Kylie Jenner

Image via Kylie Jenner on Instagram

Kylie Jenner, 26, of The Kardashians has consistently maintained that she hasn't undergone plastic surgery to change her facial features. Instead, she attributes her altered appearance to the use of fillers and makeup techniques. Fans, of course, didn’t buy it. Her face had changed so much throughout the years that she looks completely unrecognizable from her teenage years.

In one episode of The Kardashians during Season 3 on their Hulu series, she said: “We all have our little things, so it's normal to be insecure sometimes, but I always just remember being like the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself, I still love myself." She added: "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I’ve only gotten fillers, and I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story. I will always want everyone to just love themselves."

When looking at a before and after pictures, it seems like there is much more than fillers involved and plastic surgeons agree. Her nose, chin, jawline, eyes, have all gone through some plastic procedure. Many fans of the show also believe she had gotten breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift, but Kylie denied both.

9 Khloe Kardashian

Image via Hulu

Fans have witnessed the ever-evolving appearance of 39-year-old Khloe Kardashian's face over the years. She eventually admitted to undergoing a nose job (which was too obvious to deny), but nothing else. Initially, when asked about rhinoplasty, she vehemently denied it, attributing the changes in her nose to "great contouring." She also added, "We sometimes go overboard, but my nose spread during pregnancy, so I'm just waiting for it to return to its original state."

Kardashian's face, however, appears notably different. Her lips are fuller, and her chin and jawline appear narrower. These changes can be attributed to buccal fat removal and injections of Botox into her jaw muscles, which can help in narrowing the jawline. Nevertheless, it's best to avoid inquiring about the procedures she has undergone, as it tends to irritate her. Her annoyance often becomes apparent when fans post comments about it on her Instagram page.

Related: 'Botched' Exposes How Plastic Surgery Misahps Feed Our Own Ugleness

8 Bethenny Frankel

Image via Bravo

While the former Real Housewives of New York star, Bethenny Frankel doesn't appear to have undergone numerous procedures, the ones she did choose have made a significant difference in her appearance. When Frankel, 52, first appeared on the show in 2008, her jawline was quite pronounced, it was wide and strong. However, in later seasons, her jawline seemed much softer and narrower. Frankel attributed it to Botox injections. “I’ve had Botox in my jaw. You can see that my jaw has completely changed," she once stated. The reality star turned millionaire, said she started the injection a few years prior to appearing on the show as a result of her grinding teeth since she was in her 20s.

7 Heidi Montag

Image via POPSUGAR

Heidi Montag, known for her appearances on The Hills and Celebrity Big Brother, was always candid about her extensive plastic surgery journey, which included a chin reduction, rhinoplasty, facial fat injections, brow lift, breast augmentation, and having her ears pinned back. Back in 2010 when Montag was 23 years old, she underwent 10 cosmetic procedures in one day, significantly altering her appearance. At the time, she expressed her contentment with the transformations.

However, Montag now 37, has had a change of heart. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she revealed that she now regrets her decision, stating, "I was way too young to make such a life-changing decision. I was under so much pressure because it was the beginning of comment sections and the rise of negativity and hate on the internet."

6 Sharon Osbourne

Image via CBS

Fans were shocked when they saw Sharon Osbourne on Pierce Morgan's show this past September. The 70-years-old talk show host, appeared very thin. She admitted taking the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic but said she had stopped using it after she had lost too much weight. But her face also seemed much different which made many fans post comments such as: "Is that Sharon? I didn't recognize her." Osbourne who is no stranger to plastic surgery admitted that she had a botched facelift and had done another procedure recently in order to fix it. “I went to a surgeon who I’d used before. He did such a terrible job. I mean I looked like a Cyclops."

The talk show host who along with her family started the era of reality shows with The Osbournes (2002-2005) had the failed surgery in 2021. "I looked like Quasimodo, because I had one eye here, one eye there. It was wicked," she said.

5 Darcey & Stacey Silva

Image via TLC

Darcey Silva, 49, who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé in Season 1 and then along with her sister Stacey Silva in the spin-off show Darcey & Stacey, looks a lot different from when she had started filming the show back in 2017. Fans of the show first met Darcey when she flew to meet her then-boyfriend, Jesse Meester. The relationship didn’t last long but Darcey and her sister didn’t need Jesse to stay part of the Franchise. They secured their own show and subsequently embarked on a series of plastic surgeries that have significantly changed their appearances. The two sisters openly shared their transformations with their viewers, which included matching surgeries such as a neck lift, chin liposuction, lateral blepharoplasty (often referred to as "Fox eyes"), cheek lift, revision rhinoplasty, and generous amounts of lip injections. Additionally, they traveled to Turkey, where they underwent procedures like the Brazilian Butt lift, liposuction, and breast augmentation.

4 Nene Leakes

Image via Bravo

Nene Leakes, the 55-year-old staple of Real Housewives of Atlanta, became a part of the Bravo family in 2008. Two years later, she underwent her first nose job, followed by another in 2016, citing "a real medical reason" for the latter. Additionally, she has undergone breast reduction, a breast lift, and liposuction around her waist. This year, in August, she also had a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction. Nene currently serves as an ambassador for Georgia Plastic and Reconstruction Surgery, which undoubtedly comes with its own perks. If you look at photos from 15 years ago, it's evident that Nene has undergone a significant transformation, and she looks better than ever.

3 Tori Spelling

Image via Instagram

Tori Spelling didn’t start her career in reality TV, but rather as an actress in the very popular show Beverly Hills 90210, produced by her late father Aaron Spelling. However, in later years she began starring in a series of reality shows along with her husband Dean McDermott; Tori & Dean: Inn Love, Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever, Craft Wars, and more. In the past, the 49-year-old mother of five admitted to getting her nose and boobs done, but when people started speculating that she had undergone more procedures, she insisted that her appearance had changed thanks to makeup and that’s all.

2 Shannon Beador

Shannon Beador, 59, the star of The Real Housewives of Orange County had changed quite a bit since she joined the show in 2014 on season 9. Following her divorce from her husband David Beador, she gained weight which made her face look different. This along with the use of generous amounts of face fillers (which she admitted to), changed her face considerably. Beador like many of the housewives of the franchise, underwent rhinoplasty. During season 14, she also had a skin tightening procedure which is less invasive than a facelift and last year, in part 2 of season 16 reunion, she admitted that she had a full facelift and neck lift. “The surgeon called [my boyfriend] John and said, ‘I’ve never cut more skin out of a neck in my entire career than I have with Shannon.” Former cast member Kelly Dodd, claimed that Beador also had liposuction, but Beador insisted that she had only “BodyTite”.

1 Vicki Gunvalson

Image via Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson, 61, the OG of the OC as she likes to call herself, has undergone a comprehensive array of cosmetic procedures on both her face and body. Gunvalson joined The Real Housewives of Orange County on its’ first season in 2006. She was fired from the show a few seasons back and made a comeback this year. While her appearance hasn't drastically transformed, she undeniably looks more rejuvenated and vibrant than even in her younger years.

Vicki openly acknowledged undergoing several surgical and non-surgical procedures, including a lower facelift, neck lift, cheek fillers, and rhinoplasty. In addition to these facial enhancements, she shed a significant amount of weight, crediting her success to intermittent fasting and AirSculp procedure, an FDA-cleared cellulite-removal procedure.