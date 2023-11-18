The Big Picture The Real Housewives franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating viewers with its wealth, drama, and fabulous lifestyles.

The net worth of the housewives varies greatly, with some reaching multimillionaire status through various careers and business ventures.

The journey to fame and fortune for these housewives is diverse, ranging from childhood acting careers to marrying into wealthy families or building their own successful businesses.

When The Real Housewives of Orange County first aired in 2006 on Bravo TV the viewing audience was unclear what to expect. However, it didn’t take long for the American audience to be hooked. The wealth, the lifestyle, the houses, and the drama brought something new to unscripted programming. The very name of the show seemed to challenge what people assumed real housewives should be like. This reality TV show was different, and spawned multiple spin-offs, including The Real Housewives of New York, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta, to name just a few. Over the years, the franchise has gained further widespread popularity. The Real Housewives have become a cultural phenomenon.

The leading ladies you soon got to love, and sometimes hate. They would come into the show, then go to be replaced, only to later return once again. But the fabulous lifestyles will always remain constant. But what is the backstory to these wealthy and unabated housewives? Were they born with a silver spoon in their mouth? Or did they have to go out and earn it? Who has the biggest house, the richest husband, and the biggest online following? And could you separate the super rich from the rich? But of those selected housewives, do you know their rags-to-riches story? If indeed they even had a rags-to-riches story. Let’s take a closer look at the net worth of the 10 richest real housewives and the journey that took them to fame and fortune.

All housewives' net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources, including celebritynetworth.com, Bravo TV.com, and other financial websites.

10 Kathy Hilton

RHOBH: Actor, Fashion designer and Presenter: Net Worth $350 Million

Kathleen Elizabeth Avanzino was born on March 13, 1959, in New York City. She attended Montclair College Preparatory School in Los Angeles where she became close with fellow student Michael Jackson. The two would remain good friends until he died in 2009. Her career began as a child actress, appearing in television shows like Bewitched, The Rockford Files, and Happy Days. At 15, she met Richard Hilton, the grandson of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. The two married five years later in 1979. She and Richard would have four children, daughters Paris and Nicky, and sons Barron and Conrad.

Kathy Hilton returned to television in 2002, working as a host on home-shopping network QVC, and the reality show, I Want to Be a Hilton on NBC. Two years later, she began selling skincare products on the home-shopping network HSN. Kathy joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a guest and friend throughout the seasons. Since 2012, she designed the Kathy Hilton Collection of party dresses, sold in four hundred stores worldwide, including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Nordstrom.

In December 2020, Kathy and her daughters Paris and Nicky modeled the new Valentino 2021 resort collection in Vogue magazine. In 1999, Kathy and Richard Hilton paid $3.385 million for a 7-bedroom 3-acre sprawling property in the Hamptons. Over the years, they have traditionally rented this property over the summer seasons from $300,000- $400,000. In 2016, they paid $9 million for a massive Bel-Air mansion. After extensive renovations, this Georgian-styled property is listed for 55 million dollars. Husband Richard Hilton recently sold his real estate firm, Hilton and Hyland, after business partner Jeff Hyland died in 2022. His widow, Lori Hyland, bought out Richard’s stake in Hilton & Hyland. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

9 Diana Jenkins

RHOBH: Philanthropist and Human Rights Activist: Net worth $300 million

Diana Jenkins was born Sanela Dijana Ćatić in 1973 in Sarajevo. She lived in a modest concrete apartment block, typical for the Yugoslavian communist era at the time. Her father was an economist and her mother was an accountant. Diana would study economics at the University of Sarajevo, though with the outbreak of war, she was forced to flee Bosnia during the Siege of Sarajevo in April 1992. After migrating to London, Diana continued her studies at the City University, London. She earned a BS degree (with honors) in Computer Science and Economics. In 1999, Diana met and married Barclays Bank financier Roger Jenkins. The couple had 2 children before divorcing in 2011. Diana received a settlement of $300 million, making her one of the richest women in the UK at the time, according to celebritynetworth.com.

She joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the 12th season, in 2022. However, after just one season, Diana announced she would be leaving the show, citing her pregnancy as the reason for her exit. Diana is now a renowned entrepreneur, philanthropist, human rights activist, and business person. She acquired the Melissa Odabash swimwear line and in 2009 became the founder and CEO of Neuro Brands drink company. Diana later moved to Southern California where she bought a 3-acre clifftop property in Malibu. Diana would then sell the sprawling Hidden Hills home for a substantial profit to her neighbor, Whatsapp co-founder Jan Koum in February 2021 for $87 million.

8 Kyle Richards

RHOBH: Actress, Business Owner and Author: Net worth $100 million.

Kyle Richards was born in Hollywood, Los Angeles on January 11, 1969. She has a sister, Kim Richards, and an older half-sister, Kathy Hilton, from her mother’s first marriage. Kyle’s father, Ken Richards, was a wealthy business executive, but it is unclear whether his wealth is the reason for Kyle's financial success. According to the book House of Hiltons, Kyle, Kim, and Kathy’s mother, Kathleen, encouraged all three of her daughters to marry wealthy men. Kyle joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010. It was reported that Kyle Richards earns $270,000 per season.

In 1998, Kyle Richards married real-estate tycoon Guraish Aldjufrie, before getting divorced in 1992. In 1996, Kyle married Mauricio Umansky, who would work for Kyle’s brother-in-law, Rick Hilton, at his real estate firm, Hilton & Hyland. Umansky would later leave and start his firm called The Agency. Umansky company sold nearly $5 billion in real estate sales, according to the Agency’s website. Over the years, Kyle and Mauricio acquired several multi-million-dollar properties. Kyle Richards' businesses include her clothing line, a chain of boutiques called Kyle by Alene Too, and a luxury resort and loungewear boutique Kyle x Shahida in Palm Desert. Kyle Richards is a published writer. In 2011, she released Life is Not a Reality Show: Keeping It Real with the Housewife Who Does It All. The memoir is a self-help guide that includes tips on relationships. In recent weeks, rumors circulated that Kyle and her husband Mauricio have separated. In response, Kyle and Mauricio put out a joint statement on their Instagram account. “Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

7 Lisa Vanderpump

RHOBH: Author, Actor, Restaurateur: Net Worth $90 Million

Lisa Vanderpump was born and raised in South London, England on September 15, 1960. Lisa met her husband, Ken Todd, in 1982 and were married within three months. In 2005, she and her husband moved to the United States. Lisa Vanderpump is a businesswoman and reality star who has a net worth of $90 million. Lisa is a Beverly Hills restaurant mogul and, in 2010 became one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In 2013, Lisa got her spin-off show, for a reputed $500k per season Vanderpump Rules. The show followed the staff of her West Hollywood dining establishments. Together, Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, have owned more than 30 bars and restaurants, including the celebrity hot spot, Villa Blanca, in Beverly Hills. Before they moved to the United States, Vanderpump designed 26 London-based bars and restaurants. When they moved to California, they opened four restaurants. Villa Blanca in Beverly Hills and Sur, Pump, and TomTom in West Hollywood.

Lisa is also a writer for Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine, she became Editor-in-Chief in March 2017. She helped develop a serious skincare line with her partner, Dr. Simon Ourian at Epione. She designs most of her clothing. In November 2014, she released a line of houseware called The Vanderpump Beverly Hills Collection. In 2015, Lisa and Ken designed and launched Vanderpump Pets, a line of pet accessories. In 2016, Lisa launched a line of her own emojis that she designed, Vandermojis. Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump own a mansion in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Beverly Hills called Villa Rosa. The couple bought the home for $12 million in 2011, now valued at $20 million today.

6 Bethenny Frankel

RHONY: Business Owner, Property Developer, Activist: Net Worth $80 Million

Frankel was born in New York City on November 4, 1970. She graduated from New York University with a degree in psychology and communications. She has been married twice. Her first husband was entertainment executive Peter Sussman, whom she married in 1996 and divorced in 1997. Her second marriage in 2010 was to pharmaceutical sales executive Jason Hoppy, who she divorced in 2013. In 2008 Bethenny joined The Real Housewives of New York City before leaving the show in September 2010, returning in 2014, then again quitting in August 2019. Her real fortune came through various business ventures. The majority of her wealth today came from the sale of her Skinnygirl cocktail company.

The Skinnygirl brand started as a line of low-calorie cocktails, then expanded to a range of products, from snacks to apparel. In 2011 Beam Global bought the company for around $100 million. Though Frankel did retain the rights to the Skinnygirl name for certain product categories. She also achieved a huge payout after investing in the celebrity greeting app Cameo. In 2019 Bethenny was asked to join Cameo. She agreed, but only if she received equity in the company. Knowing that Bethenny could be crucial in attracting other reality stars, especially "Housewives," Cameo agreed. By 2021, with the COVID pandemic causing Cameo's popularity to soar, the company raised $100 million at a $1 billion valuation. Bethenny then sold her shares at the next funding round. According to Bethenny, she earned a "seven-figure" payday from the sale. She also has purchased and sold several homes in New York City, Greenwich, Connecticut, and the Hamptons, making millions of dollars in profit.

5 Heather Dubrow

RHOC: Business Owner, Actor, Author and Presenter: Net Worth $70 Million

Heather Dubrow was born on January 5, 1969, in the Bronx. She grew up in Chappaqua, New York, and went on to graduate from Syracuse University in 1990 with a BFA in Musical Theatre. Heather moved to L.A. to pursue an acting career and appeared in several TV shows. Most of Heather Dubrow's net worth is derived from her husband, Terry Dubrow, who is one of the world’s richest plastic surgeons and the star of E!'s TV series Botched. In 1996, she met Terry on a blind date and the pair got married three years later. In 2012 Heather was brought into the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County after befriending cast member Tamra Judge. Her time on the show brought her into the public eye and opened opportunities for her.

Heather has a podcast, Heather Dubrow's World, she has a skincare line, Consult Beaute, which she co-founded with her husband. She also has a champagne brand called Collette. In 2018, Heather and Terry Dubrow published the book The Dubrow Diet, which promotes a low-carb diet. In 2013, Heather and Terry sold their Orange County mansion for $16.4 million. Soon after they paid $4.3 million for a plot of land in a Newport Coast community where they built their 22,000-square-foot dream home. They reportedly spent $21 million constructing the mansion. In October 2022 they sold the house for $55 million. The same month of the sale, Terry and Heather paid $14 million for a 5,300 square feet penthouse in Los Angeles' Century City neighborhood. In 2023 they also bought a property, a six-acre plot high above Benedict Canyon in Beverly Hills, for $16.1 million. The two-story, hilltop dwelling spans 5,797 square feet.

4 Adrienne Maloof

RHOBH: Business owner, Designer: Net Worth $60 Million

Adrienne Maloof was born on September 4, 1961, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Adrienne won a tennis scholarship to the University of New Mexico, where she earned a political science degree. Her father, billionaire George J. Maloof Sr., died in 1980, and her mother, Colleen, co-owns the Maloof Companies' holdings with Adrienne and her siblings. Adrienne began her career working in the family business. First, in the marketing and promotions department of her family's wine and liquor business. Her role later encompassed all the Maloof Companies' interests, spending more than 20 years controlling a large amount of its marketing operations.

Adrienne married a plastic surgeon and the star of E!'s TV series Botched Paul Nassif on May 2, 2002. They had three children and divorced in 2012. Maloof starred in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 2010–2017; 2020 and her salary per season was $200,000. Adrienne earned most of her net worth through co-ownership of the Maloof Companies with other family members. Their business interests include Sacramento Kings, Sacramento Monarchs, Maloof Productions, Maloof Music, Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

3 Sutton Stracke

RHOBH: Entrepreneur, Party Host, Business Owner: Net Worth $50 Million

Sutton Stracke was born on September 20, 1971, in Augusta, Georgia. Sutton went to Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina and after graduating, she moved to New York City to study ballet. In New York, Stracke began her career as an associate director of development at the Cunningham Dance Foundation. Sutton became a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2021. As a businesswoman, Stracke built a reputation as a professional party host of celebrity gatherings and was once ranked as one of the top party hosts in the United States by the Salonniere. She also owns a fashion boutique in West Hollywood, California called The Sutton Concept, which offers pieces by local designers such as Amber Sakai and Monica Mahoney. The store also hosts revolving galleries and various events. From 2000 to 2016, Sutton was married to financier Christian Stracke. They have three children together. Christian is a managing director and global head of the credit research group at PIMCO. A Newport Beach-based investment firm specializes in fixed-income management. The firm has more than $2.2 trillion worth of assets under management. Sutton has claimed that she did not know the extent of her wealth until she and Christian began divorce proceedings.

In an interview on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, Sutton explained: "It's true, because he was in charge of the finances, I didn't know everything. So when you do the full disclosure and get everything, I was like, 'What?" It's two minor-league baseball teams. I knew we had a timber company. But I didn't know all. There were like 10 things on there. I was like, 'Wow, I'm rich.'" In 2012, Christian and Sutton paid $7 million for a home in Bel Air. Sutton received this home in the divorce. She listed it for sale in June 2020 for $9 million. In October 2020, she accepted $7.7 million. That same month of the sale, Sutton paid $5.4 million for a different Bel Air mansion. She also continues to own an estate in her native Georgia and a three-bedroom New York City condo.

2 Camille Grammer

RHOBH: Actress, Dancer, and TV Producer: Net Worth $50 million

When Kelsey and Camille finalized their divorce, she reportedly received a $30-$50 million settlement and property, including a Beverly Hills mansion which she sold in 2016 for $13 million. In October 2018, Camilla got married to attorney David Meyer. The following year, Camille and David paid $5.85 million for a mansion in LA's Brentwood neighborhood.

1 Kandi Burruss

RHOA: Singer/Songwriter, Producer, Business Owner: Net Worth $40 million

Self-made millionaire Kandi Burruss was born on May 17, 1976, in College Park, Georgia. Destined for a career in the entertainment industry, Kandi attended Tri-Cities Performing Arts High School in the Atlanta suburb of East Point, Georgia. At 15, she got her first TV break, appearing on BET's Teen Summit. While still at high school, she formed Xscape with three friends. The R&B group produced multi-platinum albums. Later, as a solo artist, Kandi success grew further as a singer and songwriter. Kandi, a Grammy Award-winner, also penned songs for numerous bands and artists, including TLC, Destiny's Child, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Pink, and Usher. Kandi Burruss' achievements didn't end in music. Kandi is also a successful Broadway producer. She was nominated for a Tony Award earlier this year. Kandi joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in its second season in July 2009, making her the longest-serving cast member in The Real Housewives franchise.

Along with RHOA, Kandi has appeared in six Real Housewives spinoffs, starting with The Kandi Factory, 2012, Kandi's Wedding, 2014, Kandi's Ski Trip, 2015, Xscape: Still Kickin' It, 2017, and Kandi & the Gang, 2022. All the shows were produced by Bravo. Kandi is reportedly the highest paid Bravo star, earning a reported $2 million a season.

Kandi Burruss married Todd Tucker in 2014, a former producer for RHOA. The couple have 2 children together. Kandi founded her own record label and is the CEO of Kandi Koated Entertainment. She also launched a line of sex toys called Bedroom Kandi. This brings her a reported $360,000 per month. Kandi also owns two Atlanta-area restaurants, with annual profits exceeding $2 million.

