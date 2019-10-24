‘The 100’ Prequel Series in the Works on The CW

0

The CW’s The 100 is nearing ts final season, but the network will bring fans of the show a backdoor pilot set 97 years before the events of the current series, Variety is reporting. A backdoor pilot, by the way, is an episode of a show that introduces new characters who will head a separate cast in a potential spin-off series.

The popular show, about the young lawbreaking remnants (one hundred of them) of a nuclear apocalypse sent back to Earth from a spaceship habitat they’d been dwelling on, will end after the upcoming 7th season. Loosely inspired by author Kass Morgan’s young adult novels, the series stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Henry Ian Cusick, and Lindsey Morgan, among others.

The planned pilot will begin with the cataclysmic events that brought about the end of life on Earth. It will follow a group of survivors who must now grapple with the fact that the planet will never be the same, and if they’re going to preserve the human race, they must learn to live and work together.

Jason Rothenberg, creator of The 100, will write the pilot and executive produce. Leslie Morgenstein (The Originals) and Gina Girolamo (Legacies) will also executive produce, backed by Alloy Entertainment.

It’s been a season of series finales on The CW, which will also say goodbye to Arrow and the long-running Supernatural in 2020. So the hopes is that this one will evolve into something with multi-season potential to replace their hits, though it’s far too early to determine that as yet. Having a built-in fanbase certainly helps its prospects.

And speaking of Arrow, a spinoff of that series could be on the way as well. The network has a backdoor pilot planned centering on The Canaries, a band of female heroes/vigilantes led by Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), and Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). That episode began filming this week.