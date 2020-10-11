The 11 Best New Shows on Netflix in October 2020

It’s pretty much always a big month for new shows on Netflix, but October especially is a standout month. Spooky season is here, y’all! That means the long-awaited arrival of the followup to Mike Flanagan‘s 2018 breakout hit horror series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and it also means some intriguing new international series as a part of this year’s Netflix and Chills lineup.

But if you’re just not here for the horror and Halloween Netflix moment, that’s ok! October also brings some binge-worthy comedies with Emily in Paris and the final season of Schitt’s Creek, as well as some new reality content, from six new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries to Deaf U, the addictive and sexy new reality series set at Gallaudet University, one of the few educational institutions focused on the deaf and hard of hearing.

Check out all our picks for the best new shows on Netflix this month in the list below, and if you want to see everything that’s new on Netflix in October, read the full list of movies and shows here.