The second half of the 1990s tried as hard as it could to make every single Michael Crichton novel into a blockbuster motion picture after the record-breaking success of Jurassic Park. Philip Kaufman’s Rising Sun, Frank Marshall’s Congo, and Barry Levinson’s one-two punch of Disclosure and Sphere all threw their hats into the ring as Hollywood followed the mistaken assumption that the secret behind Jurassic Park’s success was in any way connected to Crichton’s writing. (With all due respect to Mr. Crichton, Jurassic Park the film is completely different from the source novel, and Crichton’s draft of the screenplay was massively rewritten by David Koepp.)

Sandwiched between the embarrassing 80s/90s white male politics of Rising Sun and Disclosure (“The real villains are powerful women and the Japanese!”) and the general terribality of Richard Donner’s 2003 film Timeline, a.k.a. the worst Michael Crichton adaptation ever, sits John McTiernan’s The 13th Warrior. Based on Crichton’s 1976 novel Eaters of the Dead, which retold the story of Beowulf as witnessed through the eyes of real-life 10th century traveling scholar Ahmad Ibn Fadlan, McTiernan’s adaptation obscures the novel’s intriguing premise with a bunch of admittedly well-shot medieval action sequences and a storyline that is closer to Seven Samurai than an Old English epic poem. Originally completed and intended for release in 1998, the film was pushed back more than a year after disastrous test screenings (and a reportedly ballooning budget) caused McTiernan to exit the project, presumably tapping the phones of every producer on his way out.

Crichton himself stepped in to direct a series of reshoots, including a new ending, intended to make the movie more commercially viable. The title was even changed from Eaters of the Dead to The 13th Warrior, seemingly to place a stronger emphasis on the action scenes rather than the creepy mystery of the cannibalistic invaders, called the Wendols. (Like Grendel, get it?) When it finally hit theaters in August of 1999, its budget had reportedly exceeded $100 million (with some sources estimating it high as $160 million), which is a lot of money to spend on a film about Vikings in 1999. Unfortunately, the movie failed to capture either critics or audiences, and went on to become one of the biggest box office bombs of all time. Having rewatched it recently, I can say with fair assurance that The 13th Warrior isn’t really that bad! It’s a completely decent action/adventure movie with bloody setpieces and some fun characters. So what went wrong?

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Well, you can see what went wrong in the opening 18 seconds of the film, when the credit “A Crichton / McTiernan Production” appears onscreen. While the movie isn’t as schizophrenic as its troubled, multi-director production would lead you to believe, there’s still a definite tug-of-war you can feel as you watch it, primarily in the film’s disjointed story. McTiernan made a name for himself by directing bodacious action films like Die Hard and Predator, and you can feel his expert touch in the film’s visceral combat sequences. Crichton, on the other hand, built a directing career out of flatly photographed and fairly dull science fiction movies, which results in some whiplash moments when the gorgeously atmospheric setpieces abruptly cut to grainy 1970s-style zooms. But the truly noticeable stylistic differences are admittedly few and far between, leaving the fractured, piecemeal plot front and center. Indeed, the most glaring flaw I detected while watching The 13th Warrior again for the first time since 1999 is that I never had any idea what any character’s name was, where they were supposed to be, or what they were supposed to be doing.

The film starts by introducing us to Ahmad Ibn Faldan, who for most of the movie will simply go by “Ibn” as that’s the only part of his name his Viking companions decide to memorize. Ibn is banished from Baghdad for essentially batting his eyelashes at the wrong woman, and is sent north into Russia on a diplomatic mission where he encounters Buliwyf and his band of Norseman. Ibn is played by Antonio Banderas at peak smoldering levels (this is one year after The Mask of Zorro), and while Banderas is obviously a charismatic and talented leading man, the character of Ibn is Arabic. The 90s Hollywood logic of equating a Spanish actor to an Arab character because they both have brown skin is indefensible, but at least they didn’t cast a white guy. Ibn accompanies Buliwyf (Vladimir Kulich) on a mission to… um, some kingdom, to help fight a terrifying band of monsters who attack during the night, butcher people by the dozens, and carry their heads off to some unknown lair for some unspeakable purpose. That’s the first real glaring issue – Ibn meets Buliwyf by chance when the Norseman lands his boat on the shores of the Volga river to set up camp. The next day, some toe-headed princeling shows up to ask for Buliwyf’s aid on behalf of King Hrothgar, and it’s never explained how the king knew where to look for Buliwyf or why Buliwyf is the go-to dude for taking care of monster problems.

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

When Ibn and the Norsemen arrive to lend their assistance in killing the monsters, we see that Hrothgar’s kingdom is all of five wooden buildings in the middle of the forest. Maybe that’s common for Vikings (I’ve never watched the History Channel show and I’ve only played the first few hours of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla), but it seemed extremely weird for Buliwyf and his men to travel halfway across Russia to help save a couple of log cabins, and the movie never attempts to explain the structure or hierarchy of Norse society during this time period. We are then introduced to the film’s B plot – Hrothgar’s son Wigliff (Anders T. Andersen) aims to take advantage of his father’s sickly state and diminished forces to stage a coup. Buliwyf and his stickman Herger (Dennis Storhøi) spot the prince’s scheme and trick a character who is supposedly Wigliff’s muscle into a duel, which Herger handily wins. Wigliff storms off and this palace intrigue subplot is never referenced again. Seriously, it is introduced and seemingly resolved within five minutes. It’s one of the more glaring pieces of evidence that the movie was drastically re-edited after McTiernan’s departure. To wit: Hrothgar’s queen, Weilew, is played by Diane Venora, who receives second billing right after Antonio Banderas despite the fact that her character speaks all of maybe five lines. It’s clear that massive chunks of the time spent in Hrothgar’s kingdom were deleted, and what’s left is a strange mishmash of underdeveloped characters and locations that we just aren’t given a chance to care about. It’s dizzying.

One could almost forgive the varsity-level botching of all things Hrothgar, because admittedly all we really need to know is that this is the village our 13 heroic warriors must defend, even if we don’t understand exactly why or who anybody is. And, as I’ve mentioned, the action scenes uniformly rip, so we’re really just biding time in between swordfights with this “storytelling” gibberish. However, remember when I mentioned earlier that a new ending to the film was added after McTiernan left and Crichton took over? Well, they didn’t bother to remove the previous ending when they tacked on the new one, so The 13th Warrior essentially has two climaxes. And folks, it is jarring.

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

After losing several of their number to a series of nighttime raids, Ibn and the Vikings decide to attack the cannibals’ lair and kill their ‘mother,’ a feral shaman woman with a seriously poisonous claw sewn to her hand. They sneak down into a dark cliffside cave in a tense and thrilling sequence, making their way past hordes of the ghoulish warriors before Buliwyf finally confronts the mother. He kills her but is fatally slashed with her poison claw in the process, and the group manages a daring escape via an underwater passage out into the ocean beyond. They return to Hrothgar’s hall as heroes, but the celebration is somber, because they all know it's only a matter of hours until Buliwyf succumbs to his wounds.

That’s a pretty good ending, right? Haha, wrong, you fucking moron, you absolute dirt-eating philistine. This is The 13th Warrior we’re talking about, and no dang-blasted character-driven moment is going to serve as the climax of this blockbuster adventure film. Evidently deciding that what the film’s finale really needed was another battle sequence, Crichton and the powers-that-be tacked on one last desperate raid. The Wendols attack in the middle of the bittersweet denouement, forcing Ibn and the surviving Vikings to suit up and defend Hrothgar’s tiny ass kingdom for a final time. Some ado is briefly made about the Wendol’s leader, a large man wearing a bear skin and tusks, who we are told must be defeated in order to truly rout the cannibals for good. (Never mind the fact that we were told this exact thing about the Wendol’s mother, who suddenly doesn’t seem to have mattered much at all.) Anyway, the Wendol leader comes charging up and is immediately killed by Buliwyf, thus ending the final assault. Seriously, the whole thing lasts maybe a minute, and is entirely in slow motion. The characters finish the fight in the exact same situation they were in after killing the Wendol’s mother, only slightly more tired. Buliwyf dies seconds after killing the leader, his obligation to both Hrothgar and the film doubly fulfilled.

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

It’s hard to describe exactly how bizarre the dual finales of The 13th Warrior are, but the best example I can think of is to picture the climax of your favorite film and then interrupt it with the climax of a totally different film. Imagine if Karl’s sudden reappearance at the end of Die Hard had resulted in a five-minute John Wick shootout, and you’ll have some idea of the experience The 13th Warrior offers in its final act. It’s an appropriately confounding ending to a movie that never bothered to give us a chance to get invested in it.

The 13th Warrior isn’t a terrible film, but it is terribly broken. The film’s title change from the eerie and eye-catching Eaters of the Dead to the bland and milquetoast The 13th Warrior, coupled with the final cut’s removal of much of the story’s overt connection to Beowulf, did away with some of the film’s biggest strengths, leaving a dully plotted medieval adventure movie that is all but indistinguishable from the majority of the genre. The noticeable deletion of characters and plotlines leaves our charismatic lead characters lurching from one Wendol fight to the next with no real indication of stakes or scope or even why they (and by extension we) should care. And in a truly mind-blowing turn of events, The 13th Warrior undermines its own excellent final act by tacking on a goofy “boss fight” that does nothing but delay the end credits for a few more minutes. Still, engaging performances from Banderas, Storhøi, and Kulich, combined with some excellent costumes and props and McTiernan’s skilled hand at directing frantic action sequences, saves The 13th Warrior from being unwatchable. It will never be a good movie, but man, it could’ve been.

