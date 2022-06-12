The Tony Awards are back in (show) business! After a tough journey back to live performances after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Tony Awards are shaping up to be legendary with some phenomenal performances, well-loved award presenters, and Oscar-winning sensation Ariana DeBose as the host for the evening. Broadway fans are sure to have a wonderful time watching the live ceremony on June 12, 2022 on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 PM EST.

Of course, as with any awards show, there are nominations! And for the Tonys, there are quite a few that need to be discussed. For anyone planning to tune in to the awards show this weekend, here's a breakdown of nominations in major categories.

The Musicals

The musicals are divided into two categories: Best New Musical and Best Revival of a Musical. The nominations for Best New Musical are: Six, a rock concert of a show about the 6 wives of King Henry VIII, MJ, a biographical musical about the King of Pop himself surrounding his 1998 “Dangerous” World Tour, Mr. Saturday Night, a stage adaptation of the movie starring Billy Crystal, Paradise Square, a historical show about the coexistence of Irish Immigrants and Free Black Americans in the NYC Neighborhood of Five Points during the Civil War, Girl from the North Country, a show with the music of Bob Dylan about wandering travelers who cross paths, and A Strange Loop, the Pulizter-Prize-winning musical about a black queer man who’s stuck in his own strange loop with his personified thoughts.

RELATED: The Tony Awards 2022: Every Nominee for 'Best Musical'

The nominations for Best Revival of a Musical are: Caroline, or Change, a show about a Black woman working for a Jewish family as a maid in the 1960s, Company, Marianne Elliot’s gender-bent take on this Sondheim musical about a 35-year-old single woman understanding marriage through a series of vignettes, and The Music Man, the classic old-time musical about con-artist Harold Hill (played by Hugh Jackman).

The Plays

Plays are also divided into two categories: Best New Play and Best Revival of a Play. For Best New Play, the nominees are: Clyde’s, a comedy about a food-truck owner whose employees are formerly incarcerated (as was she), Hangmen, a dark comedy about the most famous executioner right after public executions were no longer legal in England, Skeleton Crew, a drama about employees banding together for the survival of a Detroit stamping plant, The Lehman Trilogy, a history of 3 brothers and their company that collapsed in 2008 (and subsequently crashed the economy), and The Minutes, a Tracy Letts comedy about a dysfunctional and corrupt town council that is hiding a few secrets.

RELATED: The Tony Awards 2022: Every Nominee for 'Best Play'

For Best Revival of a Play, the nominees are: American Buffalo, a drama about mistrust and honesty in an aborted burglary, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf, a dance poem surrounding seven women who share their stories and experiences, How I Learned to Drive, a drama about a girl and her aunt’s husband that uses the metaphor of driving to discuss pedophilia and manipulation, Take Me Out, a drama about an openly gay baseball player of color and the difficulties he faces, and Trouble In Mind, a comedy-drama that explores sexism and racism in American theater.

Best Lead Actor Nominees

For Best Lead Actor in a Musical, the nominees are: Billy Crystal as Buddy Young Jr. in Mr. Saturday Night, Myles Frost as Michael Jackson in MJ, Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill in The Music Man, Rob McClure as the famous Robin Williams-originated role Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire in Mrs. Doubtfire, and Jacquel Spivey as Usher in A Strange Loop.

For Best Lead Actor in a Play, the nominees are: Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Adrian Lester as the Lehman Brothers in The Lehman Trilogy, David Morseas Uncle Peck in How I Learned to Drive, Sam Rockwellas Teach in American Buffalo, Ruben Santiago-Hudson in Lackawanna Blues, and David Threlfall as Harry in Hangmen.

Best Lead Actress Nominees

For Best Lead Actress in a Musical, the nominees are: Sharon D Clarke as Caroline Thibodeaux in Caroline, or Change, Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo in The Music Man, Mare Winningham as Elizabeth Lane in Girl from the North Country, and Joaquina Kalukango as Nelly O’Brien in Paradise Square.

For Best Lead Actress in a Play, the nominees are: Gabby Beans as Sabina in The Skin of Our Teeth, Ruth Neggaas Lady Macbeth in Macbeth, Mary-Louise Parker as Lil’bet in How I Learned to Drive, Deirdre O’Connellas Dana H. in Dana H., and LaChanze as Wiletta in Trouble in Mind.

Best Featured Actor Nominees

For Best Featured Actor in a Musical, the nominees are: Matt Doyle as Jamie in Company, Jared Grimes as Eddie in Funny Girl, John-Andrew Morrison as Thought 4 in A Strange Loop, and Sidney DuPont and A.J. Shively as Washington Henry and Owen Duignan in Paradise Square.

For Best Male-Identifying Featured Actor in a Play, the nominees are: Alfie Allen as Mooney in Hangmen, Chuck Cooper as Sheldon Forresterin Trouble in Mind, Ron Cephas Jones as Monstrellous in Clyde’s, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mason Marzac, Jesse Williams as Darren Lemming, and Michael Oberholtzer as Shane Mungitt in Take Me Out.

Best Featured Actress Nominees

For Best Female-Identifying Featured Actor in a Musical, the nominees are: Jayne Houdyshell as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn in The Music Man, Shoshana Bean as Susan Young in Mr. Saturday Night, L Morgan Lee as Thought 1 in A Strange Loop, Jeanette Bayardelle as Mrs. Nielsen in Girl From the North Country, and both Patti LuPone as Joanne and Jennifer Simard as Sarah in Company.

For Best Female-Identifying Featured Actor in a Play, the nominees are: Uzo Aduba as Clyde and Kara Young as Letitia in Clyde’s, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red in For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf, Phylicia Rashadas Faye in Skeleton Crew, and both Rachel Dratch as Stephanie and Julie White as Harriet in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

NEXT: 10 Must-See Broadway Shows of This Year's Season