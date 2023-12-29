The Big Picture The Dumbest Moment Award goes to Larsa Pippen from RHOM for her ignorant and out-of-touch reaction to a friend's health diagnosis.

As the year comes to a close, it’s essential to reflect on the important things in life. Reflecting on personal growth, health, and the challenges faced during this latest trip around the sun. 2024 is right around the corner, and there is nothing more important than reflecting on all things Real Housewives. The queens of Bravo have provided another year of highs and lows for their hungry fans. There have been significant moments, like the separation of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, and the legitimacy of it. There is also the multi-layered conflict between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo. Brandi says it was consensual, Caroline says it was assault, and Phaedra Parks stirred the pot by, in her interview with Vanity Fair, insinuating that Caroline was lying. Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s fight got so bad at the reunion that Andy Cohen yelled at them to get them to stop. Juan Dixon’s infidelity was a big topic in season 7 of RHOP, leading to some hilarious descriptions of his mistress from Karen Huger.

There are so many things that have occurred over the past 12 months that it’s nearly impossible to choose just one specific moment or housewife as the defining moment of 2023. There are multiple standouts, and it is those standouts that deserve recognition for their contribution to The Real Housewives universe. While all of this is subjective, these chosen housewives and moments were picked based on fan reactions, meaning that the majority wins. So, what has stood out the most for all The Real Housewives in 2023?

9 Larsa Pippen, ‘RHOM’

The Dumbest Moment Award

Every year, there is one housewife who delivers a genuinely baffling response at any given moment. Frankly, this happens more than once, but sometimes, their behaviors are so out of pocket that they must be acknowledged. The Dumbest Moment Award recognizes the housewife who has absolutely no concept of people, communication, and real life. There are plenty of good old-fashioned housewife delusions in 2023. Robyn Dixon’s perplexing choice to lie and protect her cheating husband or Erin Lichy’s anger over miscommunication involving cheese are great examples of this sort of delusion, but there is one housewife whose behavior stands above theirs. The Award for Dumbest Moment goes to none other than The Real Housewives of Miami’s own Larsa Pippen.

Larsa Pippen is not known for being the wisest. She is also not known for being a great friend, which became highly apparent in RHOM. In season 6, episode 3, Guerdy Abraira sat down with Larsa to share some difficult news about her health. Larsa’s reaction to her diagnosis was both ignorant and out of touch.

8 Denise Richards, ‘RHOBH’

The Hottest Mess Award

Denise Richards is technically not on Bravo’s payroll right now, but her recent appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was enough to earn her some recognition. Denise was a housewife on RHOBH for seasons 9 and 10, and it seemed as if she’d stay away from the series permanently. Needless to say, when she appeared this season, she did so in rare form. In episode 7 of season 13, Denise attended Kyle Richards’ dinner event, an event which included THC-infused dishes. Throughout the episode, Denise’s behavior goes from odd to a flat-out mess. She’s slurring her words, is imbalanced, and seems so off that many began to get concerned. The defining moment of this evening occurs when Dorit Kemsley tells Denise her jacket is upside down.

For the record, the jacket was upside down, but that did not stop the clearly and overly inebriated former housewife from laying into Dorit for saying anything about her appearance. Denise later shared that she may have taken cough medicine that interacted wrong in her body, leading to embarrassing behavior. Regardless of the “why,” it was a hilariously perplexing moment and one that has many hoping she returns to the show full-time.

7 Robyn Dixon, ‘RHOP’

Most Annoying Housewife Award

There were a few nominees for this award, but one shone brighter than the rest. It’s the housewife that has been particularly annoying ever since they opted to reunite with their ex. A housewife that is so disliked, a post on Reddit about her needing to be fired received 95% upvotes. A post having a majority of upvotes is not something that often happens on Reddit, really defining this housewife as the most annoying. And that is, of course, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon.

Plenty has been said about Robyn in 2023. Her husband, who cheated on her publicly in the past, has most likely cheated on her again, providing nonsense excuses that she has actively chosen to believe in. She has gone on to bat for him, getting into fights and defending him at every turn. Frankly, her behavior is clownish, and her inability to be authentic on RHOP has led to many calls for her to be fired. With a fanbase so annoyed that they are begging Bravo to get rid of her, it may be time for them to listen.

6 Ubah Hassan, ‘RHONY’

The Iconic Looks Award

The women in The Real Housewives' universe love fashion, but a good majority of them wear outfits that look more like costumes than clothing. But there are a few shining bright spots hidden in the Housewives Bravo-Verse, and the brightest of all is a new addition to the network. It makes absolute sense that a model would have an excellent eye for fashion. This is precisely why the winner of the Iconic Looks Award is Ubah Hassan.

The Real Housewives of New York’s cast change has proven to be an excellent choice made by the network. And while the other women on the show have louder and more off-kilter personalities, Ubah Hassan has proven to be a quiet force working behind the scenes. As a fashion model, Ubah clearly has an eye for silhouette and patterns, and it is this eye that has kept her from looking cartoonish like many of her Bravo counterparts. Here’s hoping that Ubah will shine brighter in other ways in the next RHONY season.

5 The ‘RHOP’ Brawl That Will Never Air

Biggest Fight

As season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac ended filming, there was a significant fight that occurred during Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant’s athleisure line debut party. The inciting incident involved Ashley’s friend Deborah Williams, also known as Sesame Street, and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, the one who gave her the shady nickname. Deborah allegedly threw a drink at Candiace, leading a new friend of the show, Keiana Stewart, to leap into action, and that is when things got physical. The only footage of this fight is via social media, as the camera crew left after the day of filming ended, meaning that fans won’t get to see the women duke it out on the show. Filmed or not, this fight was a huge event, and that’s saying something for a show that has had plenty of fights go from verbal to physical.

4 Whitney Rose, ‘RHOSLC’

Biggest Pot-Stirrer Award

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is about to end, and it has been an excellent one. There have been drama, lost rings, deadbeat mothers, and more! But through it all, there is one thing that has not changed from season to season: Whitney Rose drunkenly starting a fight or some form of drama at an inappropriate time. The fascinating thing is that she tends to do this because she wants to be a “good friend,” but one can’t help but wonder if that’s actually true. What is certain is that Whitney has long earned the biggest pot-stirrer award, narrowly beating out RHOP’s Ashley Darby for the title.

Whitney outdid herself right at the beginning of this most recent season. Meredith Marks and Angie Katsanevas were deeply feuding when Whitney decided to invite Angie along on the trip to Palm Springs. The trip was planned by Meredith, and Angie was purposefully not invited to go. Whitney knew this and still decided to take her. Frankly, as a fan, it’s fantastic that she did bring her along, giving viewers the most significant quote of the year, “You. Can. Leave!” courtesy of a very drunk Meredith. Whitney’s pot-stirring this season was solid, and here’s hoping this behavior continues through to the reunion. It’s way more entertaining than Whitney’s marriage/marital problems.

3 Karen Huger, ‘RHOP’

Shadiest Housewife Award

The Grand Dame could easily win this award every year. She has the ability to read anyone for filth and does so with an air of class and elegance. RHOP fans have gotten so used to her biting wit and compilations of her shading her fellow Potomac Housewives for 5 minutes straight, and some go even longer than that. Karen has famously dragged Robyn from sea to shining sea since the cheating scandal with Juan began. Before the season 8 premiere date, Karen famously shaded the foolish housewife by saying, “Robyn made it back” when being asked about the new season.

Karen has been acting more like a mediator this season, focusing on healing wounds within the group. However, just because she’s trying to keep the peace does not mean that she’ll do so by dropping her shady side. She will always find time to drag anyone in that unique way that only The Grand Dame can. Remember, she doesn’t ride the fence; she is the fence. And even though no one knows what that even means, one thing that is certain is that she deserves the Shadiest Housewife Award.

2 Monica Garcia, ‘RHOSLC’

Newbie of the Year Award

So many RHOSLC fans were concerned about how the show would work without Jen Shah. She provided the kind of chaos Bravo fans live for, and many were concerned that the series would get stale. Thankfully, the producers had the right idea by adding Monica Garcia to the cast. Fans were iffy about her initially but quickly grew to love her unfiltered way of existence. She encompasses everything a housewife should. Mommy issues? Check. Scandalous divorce? Check. Is one of the reasons Jen Shah met her downfall? Check, check, check.

Throughout the season, Monica has managed to win fans over to the point that they don’t even care if she might be a villain in disguise. The legal drama between Monica and Heather Gay has created major anticipation for the reunion, and viewers are split down the middle on who to believe. There is also the mysterious Greek mafia accusations that the viewers are split on. The ladies seem to wholeheartedly believe that Meredith is the person behind the burner account that is spreading the rumors. RHOSLC watchers, however, have begun to form a new theory: that it is Monica and that she’s using Meredith’s previous bad behavior as a cover. If this is true, Monica is an evil genius and has mastered being a Real Housewife. And if it isn’t true, Monica is a patsy who has managed to master being a Real Housewife because she keeps it honest. Monica Garcia saved RHOSLC, and future housewife hopefuls should take note. There is no new housewife more deserving of the Newbie of the Year award than Monica Garcia.

1 Lisa Barlow - ‘RHOSLC’

OG Housewife of the Year Award

Lisa Barlow is hilarious. She’s out of touch with the real world, fabulous, and rich. She’s a semi-Mormon with an alcohol company, and this season has been a brilliant one for the OG snowflake holder. She had hilariously iconic moments in the most recent season of RHOSLC, and they started pretty immediately. She lost her $60,000 ring and told everyone about it repeatedly. She immediately hated Monica Garcia for calling out her privilege, leading to them feuding at nearly every public event the group went to. Fans also got a unique, albeit perplexing performance of Away In A Manger at Heather’s book signing.

The wonderful thing about Lisa is that she can go from hating someone’s guts one second to hugging and laughing with them in the next second. She lives in the world of Lisa Barlow, and everyone else is merely experiencing it, both off and on camera.

