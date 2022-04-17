Saddle up and take a ride with us, as we venture through the 25 best neo-westerns of the 21st century.

What is a neo-western, anyhow? Well, usually, the word "neo" is just a fancy way of saying "new" or "contemporary." So, neo-western describes a subgenre of film, consisting of modern variations of old western themes.

This subgenre often includes rebellious protagonists of the anti-hero sort, vast landscapes, and rugged scenery, and occasionally features a strong dose of violence and gun-fighting. Many characters in neo-westerns struggle with feeling somewhat displaced by their current surroundings, with their way of life being antiquated for the modern time. Like the original genre that inspires this new branch of film, neo-westerns maintain the classic themes of determining right from wrong in a lawless world, the gritty pursuit of justice or vengeance, and the somber remorse that can follow a lifetime of dangerous decisions.

As fans of this unique subgenre, we've compiled a definitive list of the great neo-western films from this century. Each film on our list was released after the year 2000, and portrays those notable themes that we enjoy so much. A mix of drama, romance, and even some humor, this list is quintessentially neo — or new — western. So, saddle up and take a ride with us, as we venture through the 25 best neo-westerns of the 21st century.

No Country for Old Men

Image Via Miramax

Based on the popular Cormac McCarthy novel published not long before the film, No Country for Old Men is a gritty and grim neo-western created by Joel and Ethan Coen. Set in West Texas in the 1980s, No Country explores the position of law and order in an ever-changing and lawlessly rugged, modern land.

After stumbling upon a drug deal gone bad, blue-collar tradesman Llewelyn Moss(Josh Brolin) returns home with a briefcase filled with $2 million in cash. Little does Llewelyn know, but one of cinema's greatest villains is hot on his trail and aims to retrieve the suitcase by any means necessary. A hitman with a strange set of morals all his own, Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) leaves the fate of each of his victims to the outcome of a coin toss. What sort of fate will Chigurh's coin toss determine for Llewelyn?

Also starring Tommy Lee Jones as a lawman struggling to maintain tradition in the new world, Woody Harrelson as a bounty hunter exhausted by his professional pursuit of criminals and outlaws, and Kelly Macdonald as a wife coping with decisions made by the men that surround her — No Country for Old Men is one neo-western that's sure to remain a modern classic.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Image via Netflix

A lighter, funnier creation by Coen brothers Joel and Ethan, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs pays homage to American western mythology of a former era. The Ballad is one of six vignettes featured in the film, which make up the greater anthology. As a satirical comedy, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs plays with new forms of classically western film culture.

Starring Tim Blake Nelson as Buster Scruggs, this re-envisioned western features musical numbers in saloons, bank robberies, and rough riding cowboys, horseback pursuits with Native Americans, gold mining in the backcountry, schemes hatched on long wagon rides, and more dark humor with a western flair, masterfully delivered with Coen charm. For a film genre that leans heavily on the somber side, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is refreshingly unique and pokes a bit of fun at the themes that make our favorite old westerns so memorable.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Image via Netflix

El Camino is an epilogue of sorts to the long-running television series, Breaking Bad, and returns many of the series' main characters to the screen.

The story chronicles the journey of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), in the days following the end of a successful — and dangerous — meth-cooking career with the prolific drug lord, Walter White (Bryan Cranston). This journey starts in New Mexico and includes familiar faces and memories from Jesse's past, new troubles to navigate while out on his own, and yes, it also features one El Camino automobile. True to the gritty nature of the neo-western subgenre, El Camino is a story packed with violence, remorse, and maybe even redemption.

Ain't Them Bodies Saints

Image via IFC Films

Perhaps more of a Bonnie and Clyde-style love story than a dusty old western tale, Ain't Them Bodies Saints is one of my personal favorites on this list. Starring Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck as star-crossed criminals, this story mixes modern crime drama with classic western romance.

Bob Muldoon (Casey Affleck) and Ruth Guthrie (Rooney Mara) were a couple of crooks finally captured by authorities after their small-town crime spree, with Bob's arrest and a trip to prison separating the two lovers. Ruth gave birth to their daughter while Bob was away, and mother and daughter have enjoyed a quietly happy life together for some years in Texas. But when Bob escapes prison to return to his family — venturing through Missouri and eluding bounty hunters along the way — Ruth's new lifestyle is quickly upended by the turn of events. And with a local lawman feeling more affection for the young mother and daughter with each passing day, all involved parties must soon determine where their loyalties lie.

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Tommy Lee Jones directs and stars in this critically-acclaimed neo-western film, inspired by actual events. Based on the real-life killing of an undocumented teenager in Texas, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada takes the true story and intertwines it with William Faulkner's classic American novel, As I Lay Dying.

While defending his small flock of goats by shooting at coyotes to scare them off, Melquiades Estrada is shot and killed by Officer Mike Norton (Barry Pepper), a U.S. border patrol who mistook the goat herder's gunfire as an attack on the officer. In a panic over his mistake, Norton quickly covers Melquiades' body — the first of three burials the newly deceased corpse will go through. When Melquiades' best friend, Perkins (Tommy Lee Jones), discovers the truth about Melquiades' death, he aims to keep a promise to deliver Melquiades' body to Mexico — and he's bringing Norton along for the brutal journey through the desert.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Image via Sony Pictures

The first of a few Quentin Tarantino flicks on our list, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood offers audiences a peek behind the curtain of classic western film-making while exploring a revisionist storyline rich with pop culture.

Leonardo DiCaprio is Rick Dalton, a washed-up actor and former star of an iconic Hollywood western series. Brad Pitt is Cliff Booth, Rick's long-time friend and stuntman, who is often the metaphorical shoulder for Dalton to cry on. Meanwhile, Dalton's new neighbors — beautiful actress Sharon Tate and her husband, director Roman Polanksi — are enjoying their own film success. But we all know how that story ends, right? Well, not if Rick Dalton has anything to do with it. Perhaps in this modern world of crazies, Rick Dalton can be a hero once more. This is a revisionist film, after all (and if you've seen Tarantino's Inglorious Basterds then you know exactly what that means). And with Margot Robbie starring as Sharon Tate, this neo-western great is one you don't want to miss.

Gran Torino

Image via Warner Bros.

No stranger to classic western films himself, Clint Eastwood directs, produces, and stars in this gritty and emotional story about an aging man's loyalty to a young friend.

Walt Kowalski (Clint Eastwood) is a veteran, a widower, and a grump. Walt lives in the industrial area of Michigan and is the owner of a vintage Ford Torino, which was a company gift for his years of work at the auto factory. As he's mostly estranged from his own children, the Torino is basically Walt's sole pride and joy. So when the family of young Thao Vang Lor (Bee Vang) moves in next door to Walt, and Thao gets recruited into the local gang — by stealing Walt's car as initiation — the Torino becomes a major point of conversation between the two neighbors. Clint Eastwood shines as the neo-western anti-hero, struggling to find reason in the unreasonable modern age, who delivers ultimate justice in an unexpected way.

Logan

Image via 20th Century Studios

You might not expect a superhero movie to be counted as part of the great neo-westerns of our century, but the last installment of X-Men's Wolverine trilogy deserves its place on our list. As a standalone film itself, Logan takes place in an alternate reality from the X-Men universe of comics, where the mutant Wolverine is much older and Professor Xavier is very ill.

Now living in El Paso, Texas, Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for the ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart), who suffers from extreme dementia and deadly telepathic outbursts. Aging and weakening himself, Logan is tired and sore after a lifetime of fighting alongside the X-Men. After agreeing to a mission that would deliver a young mutant girl to a mysterious location known only as Eden, Logan finds himself in a situation that will not only change his life forever but will question what he knows about his past. With an epic adventure taking place among the rugged American West and packed with just as much emotion as there is action, Logan is a true neo-western classic.

Brokeback Mountain

Image via Focus Features

While perhaps not as violent as most of the other picks on our list, Brokeback Mountain stands as one of the best neo-westerns made this century. With themes that explore the nature of forbidden love and what it means to be a cowboy in 1960s America, this film is a fresh take on the western genre.

Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal star as Ennis del Mar and Jack Twist, two ranch hands hired for a summer of sheep herding on the secluded hillside of Brokeback Mountain. When a long night of drinking leads to an unexpected romance, the two cowboys find themselves struggling with how to navigate their feelings when away from the mountain. Knowing that their relationship can't exist in the cultural microcosm they currently live within, the two part ways, take wives, and have children. But as the years pass by, and as their separate lives go on, the bond between the two men becomes harder for them — and for their families — to deny.

Sicario

Image via Lionsgate

Sicario is the first of three films from Taylor Sheridan, known together as The Modern American Frontier Trilogy, that are featured here on our list. Starring Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Benicio del Toro, and others, the film — directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Sheridan — has garnered much critical acclaim since its release.

With the title meaning "hitman" in Spanish, Sicario follows the dangerous CIA pursuit of one of Mexico's most powerful drug lords. Starting in Arizona and winding its way into Mexico, Sicario explores aspects of the drug trade occurring along the U.S./Mexico border, especially during the height of crime in Juárez. Emily Blunt is praised for her performance as special agent Kate Macer, with the performances of Del Toro and Brolin receiving recognition, as well.

Hell or High Water

Image via Lionsgate

The next film in Sheridan's Frontier Trilogy, Hell or High Water, has also earned critical acclaim over the years and is well-known within the neo-western genre for its notably classic themes. Chris Pine and Ben Foster star as brothers Toby and Tanner Howard, who are driven to an extreme plan — bank robbery — to preserve their family's West Texas ranch.

Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges) and Alberto Parker (Gil Birmingham) are the Texas Rangers tasked with investigating the robberies and begin their pursuit of the two brothers. Thanks to money laundering trips to Oklahoma casinos and other creative ways of covering their tracks, the brothers seem to keep one step ahead of the law. But when one of them starts to get reckless, how long will the Howard brothers stay out of the Rangers' reach?

Wind River

Image via Lionsgate

As the last installment of Taylor Sheridan's Modern American Frontier Trilogy, Wind River is praised for raising awareness about the real missing-persons cases of Native American women which go unnoticed, as that is the only demographic that missing persons statistics aren't kept for.

The story follows U.S. Fish and Wildlife agent Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) and rookie FBI agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen), who are investigating the murder of a young woman from the Wind River Indian Reservation. As an expert wildlife tracker, Lambert has a keen ability for investigation and pursuit, even in the middle of the harsh Wyoming winter. And with related tragedy and loss present in his own past, this case hits especially close to home. As for Banner, she'll be put to the ultimate test for the job, and it could even cost her life.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

Image via Warner Bros.

Robert Ford is a coward — first enchanted, then disillusioned, by the Missouri outlaw Jesse James. And judging by the title of this neo-western, you can guess what happens next. Adapted from the 1983 novel by Ron Hansen, The Assassination of Jesse James explores the relationship between the infamous outlaw and his yellow-bellied counterpart.

It's the late 1800s in Kansas City, Missouri, and young Robert "Bob" Ford is fascinated with local outlaw and train robber, the enigmatic Jesse James. After many attempts to join the James gang by tagging along with his older brother, Bob is finally accepted by the group of criminals he idolizes. Bob Ford will finally get to live the violently exciting life of an outlaw he had only dreamed about. But what does all this fawning over Jesse get for Bob? Nothing but mockery from the enigmatic outlaw.

Starring Brad Pitt as Jesse James and Casey Affleck as Robert Ford, this neo-western is another one of my personal favorites on this list. The dark and gritty cinematography perfectly captures both the essence of the day and the violent nature of rising infamy. While not an immediate box office hit in 2007, there's a good reason why The Assassination of Jesse James is a neo cult classic.

The Way of the Gun

Image via Artisan Entertainment

The Way of the Gun is another neo-western on our list that didn't have great box office success but has since garnered a strong cult appreciation. Sure, it's a bit weird, rough, and sometimes gross, but The Usual Suspects writer Christopher McQuarrie made the crime film he'd always wanted and on his terms. And with the talented cast of Ryan Phillippe, Benicio del Toro, Juliette Lewis, Taye Diggs, and James Caan there to move the story along, this neo-western is worth the watch.

Parker (Ryan Phillippe) and Longbaugh (Benicio del Toro) have devised a plan for the ultimate, big score. As petty criminals, they've been looking for an opportunity to up their game for a while. So, the plan is this: kidnap the surrogate mother for a wealthy money launderer and demand ransom for the pregnant woman. Simple enough. But with family ties running deeper than Parker and Longbaugh expected, this plan might just go violently awry.

Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee

Image via HBO

Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee is adapted from Dee Brown's 1970 novel of the same name, and is a poignant representation of real historical events. The story follows the implementation of the Dawes Commission in the late 1880s and early 1900s, and the profound effect the governmental actions had on the Native Americans.

Chief Sitting Bull (August Schellenberg) of the Sioux people is all that stands in the way of government officials who want to take Sioux land, deprive the people of their identity, and relocate them to reservations. Senator Henry Dawes (Aidan Quinn) would argue, however, that these new policies are for the betterment of the Sioux people, and benefits both settlers and Native Americans. Meanwhile, a college-educated and half-Sioux doctor named Charles (Adam Beach) is caught in the middle of it all, as those around him want to use him as proof of the success of assimilation. Charles' wife, Elaine (Anna Paquin) is no stranger to the strife experienced on the reservations, despite being from New England, and works to improve conditions for the Sioux people of the Dakotas. But when years of built tension finally come to a head, the outcome will be remembered as one of the most tragic events in American history.

The Revenant

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Another neo-western adaptation of historical events, The Revenant is inspired by the life experiences of 1823 American frontiersman, Hugh Glass. The 2002 novel by Michael Punke, which the film adapted, is itself based on a 1915 poem called The Song of Hugh Glass. Which is all to say, this man had an epic life.

An expert hunter and trapper, Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) is guiding a group of men through the Dakotas territory when a bear attack sends him to the brink of death. The group determines they must leave Glass behind while they move on, with only Glass' son and a man named Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy) staying back to bury Glass' body after he dies. When Glass doesn't die fast enough for Fitzgerald's liking, the impatient man tries to hasten the process, and violence ensues. But if a bear can't take down Hugh Glass, Fitzgerald is unlikely to succeed, either. Nor will the freezing cold or vicious men or all the Earthly elements combined keep Hugh Glass from getting his revenge on Fitzgerald — even if it means tracking the man all over the mountains.

Django Unchained

Image via TWC

Another Quentin Tarantino flick to make our list, Django Unchained combines revisionist storylines with spaghetti western inspiration. Christoph Waltz is magnificent as Dr. King Schultz, a former dentist now turned bounty hunter. Schultz enlists the aid of a slave named Django, who possesses valuable information about a bounty of interest to Schultz. Played by Jamie Foxx, Django is one absolute badass, who has his own noble reason for traveling with the dentist. You see, Django is on a mission to rescue his wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington) — a slave kept at Candyland plantation, owned by the deranged Calvin J. Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio). And wouldn't you know it, the business of Schultz and Django will deliver them directly to Candyland's doorstep. What happens next is, in a word, bloody.

Django Unchained has all the qualities you could want in a great neo-western: offbeat heroes with their own strange set of morals, magnificent scenery featuring the American Old West and Antebellum South, and more gunfire shootouts than you can shake a stick at. Take this as a warning, in fact — this film is jam-packed with racial slurs and bloody violence. It might make you squirm a bit.

The Hateful Eight

Image via The Weinstein Company

The next Tarantino revisionist-film-meets-spaghetti-western on our list, The Hateful Eight pays homage to western-themed television shows of the 1960s. You know how those shows feature tales of violence, danger, and general mayhem, usually told by the bad guys in the westerns? Well, imagine if all those baddies, with all their schemes, motives, and guns, were stranded together in a secluded cabin in the middle of a blizzard. That's the basic essence of The Hateful Eight. Bounty hunters, fugitives, Confederates, and cowboys make up the group of misfits, every one of them more suspicious of the next. But in the end, who's "good", who's "bad", and who deserves what sort of ending — all of these lines are blurred in a uniquely Tarantino way.

With a cast rich with talent too deep to list here, this neo-western is one of the best. The Hateful Eight makes our list of the great films from this century thanks to the superb acting and writing, and because of its classic themes reminiscent of familiar westerns like Bonanza and The Virginian. But as a Tarantino flick, keep in mind that this ain't your Grandpappy's favorite television rerun — no, this one's hell of a lot bloodier.

The Missing

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

After abandoning his family and spending many years away, Samuel Jones (Tommy Lee Jones) has returned home to reconcile with his adult daughter, Maggie (Cate Blanchett). At first, Maggie is apprehensive and unforgiving, but is soon dependent on the help of her father to rescue her own daughter, Lilly (Evan Rachel Wood). A rogue group of Apaches have left their reservation and are killing settlers and kidnapping daughters throughout the New Mexico territory — and Lilly is among the missing. Without assistance from local authorities, Samuel, Maggie, and longtime friends of Samuel's — a family of Chiricahua Native Americans — must band together and save the kidnapped girls before they're sold into slavery.

Directed by Ron Howard, The Missing is an underrated gem of a revisionist western, based on Thomas Eidson's novel, The Last Ride. The film is praised for its authentic portrayal of the Apache language, which many actors spent extensive time studying. Tommy Lee Jones is a master of this subgenre, as evidenced by his multiple works on our list. For a neo-western that flies under the radar, give The Missing a watch.

Out of the Furnace

Image via Relativity Media

If we wanted to niche down the subgenre of neo-westerns even further, we could focus on films that feature characters whose "old west" mentality of justice is outdated for their late 20th century, early 21st century surroundings. Brothers Rodney and Russell Blaze are two such characters.

Iraq veteran Rodney Blaze (Casey Affleck) is home from the war and struggles to adapt to civilian life, so he takes up bare-knuckle boxing to earn a living. He soon finds himself in over his head with debt and seeks a higher-paying fight. But when Rodney disappears after the fight, his brother Russell (Christian Bale) fears what he'll discover when he investigates. With a troubled past of his own, Russell is no stranger to the heavy burden of remorse. With Woody Harrelson, Forest Whitaker, and Willem Dafoe also included in the stellar cast, this somber modern western is one for our list.

