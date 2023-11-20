The idea of sport is something that dates back much further than the medium of film; thousands of years compared to the century and change moving pictures have been around. Still, movies have long been recognized for their ability to excite and inspire, much like the acts of participating in and watching sports do. As such, it feels only natural that the medium of film gets used to present sports on screen in an extra cinematic way, by telling either fictional stories or dramatic recreations of real-life sporting events.

The clashing together of sport and cinema has led to countless great sports movies being released throughout much of the 20th century and beyond, with it being one movie genre that's never really gone out of style. Plenty of talented filmmakers have found interesting and emotionally stirring ways to make all sorts of sports exciting and powerful when presented in the format of a movie; sometimes arguably being better than the real thing. Some of the sports genre's brightest shining examples are ranked below, starting with the very good sports movies and ending with the very best.

25 'The Set-Up' (1949)

A sports noir

Going through the filmography of Robert Wise makes it pretty clear that he was a filmmaker capable of tackling just about any genre. He was behind two highly acclaimed musicals with West Side Story and The Sound of Music, made a classic horror movie with The Haunting, tackled science fiction with The Day the Earth Stood Still, and made a fantastic blend of crime, sport, and a little film noir for good measure with 1949's The Set-Up.

Befitting the title, The Set-Up takes a look at the shadier side of the world of sports, being about betting and the idea of taking a dive to benefit those who take on certain odds. However, the main character - an aging boxer - has the kind of determination that could land him in trouble if he ends up defying the odds, which is where the film's conflict truly comes into play. It uses boxing as a way to unpack complex behind-the-scenes stuff, perhaps focusing on that more than the fighting itself as a result, but it remains an engaging watch either way.

24 'Rudy' (1993)

A small but powerful film

About a decade before he played Samwise Gamgee in the decade-defining The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Sean Astin played the titular character of Rudy: Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger. Underdog stories are inherently popular within the sports genre, and Rudy's a film that demonstrates this well, with the focus being on how its main character defied the odds (and his short stature) to follow his dream of becoming a footballer.

Narratively, things will feel familiar to anyone who's seen even just a handful of sports movies before, but the solid filmmaking, writing, and acting all ensure it's still stirring and exciting, even for those who might not be wild about American football. It's also notable for featuring Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn in early roles, with the pair achieving further fame several years later by appearing in 1996's Swingers (which Favreau also wrote).

23 'Chariots of Fire' (1981)

The one with all the slow-motion

Well-known for being a movie with plenty of slow-motion, Chariots of Fire is also noteworthy for being one of the rare sports movies to focus on running, specifically over a short distance. Perhaps the slow motion helps with the fact that the races in Chariots of Fire are over in less than a minute, given it's centered on running the 400-meter event at the 1924 Olympics. This is shown through the eyes of two runners, both of whom want to achieve greatness on an international scale.

It's far from the only sports movie to find success at the Oscars, but it is one of the most successful for that awards show, winning four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Another of its noteworthy wins was for Vangelis, who did the timeless score for the film which even those who haven't seen it will likely know for just how iconic it is. It's perhaps the composer's most widely known work, which is impressive, considering he also did the groundbreaking score for Blade Runner (which came out just one year after Chariots of Fire, too).

Chariots of Fire Release Date May 15, 1981 Director Hugh Hudson Cast Nicholas Farrell, Nigel Havers, Ian Charleson, Ben Cross, Daniel Gerroll, Ian Holm Rating PG Runtime 123 Main Genre Drama

22 'Foxcatcher' (2014)

A dark crime/sports movie

Foxcatcher is a grim movie, so isn't one that's easy to recommend for those who prefer their sports movies uplifting. It sees actors like Channing Tatum and Steve

Carell taking on perhaps the most serious roles of their respective careers up until that point, with Foxcatcher as a whole being just as much a dark crime film as it is a sports movie.

It's based on real-life events that happened in the lead-up to the 1988 Olympics, with the titular wrestling team - a pair of brothers - getting sponsored by the incredibly wealthy John E. du Pont. Foxcatcher takes a grimly psychological look at the respective mindframes of its main characters, with tension building up considerably, regardless of whether you know what will actually happen by the end. It's remarkably heavy, but impressive from an acting perspective while working as an unsettling slow burn.

Foxcatcher Release Date November 14, 2014 Director Bennett Miller Cast Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo, Sienna Miller, Vanessa Redgrave, Anthony Michael Hall Rating R Runtime 134 Main Genre Biography

21 'The Natural' (1984)

Robert Redford is naturally charming

Baseball is sometimes held up as America's pastime, and Robert Redford has long been one of the nation's most beloved actors, so Redford starring in a movie about baseball seems like a match made in heaven. You could even say that such a pairing feels completely... natural.

In 1984, a peanut butter and jelly match-up did indeed occur, as Robert Redford starred in - though he didn't direct - The Natural. It's about a mysterious baseball player emerging from seemingly out of nowhere during the 1930s, and helping a struggling team achieve the kind of victories it never thought possible before. It's all very nicely shot and, despite being somewhat slow, is ultimately moving. Also, it benefits from not only having Redford in its cast, but also the likes of Robert Duvall, Glenn Close, and Kim Basinger, to name a few.

The Natural Release Date May 11, 1984 Director Barry Levinson Cast Robert Redford, Glenn Close, Kim Basinger, wilford brimley, Barbara Hershey, Robert Prosky Rating PG Runtime 134 Main Genre Drama

20 'Field of Dreams' (1989)

Costner builds it, then they come

If anything, Field of Dreams might be more of a mildly fantastical yet uplifting family drama first, and a sports movie second. Like The Natural, the sport being depicted here is baseball, though the focus is on a farmer and father, played by Kevin Costner, and what happens when he begins hearing otherworldly voices. That might sound like the set-up for some kind of supernatural thriller/horror movie, but Field of Dreams thankfully takes a more wholesome route tonally.

What the protagonist hears compels him to construct a baseball diamond in his cornfield, with this eventually leading to the ghosts of long-dead baseball players showing up to play there. Field of Dreams uses this unusual premise to tell what ends up being a heartfelt and moving story, and it's become a sentimental and widely beloved classic of the late 1980s for good reason.

Field of Dreams Release Date April 21, 1989 Director Phil Alden Robinson Cast Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, Gaby Hoffmann, Ray Liotta, Timothy Busfield, James Earl Jones Rating PG Runtime 107 Main Genre Drama

19 'White Men Can't Jump' (1992)

A fresh spin on basketball

Rather than tackling basketball on a nationwide scale, White Men Can't Jump instead focuses on Los Angeles, with the variation of the sport here sometimes being called streetball. The two main characters - played by Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson - are both hustlers who get by with an uneasy alliance that seems them making money by alternating between throwing certain games and trying in others.

Regardless of how you feel about basketball of any variation, White Men Can't Jump is a movie that succeeds thanks to the chemistry of Snipes and Harrelson alone, with both making this comedic sports movie a good deal of fun. It's a film that undeniably screams 1990s with its overall feel and aesthetics, but that can also make it charming, perhaps in a way that its 2023 remake inevitably couldn't be.

White Men Can't Jump Release Date March 26, 1992 Director Ron Shelton Cast Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, Rosie Perez, Tyra Ferrell, Cylk Cozart, Kadeem Hardison Rating R Runtime 115 Main Genre Comedy

18 'Friday Night Lights' (2004)

A movie that inspired the show of the same name

While the television drama series of the same name might be more well known nowadays, 2004's Friday Night Lights came first and walked so the later show could run. It looks at high school football and how dedicated one small town in Texas gets when it comes to the sport, leading to some serious stakes when one of the most necessary players for the team in question gets injured.

Just like the central teams in many sports movies, this makes the team at the heart of Friday Night Lights underdogs, with their coach - played by Billy Bob Thornton - being the one person who might be able to save the day and inspire all those who need inspiration. From there, it's sports movie 101, but it's a well-oiled machine of a film and it more than gets the job done. In hindsight, the fact it helped birth an acclaimed TV series ultimately ends up being icing on the cake.

Friday Night Lights Release Date October 8, 2004 Director Peter Berg, Josh Pate Cast Billy Bob Thornton, Lucas Black, Garrett Hedlund, Derek Luke, Jay Hernandez, Lee Jackson Rating PG-13 Runtime 117

17 'Hoosiers' (1986)

Gene Hackman and Dennis Hopper shine

Gene Hackman's one of those all-time great actors who never turned in a half-hearted performance, and he shines in Hoosiers' lead role. It's a sports movie revolving around basketball set in the 1950s, and Hackman's character is the coach that a struggling team might need if they're to ever have any chance of achieving success, even if some of his methods prove divisive and arguably even extreme.

Hoosiers is also notable for having one of Dennis Hopper's most acclaimed performances; in fact, the only one that got him an Oscar nomination. In the film, he plays the alcoholic father of one of the central team's young basketball players, and eventually becomes an assistant coach to Hackman's character. For the acting prowess on display, and for its generally engaging storyline that hits some familiar beats well, Hoosiers works very well as a sports movie overall.

16 'A League of Their Own' (1992)

Girls get it done

Image via Columbia Pictures

Of all the 1990s sports movies, few are quite as beloved as A League of Their Own, which holds up tremendously well as a funny and moving film inspired by an interesting real-life story. The central premise of the film revolves around the fact that during World War II, various male baseball players were drafted and sent off to fight, leading to various female players who all had potential as players to be drafted into the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL).

This was a real league that ran from 1943 to 1954, with A League of Their Own being a fictionalized account of how this unique league in history got up and running, while also touching upon the bittersweet way it eventually came to an end. It's not particularly intense or even focused on the sports scenes themselves, instead using this premise as a way to tell a touching story with strong characters, all brought to life by an impressive cast that includes the likes of Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, and Madonna.

A League of Their Own Release Date July 1, 1992 Director Penny Marshall Cast Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, Jon Lovitz, David Strathairn Rating PG Runtime 128 Genres Comedy, Drama, sport

15 'The Karate Kid' (1984)

Formulaic... but what a formula!

It's hard to know what to say about The Karate Kid that's not already been said, because it's just one of those timeless and essential family classics that everyone is at least familiar with by now. It was a great movie released in a particularly great year for cinema, and tells a timeless story about one down-on-his-luck teenager who gets bullied, and then is lucky enough to find a mentor who teaches him the answers to all his problems in life: karate.

That's simplifying it a bit. It's not all about violence being used to solve one's problems, but things do inevitably come down to a karate tournament where the main character, Daniel, has a chance to prove himself and best his bully within the confines of a martial arts competition. The Karate Kid offers no surprises narratively, but it probably wouldn't work very well or be nearly as endearing if it did, with such an approach being crowd-pleasing in the best way possible.

The Karate Kid Release Date June 22, 1984 Director John G. Avildsen Cast Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue, Martin Kove, Randee Heller, William Zabka Rating PG Runtime 126 Main Genre Action

14 'Caddyshack' (1980)

A chaotic golf movie

Caddyshack is an essential comedy of the 1980s, and does feel like it focuses much more on being funny than it does on being some sort of traditional sports movie. That approach works here, though, because the sort of anarchic tone Caddyshack sticks with over the course of its 98 minutes does make it a good deal of fun, with things predominantly building to a golf tournament at an exclusive country club.

Things like that don't feel too important when much of the film instead chooses to focus on Bill Murray's character, a groundskeeper for the golf course, battling a mischievous and destructive gopher. Caddyshack is entirely of its time and therefore might not be hugely appealing for all modern-day viewers yet the movie undoubtedly has its fans and also can be charming in a way, so long as you don't mind some of the cruder comedic trends of its time.

Caddyshack Release Date July 25, 1980 Director Harold Ramis Cast Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight, Michael O'Keefe, Bill Murray, Sarah Holcomb Rating R Runtime 98 Genres Comedy, sport

13 'Warrior' (2011)

A hard-hitting family drama

An under-appreciated sports movie that may one day be heralded as a classic, the rather generically named Warrior is a tremendously emotional film about mixed martial arts. It stands out thanks to the fact that the two main characters are estranged brothers, with things eventually leading to them having to fight each other within a tournament, all while their troubled, alcoholic father coaches one, but not the other.

Beyond the moving and even quite suspenseful/stressful story, Warrior also boasts some great performances from its leads, including Tom Hardy, Joel Edgerton, and an Oscar-nominated Nick Nolte. It pushes familiar tropes into new areas and with even more gusto than most sports movies out there, going above and beyond the competition. It's appropriately ferocious for a movie about fighting, in that way, and one of the best sports films in recent years.

12 'Breaking Away' (1979)

Perhaps the ultimate cycling movie

Exploring a coming-of-age story within the confines of a sports film isn't something exclusively done in Breaking Away by any means, but few comparable films have done so quite this well. It does all this while also balancing the expected dramatic elements with a little comedy for good measure, and even doing so while presenting a sport that isn't usually depicted in sports movies: cycling.

It's a movie about discovering what one wants to do with the rest of their life, as well as enjoying those precious few days between graduating from high school and bidding friends farewell as college starts. In that way, it succeeds as a coming-of-age film the same way something similarly bittersweet like George Lucas's American Graffiti also does. Breaking Away feels a little underrated overall, and is certainly worth checking out for anyone who's yet to see it.

11 'Moneyball' (2011)

There's more to baseball than meets the eye

Several years before Foxcatcher, director Bennett Miller made another somewhat unconventional sports film with Moneyball. This one's also biographical, but certainly isn't as grim as Foxcatcher, instead telling a story about how a man named Billy Beane used rather radical computer-generated analysis to work out how to best assemble a baseball team back in the 2000s, with the process being cost-effective and successful.

This approach does mean those wanting lots of baseball action could come away from Moneyball feeling a tad disappointed, but the behind-the-scenes look at this aspect of the game is undoubtedly interesting. It also helps that Brad Pitt's in the leading role here, the supporting cast includes the likes of Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Robin Wright, and the screenplay was credited to two Oscar-winning writers: Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin.

Moneyball Release Date September 22, 2011 Director Bennett Miller Cast Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright, ​Chris Pratt2, Stephen Bishop Rating PG-13 Runtime 133 Main Genre Biography

10 'Brian's Song' (1971)

The movie that can make anyone cry

Just one year before appearing in one of the greatest crime movies of all time, James Caan played the title character in Brian's Song, an acclaimed and notoriously sad TV movie. Billy Dee Williams also stars here, with the film revolving around the unique friendship between two teammates in the NFL, and the struggles that came about after one man was given a terminal cancer diagnosis.

It tells a story based on true events that had only happened a very short time before the movie came out, meaning it likely hit home even harder for those watching Brian's Song back in the early 1970s. When watched today, it does have its limitations as a TV movie, but it shines bright because of the tearjerking story at its center, as well as for the lead performances by Caan and Williams, who both found success in the world of film in the years that followed.

9 'Bull Durham' (1988)

Kevin Costner + Baseball + Romance

Perhaps Kevin Costner can't get enough when it comes to baseball-related film roles, or maybe it's audiences who continually demand he feature in such movies. Beyond Field of Dreams, there's also the Sam Raimi-directed For the Love of the Game from 1999, but before those two, there was also arguably his best baseball-themed movie: Bull Durham, which also functions excellently as a romantic comedy.

In Bull Durham, Costner plays a man who's given the task of helping out a struggling minor league team. What might ordinarily be somewhat challenging is pushed into even more uncertain territory by the fact that this puts him in a sort of love triangle between an up-and-coming pitcher and a passionate female fan of the team. It's a film that's certainly got some expected '80s cheese attached to it, but it's all good-natured overall and can prove charming enough that it's hard to resist.

Bull Durham Release Date June 15, 1988 Director Ron Shelton Cast Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, Tim Robbins, Trey Wilson, Robert Wuhl, William O'Leary Rating R Runtime 108 Genres Comedy, Romance, sport

8 'I, Tonya' (2017)

A darkly comedic real-life tragedy

I, Tonya is one of the best biopics of its decade, and certainly one of the greatest sports-related movies of the 21st century so far. Like plenty of great sports movies, it feels like more than "just" a sports movie, as its style can often make it feel a little like a Martin Scorsese crime movie, with its true-life story also playing out in a way that can be darkly funny without sacrificing the inherently tragic nature of its central figure.

That central figure is Tonya Harding, played excellently here by Margot Robbie, with I, Tonya being about how her figure skating career was impacted by scandal and harmed by those around her. It's a film that aims to challenge its audience, casting doubt on assumptions they may have had about a much-publicized and scandalous event. That it's thought-provoking in this way while also being darkly funny and consistently fast-paced ensures I, Tonya is something of a modern classic.

I, Tonya Release Date January 19, 2018 Director Craig Gillespie Cast Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson, Paul Walter Hauser, Bobby Cannavale Rating R Runtime 119 minutes Main Genre Biography

7 'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

Eastwood and Swank go the distance

12 years on from Unforgiven, Clint Eastwood delivered another all-timer with Million Dollar Baby, with both those aforementioned films deservedly winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Eastwood directs and takes on a supporting role for Million Dollar Baby, however, with its star being Hilary Swank. She plays a young boxer named Maggie Fitzgerald who's ferociously determined to make a name for herself, with Eastwood's character eventually beckoning her coach.

Million Dollar Baby has a level of grit and intensity that makes it stand out from other sports movies, and stand out from many other Eastwood-directed films, too. It feels like a cheap pun to say a movie about boxing is hard-hitting, but Million Dollar Baby really does hit hard. Beyond Best Picture, Eastwood also won Best Director, and both Swank and Morgan Freeman deservedly won Oscars for their roles (Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor respectively).

Million Dollar Baby Release Date December 15, 2004 Director Clint Eastwood Cast Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank, Morgan Freeman, Jay Baruchel, Mike Colter, Lucia Rijker Rating PG-13 Runtime 132 Main Genre Drama

6 'The Pride of the Yankees' (1942)

A fitting tribute to Lou Gehrig

Perhaps a little like Brian's Song, The Pride of the Yankees is another bittersweet biopic/sports movie that was released shortly after its central subject had passed away. That central figure is Lou Gehrig, and he's played by Gary Cooper in one of the great actor's most acclaimed lead performances. The Pride of the Yankees is also notable for featuring several baseball players who play themselves here, including Babe Ruth.

This biopic about Gehrig isn't quite the first sports movie of all time, but it is one of the earliest all-time great ones, and stands as an iconic movie released during the 1940s. Given its age, it's easy to look at The Pride of the Yankees as an influential sports film that inspired many other movies within the genre in the years and decades that followed, and it still holds a certain amount of power that makes it a compelling watch to this very day.

