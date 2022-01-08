Registering one of the worst-ever openings for a film its size, writer-director Simon Kinberg’s globe-trotting spy movie The 355 is expected to make $4.3 million in its debut weekend, which is good enough only for a third place finish. Conservative estimates had put the film’s opening at between $5 million and $7 million, but this is a terrible result for a film playing in over 3,000 theaters and featuring the sort of cast that it does.

Starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing, The 355 marks Kinberg’s second high-profile flop in a row. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with 2019’s franchise-killing X-Men film, Dark Phoenix. Like that ill-fated superhero team-up movie, The 355 opened to poor reviews.

It also probably didn’t help that The 355 is debuting exclusively in theaters at a time when audiences seem to be excited to watch only one movie on the big screen. But the film will arrive on digital just 17 days after its theatrical debut, as a part of Universal’s condensed release window.

Image Via Sony

RELATED: Diane Kruger on ‘The 355,’ Why Jessica Chastain Is Such a Great Producer, and Neil Jordan’s ‘Marlowe’

Spider-Man: No Way Home held on to the top spot in its fourth weekend, having never relinquished that position since its December 17 debut. The film’s $30 million fourth weekend bow is above Christmastime Star Wars offerings in the same frame. Star Wars: The Last Jedi made $23.7 million in its fourth weekend, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story made $22 million, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker made $15 million. Only Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($42 million) made more.

The number two spot was claimed by the animated sequel Sing 2, which added another $10.3 million for a running domestic total of over $100 million. This is a notable achievement, because the Garth Jennings-directed jukebox musical, featuring the voice talents of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Bono, was made available on digital just this week. Despite that, it fell by only around 50%. The original 2016 film concluded its international run with over $630 million.

At the number four spot was another big budget spy dud, director Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man, which is estimated to have made $3.1 million this weekend, for a running domestic total of an abysmal $25 million. American Underdog, the faith-based sports drama starring Zachary Levi finished at the number five spot, with an estimated $2.4 million three-day haul. This takes the film's domestic total to just under $20 million.

Next weekend sees the release of the new Scream reboot, which is tracking for a solid, and potentially franchise-best opening.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Snuck Into a 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Screening on Opening Night We assume they used their spidey senses to avoid being detected.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email