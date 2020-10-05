‘The 355’ Poster Finds Jessica Chastain Leading Star-Studded Spy Shenanigans

Still smarting over the delay of No Time to Die, the latest James Bond movie that’s getting bumped to 2021? How about taking a look at five — count ’em, five! — spies that will entertain you on the big screen in, um, also 2021? The 355 has dropped its first poster, revealing a star-studded slate of talented performers who are gonna kick ass and take names in this spy-centered, globe-trotting action-thriller.

From left to right: Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds), Penélope Cruz (Murder on the Orient Express), Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty), Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther), and Fan Bingbing (X-Men: Days of Future Past) pack the screen in a film about an international team of female spies who team up to take down a world-threatening plan of destruction and domination — all under the code name 355, in reference to Agent 355, the first female spy in the American revolution. The film is directed by Simon Kinberg, that notable architect of the 20th Century Fox X-Men cinematic universe, and written by Theresa Rebeck, a prolific mystery writer whose worked on TV shows like NYPD Blue and films like Harriet the Spy. While your mileage may vary regarding Kinberg’s work on his X-Men films, I am simply a sucker for “original genre films with incredible acting talent,” and the acting talent on this is simply bar none. Bond who?

Check out the poster for The 355 below. The film is scheduled for a January 15, 2021 release. For more on Kinberg, here’s the ending of his Dark Phoenix.