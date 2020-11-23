It was only a month ago that we got our first trailer for Simon Kinberg’s upcoming spy thriller The 355, but now it looks like Universal just realized theaters will won’t really be open in two months, so they’ve decided to postpone the movie. Originally slated for January 15th, the film will now scoot back a full year to January 14, 2022 according to Variety.

The film follows an international team of spies (played by Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, and Diane Kruger) on a mission to save the world. The trailer looks fine, but I can see why Universal got cold feet trying to open this one in January when they could push it back a year without any consequences other than people needing to wait a little longer for this one.

The 355 also stars Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan, and Edgar Ramírez.

Here’s the official synopsis for The 355:

A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in The 355. When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar®-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar® winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed. The film also stars Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame) and Edgar Ramírez (The Girl on the Train). The 355 is directed by genre-defying filmmaker Simon Kinberg (writer-director-producer of Dark Phoenix, producer of Deadpool and The Martian and writer-producer of the X-Men films), from a script by Theresa Rebeck (NBC’s Smash, Trouble) and Kinberg, and is produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Chastain’s Freckle Films and by Kinberg for his Genre Films. The film is executive produced by Richard Hewitt (Bohemian Rhapsody).

Share Share Tweet Email

Alison Brie on the 'GLOW' Cast's Request for Better Representation: "It Took A Lot of Courage" Brie also shares her reaction to the show's shocking cancelation.