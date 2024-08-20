The Big Picture Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong'o star in The 355, an action film with mixed critical reception, now streaming on Peacock.

The film follows a CIA agent teaming up with international spies to retrieve a secret weapon in danger.

Directed by Simon Kinberg, the movie features a female-led cast and aims to prevent World War III.

One of Jessica Chastain's recent films, with a wide variance in critical and audience reception, just got a major streaming update. The 355, which Chastain stars in along with Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, and Diane Kruger, will officially begin streaming on Peacock tomorrow, August 21. The film follows a C.I.A. agent who must team up with other international special forces agents to retrieve a secret weapon that has fallen into the wrong hands. In addition to Chastain, Nyong'o, Cruz, Fan, and Kruger, The 355 also stars Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramírez, and John Douglas Thompson. The film currently sits at a 24% score from critics but an 86% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, one of the more sizable gaps for any film or television show on the aggregate site.

The 355 was written by Theresa Rebeck, who is best known for writing and creating Smash, another project which recently began streaming on Peacock. Rebeck has also worked on other projects such as NYPD Blue, and Trouble, and following her work on The 355, she penned the screenplay for Glimpse, the 2022 conspiracy thriller. The 355 was directed by Simon Kinberg, a famous producer who has worked on many legendary projects over the years such as The Martian, Logan, and most recently he served as an EP on Deadpool & Wolverine. His only other directorial outing came in 2019 with X-Men: The Dark Phoenix, the conclusion to the Fox X-Men trilogy, which currently sits at a 22% score from critics and a 64% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Are the Best Things to Watch on Peacock?

The most popular movie and TV show to stream on Peacock haven't changed for more than a week, with both The Bikeriders and Love Island USA sitting comfortably in the #1 spots in their respective categories. Also recently sneaking into the top 10 most popular movies is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the buddy comedy starring Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage. Bob Odenkirk's Nobody, the one-man army action thriller, has also found success on Peacock recently, and even has a sequel on the way which recently got an exciting update.

The 355 stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, and Sebastian Stan, and was written by Theresa Rebeck and directed by Simon Kingberg. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The 355 on Peacock starting tomorrow.