First Trailer for ‘The 355’ Reveals A-List Spy Thriller Starring Chastain, Nyong’o, Cruz and More
The first trailer for the original espionage thriller The 355 has been released online, revealing the impressive A-list ensemble. Written by Theresa Rebeck and Simon Kinberg and directed by Kinberg, the story kicks into gear when a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands. Wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) then forms a team – which includes rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penelope Cruz) – to retrieve the weapon. But their mission is hindered by a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing), who is tracking their every move.
The globe-trotting actioner traverses Paris, Morocco, and Shanghai and marks Kinberg’s second directorial effort following his debut with the superhero sequel X-Men: Dark Phoenix. There’s a lot of familiar spy imagery here, evoking a bit of Bourne, a bit of contemporary Bond, a bit of Mission: Impossible action antics, and the film certainly has the ensemble cast to back the play. But all of those franchises are special for their unique tone and approach to the spy genre, so we’ll have to see if the team behind 355 manages to strike a unique note of their own. For now, I’m extremely into the way Chastain is Tom Cruising up those walls and around those high-beams.
Check out the 355 trailer below. The film also stars Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez and will be released on January 15, 2021.
Here’s the official synopsis for The 355:
A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in The 355.
When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar®-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar® winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move.
As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed.
The film also stars Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame) and Edgar Ramírez (The Girl on the Train).
The 355 is directed by genre-defying filmmaker Simon Kinberg (writer-director-producer of Dark Phoenix, producer of Deadpool and The Martian and writer-producer of the X-Men films), from a script by Theresa Rebeck (NBC’s Smash, Trouble) and Kinberg, and is produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Chastain’s Freckle Films and by Kinberg for his Genre Films. The film is executive produced by Richard Hewitt (Bohemian Rhapsody).
