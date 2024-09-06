Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive first look at The 4:30 Movie, Kevin Smith’s latest venture into nostalgic, coming-of-age comedy. Set during the summer of 1986, this film is packed with teenage antics, pop culture references, and Smith's trademark humour. In this sneak peek, Ken Jeong makes his entrance as a rather pompous cinema manager, who’s less than enthusiastic about his new gig at the Atlantic Cinemas.

Jeong’s character arrives at the cinema in style, only to declare his new residence and workplace "less than desirable" to a trio of local teens. Played by Austin Zajur, Nicholas Cirillo, and Reed Northrup, the lads are quick to comment on how Jeong’s car resembles the Batmobile—before boldly predicting that Tim Burton’s upcoming Batman film will be a flop. In 1986, of course, they weren’t to know just how iconic that particular superhero film would become.

This exclusive clip gives a fun nod to the pop culture of the '80s, with The 4:30 Movie steeped in nostalgic references to the era. The film follows the antics of these three 16-year-olds as they sneak into R-rated films at their local multiplex, hoping to impress and navigate the awkwardness of first loves. Jeong’s character, with his sharp tongue and inflated ego, is sure to be a hilarious foil to the teens’ carefree plans, setting the stage for the summer mischief that ensues.

Who Else Is in 'The 4:30 Movie'?

Alongside Jeong, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Justin Long, Rosario Dawson, and Jason Biggs. Additionally, familiar faces such as Sam Richardson, Diedrich Bader, and even Method Man contribute to what promises to be a riotously funny and heartwarming look back at cinema culture in the 1980s.

The 4:30 Movie is written and directed by Smith, who describes it as his most personal film yet. The film’s plot combines Smith's knack for outrageous comedic setups with more heartfelt moments, capturing the excitement and naivety of youth spent at the cinema. With a runtime of just 87 minutes, this nostalgic romp is set to charm audiences, both young and old.

Set for release on 13th September 2024, The 4:30 Movie will give audiences a chance to escape back to the ‘80s and experience cinema the way it was meant to be: big laughs, big characters, and, of course, sneaking into the R-rated films. Stay tuned for more exclusive content and updates on The 4:30 Movie right here at Collider, and check out our sneak peek above.