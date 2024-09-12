From the mind of award-winning New Jersey filmmaker Kevin Smith (Clerks) comes a hilarious, feel-good, coming-of-age comedy you won't want to miss. A semi-autobiographical tale of Smith's early days as a movie-loving, unlucky-in-love teenager, The 4:30 Movie will be released to wider audiences this week. Set in the summer of 1986 and hailed as Smith's "most personal film to date", the story centers on three socially awkward 16-year-old friends who spend their weekends movie-hopping at their local theater. When one of the trio, Brian (Austin Zajur), invites his crush, Melody (Siena Agudong), to an R-rated movie, the group finds themselves facing off with uptight theater manager, Mike (Ken Jeong), disgruntled parents, and rival classmates. With sidesplitting chaos, comedy legends, and a soundtrack full of 80s bangers, The 4:30 Movie promises to provide laughs from start to finish. Find out how to watch below.

Keep reading to find out when and where to watch The 4:30 Movie.

Is 'The 4:30 Movie' Streaming?

Image via Saban Films

As of right now, the only place you can catch The 4:30 Movie is in a theater near you. We expect it to land on streaming platforms later this year, so bookmark this page to stay in the loop.

Regarding which platform The 4:30 Movie is likely to end up on, its distribution company, Saban Films, means it could hit Hulu in due course. You can watch Hulu's Saban Films Network with plans starting at $7.99 per month.

Is 'The 4:30 Movie' in Theaters?

Image via Saban Films

The 4:30 Movie will be released in theaters in the United States on September 13, 2024.

Other movies released on the same day include the horror-thriller Speak No Evil starring James McAvoy, the action-comedy The Killer's Game starring Sofia Boutella and Dave Bautista, the crime-drama The Critic starring Gemma Arterton and Ian McKellen, and the horror-thriller Here After starring Connie Britton.

The 4:30 Movie had its world premiere in Kevin Smith's home state of New Jersey on August 24, 2024. Smith has incorporated his New Jersey pride into many of his projects, and The 4:30 Movie is no exception. Interestingly, the movie was filmed in the actual theater Smith would visit as a teenager, the theater he now co-owns with a group of friends. How's that for a full-circle moment?

Find Showtimes for 'The 4:30 Movie'

Image via Saban Films

You can check out showtimes, tickets, and theater availability near you using the links below:

Watch the Official Trailer for 'The 4:30 Movie'

Kevin Smith released the official trailer for The 4:30 Movie on his YouTube channel in July 2024. Packed with laugh-out-loud moments, the trailer features delightfully ridiculous movie parodies and cameos from the nation's favorite comedy actors, including Ken Jeong, Rachel Dratch, and Justin Long. When socially awkward sixteen-year-old Brian finally plucks up the courage to ask out "the raddest woman he ever met", it seems all his dreams have come true. After a quick victory dance around the kitchen and a plan to meet his date at the 4:30 movie, life couldn't be better for our amateur Casanova. But sneaking into an R-rated movie in a small town full of suspicious adults and eccentric classmates proves more difficult than expected. Hilarious showdowns, awkward misunderstandings, and an all-seeing theater manager are just some of the obstacles the group of teens must face in this wild, feel-good coming-of-age story.

More Coming-of-Age Movies Like 'The 4:30 Movie' That You Can Watch Right Now

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US A popular high school student, admired by his peers, decides to take a day off from school and goes to extreme lengths to pull it off, to the chagrin of his Principal, who'll do anything to stop him. Release Date June 11, 1986 Director John Hughes Cast Matthew Broderick , Alan Ruck , Mia Sara , Jeffrey Jones , Jennifer Grey , Cindy Pickett Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers John Hughes Studio Paramount Pictures Tagline One man's struggle to take it easy. Website http://www.paramount.com/movies/ferris-buellers-day Expand

One of the most well-loved teen comedies of all time, the movie centers on the title character, Ferris (Matthew Broderick), a high school student with a taste for truancy. After calling out of school with a fake illness for the ninth time in the semester, Ferris rounds up his girlfriend, Sloane (Mia Sara), and best friend, Cameron (Alan Ruck), and the group sets out on a day of adventure throughout Chicago. However, the carefree teens get more than they bargained for when they find themselves pursued by strict Dean Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) and Ferris' sister, Jeanie (Jennifer Grey). Will Ferris best the Dean, or has he finally taken it one step too far?

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Breakfast Club Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US After receiving detention, a group of five high-school students bonds as they realize they have quite a bit in common despite being from different friend groups. Despite being over 35 years old, The Breakfast Club still stands as one of the quintessential movies of the ‘80s and one of director John Hughes standout films. Release Date February 15, 1985 Director John Hughes Cast Emilio Estevez , Judd Nelson , Molly Ringwald , Ally Sheedy , Paul Gleason , Anthony Michael Hall Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers John Hughes Expand

Forced to spend a Saturday in all-day detention in the school library, five polar opposite high school students - rebel, princess, outcast, nerd, and jock - get to know each other over the course of a day. As they sneak around behind Vice Principal Vernon's (Paul Gleason) back, the group learns they may have more in common than they first realized. A timeless classic, The Breakfast Club is a bittersweet coming-of-age comedy-drama everyone needs to see at least once.

American Pie (1999)

Wild from the get-go, American Pie follows four inexperienced friends desperate to be more popular among girls and thus lose their virginity before college. During an end-of-year high school party, the group makes a pact to "score" before their senior prom - which takes place in just three weeks' time.