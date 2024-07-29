The Big Picture Kevin Smith unveils The 4:30 Movie at Comic-Con, a comedy about 80s teens navigating moviegoing and young love.

Smith's star-studded cast includes Justin Long, Rosario Dawson, and more, promising outrageous characters and laughs.

Stay tuned for more from Smith, including a third Jay and Silent Bob film, as The 4:30 Movie hits theaters in 2024.

Kevin Smith, popularly known for his humorous buddy films like the Clerks trilogy and as Silent Bob of the fictional stoner duo Jay and Silent Bob, is back with another epic comedy set to be released later this year. During the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Smith introduced fans to several of his latest projects, one of which is The 4:30 Movie, which focuses on his growing up in New Jersey and now has an all-new trailer recently released by Saban Films.

As seen in the trailer, The 4:30 Movie is set in the summer of 1986 and explores the spirited lives of three teenage buddies who “spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies at the local Cineplex,” according to the film’s official synopsis. The logline adds, “When one of the guys invites the girl of his dreams to see an R-rated film, all hilarity breaks loose, as a self-important theater manager (Ken Jeong) and teen rivalries interfere with his best-laid plans. Justin Long, Jason Biggs, Rosario Dawson, and more contribute outrageous characters to this poignant comic valentine to moviegoing and the youth of the ’80s."

Directed and written by Smith, the upcoming coming-of-age film stars an impressive list of actors including Austin Zajur, Nicholas Cirillo, Reed Northrup, Siena Agudong, Betty Aberlin, Diedrich Bader, , Rachel Dratch, Ralph Garman, Jason Lee, Logic, Jason Mewes, Kate Micucci, Jenny Mollen, Adam Pally, Sam Richardson, Genesis Rodriguez, Jennifer Schwalbach, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Harley Quinn Smith and Ken Jeong. Production is handled by Joshua Bachove, Liz Destro and Jordan Monsanto, while Saban Films is in charge of distribution.

Kevin Smith Is Working On Another 'Jay and Silent Bob' Film

Your browser does not support the video tag.

One other project Smith announced at the SDCC besides The 4:30 Movie is a third installment in the Jay and Silent Bob series, titled Jay and Silent Bob: Store Wars, which follows the 2019 reboot and will see the fictional stoner character Jay and Silent Bob return in full force. Played by Mewes and Smith, the comic characters are first seen in Clerks, released in 1994, and later appear in a couple of other movies, including Mallrats (1995), Chasing Amy (1997), Dogma (1999), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), the first installment in the acclaimed trilogy, Clerks II (2006) and Clerks III (2022).

The 4:30 Movie will be out in theaters September 13, 2024,﻿ but in the meantime, check out Smith's Clerks on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

Clerks Release Date September 13, 1994 Director Kevin Smith Cast Brian O'Halloran , Jeff Anderson , Marilyn Ghigliotti , Lisa Spoonauer , Jason Mewes , Kevin Smith Runtime 92

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO