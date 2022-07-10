Hayao Miyazaki's films for Studio Ghibli are often noted for carrying an atmosphere of comfort. They often touch on themes of environmentalism, pacifism, feminism, love, and family. They are also noted for not pitting the protagonist against an unsympathetic antagonist. Their blending of both the simple and the complex reflects actual life, despite their often magical dressing.

Studio Ghibli's animated films are renowned for their beautiful animation, and especially so when it comes to the food. There are numerous discussions all over the web where people wax endlessly about how delicious the food in Ghibli films appears. Ghibli's dedication to appetizing animation builds on the comfort people find in their movies by channeling the joy derived from a good meal.

The Bountiful Buffet In Spirited Away

The buffet in Spirited Away appears as delicious as it is dangerous. This tantalizing food stall initiates the plot of the movie. During the move to a new home, 10-year-old Chihiro's father takes a shortcut and ends up in an abandoned amusement park. Her parents help themselves to the food at a stall, and when Chihiro returns from exploring she finds that they have transformed into pigs. Chihiro then has to embark into the world of spirits to return her parents to their human form.

It's difficult to blame Chihiro's parents for quite literally pigging out on all the buffet had to offer. The bountiful plates of meats and treats look plump and delicious while the colors used whet the appetite. But what really gets the stomach rumbling is the careful dedication to animating the steam rolling off the hot food, making it seem fresh and ready to be gobbled up.

Perfect Pancakes In Kiki's Delivery Service

13-year-old witch-in-training Kiki sets out on her own for the first time and starts a flying delivery service in a new city. Like all new business owners, Kiki initially struggles with finances. As a result, she has little option other than to subsist on pancakes for a while.

There is a charm to this simple, cheap breakfast. This likely comes from many finding Kiki's tight budget an all too familiar situation. Regardless, these pancakes are drawn with the perfect level of fluff to make your mouth water. And the simple sides of a half-sausage and a couple cherry tomatoes contribute to the quaintness of it all.

Rich Ramen In Ponyo

Ponyo tell the story of five-year-old Sosuke who discovers the young goldfish princess Ponyo washed ashore. The two bond with each other and Ponyo desires to become a human girl. It's essentially Miyazaki's own spin on The Little Mermaid.

Ramen is a ubiquitous Japanese dish, with almost every region of Japan having its own variation. So it should come as no surprise that the animators were diligent in presenting the comforting bowl of noodles and broth as deliciously as possible. The steam that rises off the bowl and the sheen of the broth, along with the ingredients, create a delectable dish. The version that appears in Ponyo consists of instant noodles, green onions, a boiled egg, and some ham. It's nothing fancy, but what better way to welcome someone than with a warm bowl of soup on a dreary, rainy day?

Succulent Salmon In Porco Rosso

Porco Rosso follows a former WWI fighter pilot who has been transformed into an anthropormophic pig. It's also set around Italy's Adriatic coast, making it one of the few Ghibli films to be set in a specific time and place. Combining Studio Ghibli's penchant for delicious food with Italy's famous gastronomical culture makes for a winning combination.

There are several mouthwatering food scenes in Porco Rosso but one that especially stands out is the salmon beurre blanc. Salmon beurre blanc, while sounding fancy, is actually a simple dish of, well, salmon in a sauce made of butter and white wine. Porco, while looking and figuratively acting like a pig, dines on this simple, elegant dish with class and style while conversing with an old friend. A good meal with an old friend is a simple pleasure and comfort that everyone can relate to.

A Bona Fide Breakfast In Howl's Moving Castle

Howl's Moving Castle is based on a 1986 novel of the same name by author Diana Wynne Jones. The film is set in a world where both magic and turn-of-the-century technology exist alongside one another. The story follows a young woman named Sophie who is transformed into an old woman and goes on a journey to lift her curse. Along the way she becomes the insecure wizard Howl's housekeeper and finds herself swept up in his resistance to the war that is raging.

There is something beautiful in a simple pan of bacon and eggs. After all, who doesn't love breakfast? Bacon and eggs is one of the cheapest, most basic meals one can make, but the animators' attention to it makes it feal like a luxury. Shortly after her arrival, Sophie whips up this breakfast and begins to bring order to Howl's chaotic lifestyle. Many of the most appetizing foods in Miyazaki's movies are simple dishes. The lack of pretense that comes from a simple, good meal contributes to the sense of comfort fans associate with Ghibli films.

