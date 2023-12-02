As the Walt Disney Company continues to celebrate a century of movie magic, they'll be bringing in a wealth of new content to Disney+ for December 2023. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, much of this content is holiday-themed, given Christmas is just around the corner. However, some of the most exciting movies and shows coming to the streaming platform are non-holiday related, with a trio of incredibly highly anticipated projects arriving this month. This includes the final installment of a legendary action hero, the return of an English science fiction icon, and the arrival of a fantastical world of demigods and monsters.

To learn more about what you can expect to see from Disney+ this month, here are seven of the best movies and shows coming to Disney+ in December 2023.

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (2023)

Available: December 1 Run Time: 2 hours 34 minutes Director: James Mangold Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies, Boyd Holbrook, and Mads Mikkelsen

Starting things off with a bang for Disney+ in December 2023 is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is reportedly Harrison Ford's fifth and final film, starring the legendary archaeologist. With a new director at the helm with Logan director James Mangold, Indy finds himself ready to retire following a messy divorce and the untimely passing of his son. That's until Dr. Jones decides to grab his signature bullwhip one more time when his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) steals a device capable of changing history itself. It's a device so powerful that a radical group of former Nazis also want it for themselves.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday, December 1st.

'Timeless Heroes' (2023)

Available: December 1 Director: Laurent Bouzereau Starring: Harrison Ford, Steven Spielberg, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kathleen Kennedy, James Mangold, and George Lucas

After you relive Indiana Jones' final adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, you can learn more about the man behind the fedora in Timeless Heroes. The documentary will not only explore how Harrison Ford became Indiana Jones but also shine a light on the young aspiring actor that Ford was prior to becoming an international icon. All of this is supported through interviews with many of Ford's creative colleagues, such as Steven Spielberg, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kathleen Kennedy, James Mangold, and George Lucas, not to mention, Harrison Ford himself.

Timeless Heroes will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday, December 1st.

'The Shepherd' (2023)

Available: December 1 Run Time: 38 minutes Director: Iain Softley Starring: Ben Radcliffe, John Travolta, Steven Mackintosh, and Millie Kent

Rounding out the strong start to December is something a little different, that being a short-form special titled The Shepherd. Based on the short novella by Frederick Forsyth, The Shepherd follows a fighter pilot (Ben Radcliffe) who finds himself stuck several thousand feet in the air after getting lost. Desperate for a means of a safe landing, the pilot is then granted visions of a World War II-era plane with a mysterious pilot (John Travolta) who seems to want to help him get home for Christmas.

The Shepherd will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday, December 1st.

'Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials' (2023)

Available: December 2, December 9, and December 25 Creator: Sydney Newman Starring: David Tennant, Karl Collins, Yasmin Finney, Jacqueline King, Jemma Redgrave, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris, and Ncuti Gatwa

David Tennant returned as Doctor Who last month to commemorate Doctor Who's 60th anniversary, and his story will continue and conclude this December. Tennant's Doctor returns to deal with a cataclysmic event that could destroy the world as they know. Reuniting with several companions, The Doctor will need all the help he can get if he hopes to defeat his newest rival, The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris). Also worth mentioning is a Holiday Special for Doctor Who on Christmas Day, which will officially introduce Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor Who.

The second part of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will premiere on Disney+ on Saturday, December 2nd. The third part will premiere on Saturday, December 9th, and the Holiday Special will premiere on Monday, December 25th.

'The Santa Clauses' Season 2 Finale (2022-2023)

Available: December 6 Creator: Jack Burditt Starring: Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Austin Kane, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Matilda Lawler, Laura San Giacomo, Gabriel Iglesias, and Eric Stonestreet

After a beloved trilogy of films and a successful first season, the Santa formerly known as Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and his family of Clauses returned for The Santa Clauses Season 2. This time, Scott and his family go toe-to-toe with Magnust Antas (Eric Stonestreet) - an ancient Mad Santa who believes humans hardly deserve Christmas cheer. This jolly jostle will reach a conclusion when The Santa Clauses Season 2 concludes this December.

The season finale of The Santa Clauses Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 6th.

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever' (2023)

Available: December 8 Run Time: 1 hour 35 minutes Director: Luke Cormican Starring: Wesley Kimmel, Erica Cerra, Hunter Dillon, Gracen Newton, Spencer Howell, and Jayden Ham

Disney+ has found quite a bit of success with its animated films based on the acclaimed and beloved Diary of a Wimpy Kid series. Now, the franchise will be returning for Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, which will see the Heffley family get snowed in. All this occurs while the ever-so-lovingly selfish Greg (Wesley Kimmel) hopes to get a new video game console before Christmas is over.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday, December 8th.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Two-Episode Series Premiere (2023)

Available: December 20 Creators: Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg Starring: Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Jason Mantzoukas, Adam Copeland, Charlie Bushnell, Thernody Tsai, Lance Reddick, Toby Stephens, Timothy Omundson, Jay Duplass, Jason Gray-Stanford, and Glynn Turman

Last, but certainly not least, there is the series premiere Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which is arguably Disney+'s most anticipated original project since The Mandalorian. The series is the latest attempt to adapt the acclaimed young adult novels of Rick Riordan (who is heavily involved with the series adaptation), with a plot that could essentially be described as Harry Potter with Greek mythology. Here, young Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) discovers that he is the son of Poseidon (Toby Stephens), and now he, along with his friends Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri), must embark on an Odyssey to find Zeus's (Lance Reddick) stolen thunderbolt.

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 20th.

