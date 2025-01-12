As a general rule, torture horror remains a niche genre that certain audiences flock to, but Squid Game broke out of this shell with a novel idea and stellar execution. The second season shifted its focus from the actual grisly games to the overarching arc and themes, particularly the idea of choice. While this was briefly included in the first season, the second continually drives it home by launching a vote after every fatal game. Similar themes of choice and lack thereof are riddled into the narrative of another overlooked Netflix Korean thriller that also casts its scope further on the brutality of capitalist ideology. The 8 Show is perfect for those who are enraptured by the Squid Game's players' decisions to stay, especially as it delivers the same amount of torture horror in another chilling game show setting.

'Squid Game' Season 2's Themes Are Explored in 'The 8 Show'