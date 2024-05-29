The Big Picture The A-Frame features an ensemble cast led by Johnny Whitworth in a mind-bending sci-fi horror-comedy that explores technology and mortality.

The film follows Whitworth's physicist as his groundbreaking machine opens a portal to a subatomic universe with radical cancer treatment potential.

Director Calvin Lee Reeder aims to tell a hard science-fiction story with respect for real cancer survivors in a chaotic collision course narrative.

The Tribeca Film Festival begins next month, and Collider is thrilled to present to our readers an exclusive first-look sneak peek from the highly anticipated sci-fi horror-comedy, The A-Frame, which is set to make its world premiere at the Festival on June 7. The film is already beginning to generate substantial buzz around it, and we've got your first glimpse of the movie right here.

The A-Frame features an ensemble cast led by Johnny Whitworth, known for his roles in Empire Records, Limitless, and The 100. Whitworth is joined by an impressive supporting group including the likes of Nik Dodani (Dear Evan Hansen), Dana Namerode (What Josiah Saw), and Phillip Andre Botello (The Art of Self-Defense). The film is both written and directed by Calvin Lee Reeder, who had previously made waves with his Sundance smash hit, The Rambler.

Our exclusive sneak peek sees Whitworth's physicist Sam alongside Namerode's Donna. Donna is invited to insert her hand into the machine created for his scientific purposes. However, once the machine is activated, something seems to go wrong — or right? The scene is punctuated with effective red lighting and the camera cuts are extraordinary, with some remarkable editing going on particularly in a shot which sees side by side shots of Namerode creating a third eye in the center of her skull.

What Is 'The A-Frame' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In this mind-bending sci-fi horror-comedy, Whitworth plays a quantum physicist whose groundbreaking machine inadvertently opens a portal to a subatomic universe. While experimenting on rats, he stumbles upon a radical cancer treatment that has the potential to revolutionize modern medicine. As his ambition drives him to begin human trials, the stakes rise, and the lines between science and ethics become increasingly blurred.

Director Calvin Lee Frame added in a statement:

With The A-Frame, I want to tell a simple story about technology and mortality. I wanted to explore murky ethics in unsupervised science by creating a vacuum where a narcissist can play savior by preying on vulnerable people. I like stories where the protagonist and the antagonist ostensibly want the same thing. If done well, it can create a collision course that exposes intent in a combustible way. I also like science fiction that takes place on planet Earth. Spaceships are cool and all, but the idea of exploring a subatomic universe with unregulated technology from some guy’s warehouse in the industrial zone sounds like fun to me. I’ve been able to inject similar themes in previous work but never had the chance to place them front and center until now. The A-Frame plays with a more traditional narrative structure than my earlier work. It’s not so much that I’m done being weird as I felt I needed a more formal approach to get my idea across. I have always wanted to tell a hard science-fiction story, and I’m delighted that it finally happened. There are some more serious themes in The A-Frame, namely cancer. I aimed to be as respectful as possible when handling this topic as I am aware of how likely it is that some audience members are dealing with the disease in one way or another. We cast real cancer survivors to populate the survivor's group meetings in The A-Frame. Many of them claimed the experience was authentic to their own. This film goes to some extreme places, but my intent has always been to handle the topic of cancer with the care and respect survivors and those who are no longer with us deserve.

The excitement is building as The A-Frame prepares for its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Be sure to mark your calendars for June 7 and experience the full film in the Midnight section. For more details, you can check out the film’s festival page at this link. Check out the exclusive sneak peek above.