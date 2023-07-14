With the immense rise in the popularity of the Western genre over the past few years, it is no surprise that we are now seeing some of the world's biggest stars turning their hand to the genre. Since the industry turned its back on simply remaking some of the best of westerns past, there have been a plethora of new television shows that have already been cited as some of TV's best westerns of all time. Whether it's the HBO hit Westworld, Hugo Blick's The English, or the hugely popular top TV franchise Yellowstone, the past few years of television have seen a fair renaissance in the Western genre, kicking off what is likely to be a sustained period of major success for stories of this ilk. So, with all that in mind, it was no surprise when fans of the genre learned of Netflix's latest project back in late 2022, when Kurt Sutter’s new western series The Abandons was officially ordered. Now sometime later, and with news flowing gently from the show's marketing department, here is everything we know about The Abandons so far.

When Is The Abandons Coming Out?

Although there is not yet an official release date for The Abandons, that hasn't stopped some tricky internet sleuths from trying to work out when a release may come. Given the intention for filming to last approximately five months between June 2023 and November 2023, it would be fair to assume that the first episode may hit our screens sometime in the summer of 2024. Given the popularity of the Western at the moment, Netflix may try and keep The Abandons as one of their big summer 2024 releases, with the likes of Squid Game Season 2 rumored to also be dropping at a similar time. However, with actors and writers going on strike, all long-term release plans are up in the air at the moment, so we'll really just have to wait and see what happens. While the date may be up in the air at the moment, we do know that Season 1 of The Abandons will have a total of 10 episodes. So fans can rest assured that, no matter when The Abandons finally debuts on our screens, we will certainly get a good dose of the action.

Where Can You Watch The Abandons?

Unsurprisingly, given their heavy involvement with the series, fans will be able to watch The Abandons on Netflix upon release. For those without a subscription that will need one in time for the highly-anticipated launch, a standard subscription with ads can be purchased for $6.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $9.99 per month. Given Netflix's recent crackdown on password sharing, it is worth noting that a 2-device supporting ad-free subscription costs $15.49 per month, with additional member slots available for an extra $7.99 per month each.

Who's In the Cast of The Abandons?

Currently, there is very little information regarding the cast of The Abandons, with the team behind the series certainly keeping their cards close to their chest. However, back in March 2023, it was announced that Queen Cersei herself Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) would be starring as Fiona, a woman described by the show as, “a strong, devout matriarch who, unable to have her own children, took in four orphans to create her own family. Driven by a higher purpose – and a strong-willed Irish temper – her faith and love for her family trump all". For some time, this was all the casting information we were given. That is until June 2023, when it was officially announced that Gillian Anderson (Sex Education) would also be joining the cast. Known for her detailed character work, especially when it came to her performance as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, which Anderson described herself as "not that difficult", Gillian Anderson is an exciting addition to any project, which makes her casting all the more intriguing to fans.

Is There a Trailer for The Abandons?

Given that the show has only just entered production, it will come as no surprise to learn that there is not yet a trailer. With filming rumored to finish around November 2023, perhaps a trailer could be on its way at the start of the new year, acting as a late Christmas present for fans. Again, all of that really depends on how badly the current strikes are going to impact production though.

Who Is Making The Abandons?

The aforementioned Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy) is the creator and writer of the show, with his company SutterInk producing the series. Joining him as executive producers are Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders), Emmy Grinwis (Tyrant), and Stephen Surjik (The Witcher) with both Bathurst and Surjik also serving as directors on the series.

What's The Abandons About (And Will It Have a Season 2)?

For fans of Westerns, The Abandons presents everything they could possibly have asked for with regard to a premise. It certainly looks as if many of the themes discussed in the show will be extremely relevant to our lives today, especially with the plot synopsis referencing "souls living on the fringe of society" who must rise up and take agency over their own future. The official series synopsis of The Abandons reads as follows:

“As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law.”

As for the show's hopes at renewal, although it has not been confirmed whether this will be the only season of The Abandons, creator Kurt Sutter has mentioned in interviews how he would love to introduce real-world outlaws such as Billy the Kid into subsequent seasons. Said so flippantly, this could be chalked down to simple hopes and dreams for Sutter, but it could also suggest that he is confident that this might just be the start of a wonderful long-serving franchise.