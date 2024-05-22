The Big Picture Netflix is filming a new action-drama series, The Abandons, created by Sons of Anarchy's Kurt Sutter.

The series, set in 1850s Oregon, explores themes of morality, survival, and the love of mothers.

The series stars Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, and Nick Robinson.

Netflix has just kicked off the filming of The Abandons in Calgary, a brand new action-drama series from Kurt Sutter, the creative mind behind Sons of Anarchy, and it's unveiled the first BTS photos of the cast. The series boasts a cast filled with faces familiar to audiences, including Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, and Nick Robinson, among others. Set in the rugged backdrop of 1850s Oregon, the series will delve into dark themes of morality and survival. Sutter shared his inspiration for the series with Tudum.com, saying:

"I am fascinated by the metamorphosis of good into evil. What must transpire to drive the morally sound to become the dangerously corrupt. The Abandons explores those complex compromises through the most powerful human instinct — the love and protection of mothers.”

That central theme will be the guiding light for the series as it attempts to explore the struggles of diverse families against a corrupt force trying to steal their land. Michael Greyeyes (Blood Quantum, Wild Indian), Michiel Huisman (Rebel Moon, Echo 3), Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead), and Toby Hemingway (The Crossing, Sun Gazer) are also involved in the series. The cast is rounded out by a talented ensemble including the likes of Diana Silvers, Lucas Till, and Ryan Hurst, who are adding notable depth to the story that the series is attempting to tell.

What Is 'The Abandons' About?

Headey plays Fiona Nolan, a strong-willed matriarch who fiercely protects her adopted family of four orphans. She finds herself at odds with Anderson's character, Constance Van Ness, another resolute matriarch who is determined to safeguard and expand her mining fortune, striving to solidify her family's dominance in the harsh frontier. The series synopsis reads:

"The Abandons is set in 1850s Oregon and follows a group of diverse outlier families in their pursuit of Manifest Destiny. The series explores the corrupt force of wealth and power that covets their land and attempts to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

Keep your eyes peeled on Collider for more sneak peeks and updates on this exciting series that’s set to blend historical drama with edge-of-your-seat action. While you wait for The Abandons, you can watch Sons of Anarchy on Hulu.

