Whiplash is the perfect word to describe the viewing experience of The ABCs of Death, a horror anthology containing 26 separate shorts by 26 different directors. There is no overarching story to connect the segments and the only brief the directors had to fulfill was to create a short that involved death and a word starting with the alphabet letter assigned to them. With so much room for movement and such distinct visions, each short is unique in its own way, though they do generally follow a trend of being either comedic, schlocky or outright horrifying. While there are many stand-out moments in this anthology, one that truly remains unforgettable is "D for Dogfight" by Marcel Sarmiento, and not only for the reasons you would expect.

'Dogfight' Stands Out in 'The ABCs of Death'

"Dogfight" is a relatively straightforward short with an equally simple yet effective twist. As the title suggests, the segment opens up with a shirtless, aggravated man (Steve Berens) who is preparing to fight against a dog. At first glance, the cinematography and overall style of "Dogfight" are the major distinguishing factors from the rest of the segments in The ABCs of Death. It plays out almost like a slow-motion music video, where we hear no dialogue, only the muffled screaming of spectators and the heavy beat of the score, which already makes for a memorable viewing experience. The segment is far more cinematic than anything we see in the anthology, which makes it difficult to fathom slotting it into the horror category, but it soon proves it belongs there.

While some elements feel straight out of an action movie, there is a brutality and dread to the unnerving fighting sequence of a man pitted against an animal we see very often in everyday life in a domestic setting. "Dogfight" may not have the bloody viscera of "X for XXL" or sickening creativity of "L for Libido," but it excels in viciousness, never shying away from scenes of the dog's powerful jaws clamping onto the Fighter's limbs. With an abundance of close-ups and stylistically placed frames, we watch in awe at the rippling muscles, beads of sweat and building grime. And when the Fighter decides to bite the dog back in a shocking moment, there is a savage dehumanization that is made all too resonant with the music video feel.

'Dogfight' Mixes Brutality With an Emotional Revenge Story

Image via Magnolia Pictures

As cruel and merciless as the actual dogfight is, what really makes this segment stand out above the rest is that it has heart. The twist comes in a blink of an eye, with a series of quick flashbacks that reveal that the dog is actually the Fighter's stolen pet, Buddy. The Fighter calls out his old friend's name while his jaws are latched around his neck, breaching the muddiness of torture the dog must've endured to become a fighter. Together, they direct their efforts to the trainer who stole the dog in the first place, giving us a healthy dose of satisfying vengeance and good old gore.

Most of the stories in The ABCs of Death are rooted in a clever twist, bizarre comedy or relentless discomfort, but "Dogfight" only employs a simple, fairly standard twist that effectively tugs at our heartstrings in a matter of a few seconds. It completely flips our perspective and the narrative, turning the devastation of the scenes mere moments before into a genuine investment in their revenge story. Rooting for characters in this way is only really seen in one other short, "Y for Youngbuck," where a school child seeks retribution against his molester. However, the dream-like visage of "Youngbuck" and its '80s synthetic soundtrack may create its own kind of disconcerting atmosphere, but it doesn't evoke the same emotional intensity of the musical crescendos and painful slow-motion of "Dogfight."

Despite having no dialogue and a heightened focus on strained fighting muscles, "Dogfight" manages to seamlessly guide us through an emotional narrative within the last few seconds of the segment. It grips us as tightly as those canine jaws hold onto the Fighter's limbs, making us rear back, gasping for air when it comes to its gratifying yet still pitiless conclusion. Combining the catharsis of a revenge story and the brutality of a dogfight, the segment creates a resounding impact that by far makes it the most unforgettable short of the anthology.