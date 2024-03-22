The Big Picture The Absence of Eden follows Zoe Saldaña's character on the run, showcasing themes of humanity and survival in a thrilling storyline.

Set on the US-Mexico border, the movie explores the harsh reality faced by undocumented immigrants and refugees, offering a poignant commentary.

With a talented team behind it, including Zoe Saldaña and Garrett Hedlund, The Absence of Eden promises an intense and emotional cinematic experience.

Zoe Saldaña is on the run in the new trailer of the upcoming feature The Absence of Eden. The movie marks the directorial debut of the actor’s husband Marco Perego, and revolves around themes of humanity and survival. The clip sees her as a private dancer who accidentally kills a mob boss and then goes on a run to protect herself and joins a group of undocumented immigrants going to America. The feature looks very thrilling and is unafraid to pull its punches and Saldaña seems to carry the movie high on emotions like a bonafide star.

The Absence of Eden is set in the backdrop of the border between the United States and Mexico. It’s a hellish landscape inhabited by coyotes, armed officers, desperate immigrants, and refugees, all alike. The movie follows a young woman, Esmee (Saldaña), working as a private dancer in Mexico, when she is forced to commit a violent act of self-defense, she has no option left but to run to America for safety. On this journey, guided by a ruthless Coyote, she befriends a young mother and her daughter, but things take a turn when before crossing the border, the mother is taken from the group, and Esmee promises to protect her daughter and help them reunite again in America.

The Team Behind ‘The Absence of Eden’

The feature is billed as an “interlocking story about people struggling to survive on America’s border with Mexico,” which makes a good commentary on the geopolitics of the region. Perego, who also produces, co-wrote the feature with scribe Rick Rapoza. The themes of the movie look quite intense as it takes a good look at humanity and survival instinct through the lens of undocumented immigrants.

Saldaña is coming fresh off the success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which marked the end of the trilogy of MCU’s favorite band of misfits. She recently appeared in films like James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, which blew away the audience again as well as the TV series Special Ops: Lioness, a Taylor Sheridan thriller, that was well-loved by fans and critics, alike. She’s supported in the cast by Garrett Hedlund, whose credits include Unbroken, Mudbound, Triple Frontier, The Marsh King's Daughter and more. The feature is executive produced by Martin Scorsese while Saldaña, Karl Herrmann, Robert Kravis, Alexandra Milchan, Perego, Julie Yorn, and Rick Yorn serves as producers.

The Absence of Eden will premiere this April. You can check out the new trailer above.