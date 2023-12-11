The Big Picture The Abyss, directed by James Cameron, is finally getting a long-awaited Blu-ray release with bonus clips and behind-the-scenes content.

Fans will be treated to a sneak peek of the construction of the gigantic underwater tank called the "Big Blue" set, which was one of the largest ever built at the time.

The special edition release of The Abyss will feature both the theatrical cut and an extended version.

Last month it was announced that James Cameron's classic The Abyss was finally getting a long-awaited Blu-ray release. To celebrate the debut of the film in the highest definition format possible, Collider is delighted to be partnering with Lightstorm Entertainment, Cameron's production company, to offer our readers an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes of the movie, previewing one of the bonus clips that can be found with the new release.

In the clip, fans will be taken to pre-production of the film as a gigantic underwater tank was constructed for the shoot. The "Big Blue" set was one of the largest underwater filming tanks ever constructed at the time. It measured approximately 7.5 million gallons (about 28.4 million liters) of water and was 40 feet (12 meters) deep. The tank was filled with fresh water and equipped with a flexible, clear acrylic wall to separate the actors from the water.

Arriving just in time for the holiday season, the long-awaited special edition version of The Abyss — entitled The Collector's Edition — will feature the 145-minute theatrical cut as well as the extended special edition. The Abyss is one of Cameron's often overlooked films, particularly when compared to his later works like Titanic and Avatar, but the DNA of The Abyss can be found running through most of his work, and, of course, was the first movie to highlight his lifelong obsession with water and our oceans, which would feature prominently in the aforementioned films. Cameron also made numerous underwater documentaries in the years following his production on The Abyss.

What Is 'The Abyss' About?

Close

Set in the deepest parts of the ocean, the movie is about a team of underwater oil drillers hired by the U.S. Navy to complete a secretive rescue mission. The story develops when the team discovers a previously undiscovered and very advanced alien species living in the ocean. The film is famous for its groundbreaking special effects and won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in 1990. The advanced computer-generated imagery (CGI) used in the movie also played a big role in the director's next film, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, with the "flowing" effect of the aliens used in a similar fashion to represent Robert Patrick's villainous T-1000.

When Will 'The Abyss' Be Released in 4K?

The Abyss Collector's Edition will be released digitally in 4K UHD, HD, and SD on December 12, 2023. The physical version will follow on March 12, 2024, in a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code). Watch the bonus feature below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.