The Big Picture James Cameron's classic film, The Abyss, is returning to theaters for a one-night-only event in stunning 4K Ultra HD. Reserve your tickets now!

Unlike Titanic and Avatar, The Abyss will only be available for one night, so fans should book their tickets early.

Experience the film's epic underwater odyssey on the big screen for the first time in 4K. The official 4K Blu-ray release will be available in 2024.

James Cameron’s classic underwater epic The Abyss is returning to theaters next month for a one-night-only event. As fans eagerly await the film’s return for the first time in stunning 4K Ultra HD, they can finally reserve their seat in theaters as tickets are now officially on sale.

The upcoming theatrical re-release of the film follows in the footsteps of Titanic and Avatar, which both received a 4K remastered upgrade recently. However, unlike the aforementioned films, which were able to get a full-fledged re-issue in theaters, The Abyss will only be available for one night, so fans eager to see the movie may want to reserve their tickets as soon as they can before it's too late.

Directed and written by Cameron, The Abyss centers on a private oil rig crew, led by Bud Brigman, who, alongside a group of Navy SEALs, are tasked with investigating the sinking of a nuclear sub. However, they soon find themselves caught up in an epic underwater odyssey, where they encounter a mysterious force that will determine the fate of humanity and the world. The film stars Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, and Michael Biehn.

‘The Abyss’ is the Latest Remaster From James Cameron’s Filmography

The theatrical cut of The Abyss debuted in theaters in the summer of 1989 to a middling box office performance. However, the movie eventually gained a strong cult following over the years, bolstered by its special edition director’s cut, which added back the film’s original ending. However, over the years, the film has been notoriously known for being unavailable on either Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD, with many fans having to stick to its original DVD format. There’s no greater way to experience a film by Cameron than on the big screen, and the new re-release will serve as the perfect way for fans to see the film in 4K for the first time. However, those who may miss out will soon be able to add the remastered edition to their collection as the official 4K Blu-ray release will hit shelves on March 12, 2024. Until then, they can dive into an epic voyage in the depths of the sea when The Abyss returns to the big screen next month.

Tickets for The Abyss are now on sale here. Fans can dive back into the underwater epic when it returns to the big screen on December 6. Check out the official trailer for the film below.