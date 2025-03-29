Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron's blockbuster science fiction series, is set to hit theaters this winter. But if you can't want to return to Pandora, Disney+ is ready to take you to another one of Cameron's alien worlds. The Abyss, Cameron's groundbreaking 1989 deep-sea thriller, will stream in 4K on the service starting on April 11, 2025.

The Abyss was Cameron's first film after his megahit Aliens, and he was given a $43 million USD budget to work with. The production of the film was harrowing for both cast and crew, as the extensive underwater scenes proved to be exceptionally difficult and exhausting to shoot. Actor Ed Harris refuses to speak about it to this day, while co-star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio has simply stated "The Abyss was a lot of things. Fun to make is not one of them." The film also features one of the first ever computer-generated effects shots in movie history, in an extended sequence where aliens use their abilities to form a tentacle made of water; the film's VFX won it an Oscar for Best Special Effects. Several sequences from The Abyss were edited out of the theatrical cut, but were later restored in a Special Edition; that Special Edition was later remastered in 4K and re-released in theaters in 2023.

What Is 'The Abyss' About?