Directed by Klych López and Gracia Querejeta, The Accident brings the best of both worlds by combining the thrill of a Mexican drama with the snail-like pace of the telenovela format. Spanning ten episodes, Netflix's latest Mexican offering follows a bunch of interesting characters, each with their own sets of motivations and conflicts, after a tragic accident led to the deaths of three children. The aftermath of the incident sets the ground for a suspense-filled Mexican thriller ridden with crime, lust, and guilt. As the series slowly unfolds, the plot thickens when more characters get entangled in a web that keeps their fates connected. Extremely high on emotions and drama, The Accident expands its simple premise to deliver a thriller that keeps its secrets at bay until the very end. In particular, the ending of The Accident makes sure that there's more to explore if the show were to return for another outing on Netflix.

One Fateful Incident Decides the Fate of Everyone in 'The Accident'

The Accident's inciting incident becomes the tragic death of three children — Rodrigo (Yago Andreu Sandoval), Gabriel (Dhaniel Cardoza), and Mateo (Sebastián Guevara) — when a bouncy house gets blown away by a strong gush of wind during Rodrigo's birthday party. Naturally, the death of the three children leaves the parents of the children in an emotional split. However, each couple handles the situation in their own way. Rodrigo's parents, Emiliano (Sebastián Martínez) and Daniela (Ana Claudia Talancón), find it hard to digest the news of their son's death on his birthday. Similarly, Mateo's mother, Brenda (Valentina Acosta), loses her emotional stability and starts pressuring her husband, Javier (Ruben Zamora), for another child — a proposal that doesn't go down well with Javier.

On the other hand, Gabriel's father, Charro (Alberto Guerra), seeks revenge for the death of his son. Interestingly, Rodrigo's friend, Paula (Pau Menna), fell into a nearby river during the incident and was rescued later by her father, Fabián (Erick Elias), and Daniela. Initially, the blame for the incident falls on Emiliano's housekeeper, Moncho (Silverio Palacios), who appears to have carelessly forgotten to properly pin the stake that should have kept the house on the ground. However, it becomes clear to the audience that the blame lies with Emiliano, who had told Moncho that he would take care of the stake but had forgotten about it when he received a big business call he was expecting.

Who Was Responsible For Moncho's Death in 'The Accident'?

Early in Season 1, Emiliano and Javier convince Moncho to take the blame for the accident in return for safe passage to the U.S. for his family. However, when Charro learns about Moncho's carelessness, he plots to have him killed in jail. But before Charro can find success, Moncho is killed by a man named Barroso (Esteban Soberanes), resulting in a police investigation by Chief Santos (Mauricio Isaac). The suspect list includes all the parents who had clear motives to kill Moncho, even including Daniela, who's part of the police force. Although Moncho's wife Yolanda (Shani Lozano) and Santos suspect Emiliano to be responsible for Moncho's death, it's only in the final episode that the real identity of the person behind Moncho's death is revealed.

In Episode 10, "The Verdict," it is revealed that Charro's wife Lupita (Eréndira Ibarra) had hired Eulogio Pinto, a.k.a Barroso, to kill Moncho, who was responsible for her son Gabriel's death. This revelation comes as a surprise because, otherwise, Lupita continues to be tortured and abused by her criminal husband, Charro. Finally, when Barroso tries to blackmail Lupita for more money, Lupita murders Barrosso by poisoning him, just like he poisoned Moncho. She also frames Charro for the death of Barrosso using bank transfers from Charro's account to Barrosso, finally claiming a life free of fear for herself and her son Alex (Sebastian Dante).

How Does Emiliano End Up in Jail?

Emiliano's deal with the "gringos" (the Americans) for the amusement park which he planned to build remains a talking point throughout the ten episodes of The Accident. Initially, it's the excitement of the deal that forces Emiliano to make a mistake, resulting in the death of the children. On the insistence of his business partners, Javier and David, Emiliano tries to hide from the responsibility of the deaths because if Emiliano gets convicted, the forty-million dollar deal with the Americans will fall off. However, he eventually hits his breaking point and owns up to his guilt, getting arrested for the manslaughter of the three children. Later, when Emiliano's daughter Lucia (Macarena García Romero) runs away with Charro's stepson Alex, Emiliano gets bail with Javier's help to go and find his daughter.

Enraged about his daughter's disappearance with Alex, Emiliano heads to Charro and threatens him with consequences, resulting in Charro sending his henchman Peyote (Cayetano Arámburo) to kill Lucia and seek vengeance for Emiliano's role in his son's death. Fortunately, the timely intervention of Emiliano saves Lucia from the hands of Peyote even though he finds her unconscious from a drug overdose. Peyote makes another attempt in the hospital, but Daniela shoots Peyote, leading Charro to believe that Daniela is after him. Peyote's death leads to Charro making a new alliance with prosecutor Ulises (Luis Ernesto Franco), who also happens to be Daniela's former lover. Ulises intends to get back with Daniela after putting Emiliano behind bars. Although Lucia is saved and Daniela and Emiliano find a small opportunity to reconcile their differences, Emiliano is arrested again by Ulises for threatening Charro after forcefully entering his property. Also, this happens after Daniela's sister and journalist Carla (Regina Blandón) publishes an interview with Yolanda that reveals the secret about Emiliano's attempt to bribe Moncho to take the blame. Carla's interview with Yolanda makes it clear that Emiliano was the one to be blamed for the deaths.

Charro Tries To Get a Piece of Emiliano’s Deal

Before getting arrested for murdering Barrosso, Charro cuts a deal with Javier and David. With Emiliano being charged with manslaughter, Charro finds an opportunity to force Javier and David to remove Emiliano from the amusement park deal and make Charro a partner. Sadly for Charro, things don't fall into place as he intended. After ancient artifacts are found at the construction site, the Americans back off from the deal, leaving Charro angry at his new partners. To give Charro some relief, Emiliano receives two years of imprisonment for his carelessness despite Javier's best attempts. With Emiliano behind bars, Charro sets his eyes on settling an old score with David, who had a sexual encounter with Lupita earlier.

Under the garb of a business discussion, Charro calls David to the construction site and shoots him point-blank before burying him in the construction site to be vacated soon. Despite Charro's calculative moves, Lupita gets back on him for all the harassment she faced by framing Charro for Moncho's murder. Even when going to prison, Charro starts preparing for his next move. He finds himself a cell in the same prison where Emiliano spent his sentence. However, when Charro faces Emiliano, he sees a new version of Emiliano, who seems determined to get out and be with his family again.

What Happens to the Other Characters in ‘The Accident’?

The ending of The Accident sets the course of the future of all its characters. Emiliano may not find his jail time very easy with Charro being in such proximity. On the outside, Daniela is helping her daughter Lucia get back on her feet after her struggles with drug addiction. Thankfully, Lucia has the support of Alex on her side. With David missing, Carla starts an online campaign to search for her partner. Javier and Brenda look at new beginnings, with the couple deciding to start trying for a child. It may also be the start of a new beginning for Lupita now that Charro's presence is no longer around to haunt her. Fabián also takes a stand against Paula's mother, Roxana (Paulina Dávila), after she tries to take custody of Paula. In the finale, Yolanda can be seen boarding a flight to the United States after receiving the help that Emiliano had promised, despite Yolanda giving an interview against Emiliano.

The Accident's ending leaves the story and the characters at an interesting turning point after this season. The Mexican series has already explored most of the storylines and character arcs. Still, it also has ample room to dig into more if it were to return for another season. Overall, The Accident revels in its drama to keep the mystery boiling while allowing the characters to build their own journeys throughout the ten episodes. With nearly all its episodes having an episodic cliffhanger, The Accident even ends the finale on a tense note, promising more score for high-intensity drama — something which doesn't seem to end with this Mexican Netflix series.

All episodes of The Accident are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

