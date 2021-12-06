As an emerging streaming service known for its dramas, thrillers, and documentaries, Topic has made a name for itself pushing new, independent stories to its viewers, and now Collider can exclusively premiere the trailer for one of its best: the second season of The Accidental Wolf starring Kelli O’Hara, set to premiere on the streamer on December 30.

Featuring performances by Judith Light, Denis O’Hare, and Laurie Metcalf, The Accidental Wolf’s second season picks up six months after Katie Bonner (O’Hara) answered a phone call that turned her entire life upside down, putting her and the ones she loves in danger, as well as the life of a pregnant stranger. Her family does not understand her pain and the memories she lives with, and amidst their threats to medicate her and take custody of her daughter a new mystery emerges, pulling her further into the faction behind that mysterious call and bringing more danger directly to her doorstep.

The series was renewed for a second season in November after its first premiered all the way back in 2018. Guest stars for the upcoming season include Justin Bartha, Jocelyn Bioh, Reed Birney, Danny Burstein, Louis Cancelmi, and Raúl Castillo, with executive producers Damon Owlia, Ryan Chanatry, and Gena Konstantinakos for Topic, Gregory Franklin for Franklin Theatrical Group, Jayne Baron Sherman for Mom’s Money Productions, and writer and director Arian Moayed (Succession).

“Season 2 was an extraordinary experience to make,” said Moayed. “We had this unique opportunity to go deeper into the psychological and spiritual consequences of Katie's search for Tala - the fallout in Katie's personal life and the transformation she must undergo to find out what happened on the night of Zuhair's phone call. This cast is bananas and everyone brings their humanity, grace, and talents to the forefront of this story."

The Accidental Wolf Season 2 also stars Marsha Stephanie Blake, Mike Doyle, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Judith Ivey, and Zainab Jah, and premieres exclusively on Topic on December 30. Fans can stream the series’ entire first season on Topic now. Check out the brand new trailer below:

