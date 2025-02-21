Just a couple of months now. That's all that separates us from the highly anticipated premiere of The Accountant 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to Ben Affleck’s 2016 action thriller, The Accountant. Like with most popular franchises, audiences are interested in seeing just how different the second installment is from the original and the sequel director, Gavin O'Connor, has one slight point of difference to note, and it involves the return of a character from the original.

In the 2016 film, Affleck played the character of Christian Wolff, a math genius whose gift for numbers sees him become an asset for a criminal organization. However, as his bank accounts sing with the proceeds from crime, so does the intensity with which the Treasury Department monitors his activities and the bodies begin to pile. Original cast member Jon Bernthal, who plays Brax, Christian's brother, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who stars as Marybeth Medina, will both return. One original character who hasn't appeared in any promotional material is Anna Kendrick's Dana Cummings, and O'Connor now confirms that she won't be returning.

Speaking in a conversation with Screen Rant, O'Connor reveals that Dana's absence from the show stems from the sequel's decision to tell an entirely new story. The director also teases that Justine, played in the first movie by Alison Wright, will take on a more prominent role in the highly anticipated sequel. O'Connor's comments read in full:

"Well, Dana’s not in the movie. That was just the first one. We have a whole new movie. We have much more of Justine in the second film than we did in the first. Also, Harbor Neuroscience and all the kids at Harbor Neuroscience–we've created that world with these kids who work with Justine, and we cast all kids that are either neurodivergent [or] who are on the spectrum to play the roles. I’ve got to tell you, man, they're as good as every other actor in our movie. They were so just authentic and honest and no acting. They were amazing, which, when you see the movie, I’m sure you’ll agree. The kids were great."

What Does the Future Hold for 'The Accountant'?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Dana played a prominent role in the original thriller, being a potential love interest. Her exclusion from the sequel might point towards the story setting aside the romance, and focusing more intently on the action. The Accountant 2 will also look to put a much greater focus on the brotherly bond between Christian and his estranged brother, Brax, which could end up being incredibly interesting. The sequel will see J.K. Simmons return as Ray King, albeit his demise will pull Christian back into a life of crime. So should Christian this latest dance, can fans expect a third installment? O'Connor and Affleck shared their views on the subject, with the director saying, “I have a lot of thoughts about what to do with the third. I’ve been thinking about it for a lot of years.” Building on the director's comments, Affleck adds:

"I’m keenly aware of the fact that you kind of have to earn another movie. The worst pitfall is to store a bunch of your good ideas for the next installment. If you don’t create an interest demand the first time out there, you’re just going to be playing that to an empty house.”

The Accountant 2 hits theaters on April 25. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the project and watch The Accountant on Max.