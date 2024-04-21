After becoming a sleeper hit in theaters and earning over $155 million worldwide, a sequel to The Accountant is finally in the works (and no, it is not a drill this time). The action thriller starring Ben Affleck follows a forensic accountant with autism who secretly works for criminal syndicates. The title has recently regained popularity after arriving on Netflix at the end of last month, which makes sense considering that the follow-up to the 2016 film is actually happening. With several returning names joining in (including J.K. Simmons), no wonder people are so excited about re-watching the original film. Although there isn't a set time frame for when The Accountant 2 will come out, there have been several updates about the sequel that will keep you pumped. Here is a handy guide to all the information we know so far about this upcoming film, including casting news, plot, and production details.

There is no news about a release date yet because the shooting process began recently. Given the time that it takes to get a movie made and released, the sequel is probably coming out in 2025. Prior to flying to set, cast member J.K. Simmons told Collider's own Nate Richard that he would do some rehearsals and film his scenes in the coming weeks:

"I head to LA in a little over a week to do some rehearsals and pre-production, and start shooting my chunk of it. I'm not even sure if they start shooting… I think they start early next week because then I'm in the week after doing my supporting thing."

Will 'The Accountant 2' Be in Theaters or Streaming?

The Accountant 2 was originally going to be developed by Warner Bros, with reports in 2017 stating that Affleck was in talks to reprise his role. Years later, the movie is finally taking shape, and it will now be backed by Amazon MGM Studios.

The shift took place during the writers' and actors' strike last year. The sequel was a priority for Warner when they were committed to putting out starstudded films on HBO Max, but it was then left to the side since David Zaslav took over management in 2022. Affleck has worked with Amazon MGM for his other films The Tender Bar and Air, the latter being another collaboration with longtime colleague Matt Damon. In light of this change, it is likely that the film might have a limited theatrical release (similar to Saltburn and Air) and will then be made available to stream on Prime Video.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Accountant 2'?

A trailer for the film hasn't come out yet, but once the cast and crew wrap up, there will probably be some first-look images online. Yet, keep an eye on this page for future reference, since it will be updated once a trailer does come out. As for now, here is a post from Affleck and Damon's studio, Artists Equity, on Instagram. It features someone on set holding a clapperboard with The Accountant 2 written on it, showing that the film is currently under production.

Which Stars Are Returning for 'The Accountant 2'?

The follow-up to the 2016 film would not be possible if Affleck weren't returning as Christian Wolff, a CPA under the autism spectrum living a double life as a forensic accountant for organized crime clients. Yet, fans of the first installment will be glad to know that there are more returning cast members joining The Accountant 2.

As previously mentioned, J.K. Simmons will be back as Raymond "Ray" King. At the end of the first film, Ray retires from his post as the Director of the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (a job that led him to investigate the killers of a former Mafia bookkeeper). Now that he is no longer on the field, he will probably offer a helping hand to Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robbinson), the woman who took on the role after his departure. In the same interview for Collider, Simmons shared that the thought of making a sequel was already in Affleck and director Gavin O'Connor's minds since the 2016 project was released:

"But there was a plan for a possible sequel at the very beginning. I mean, not a plan plan, not like a story, but that was always a possibility. Thanks to Gavin O'Connor and Ben Affleck for really being determined to make it happen, because, as I'm sure you know, that movie did well in theaters, but then it's had a really, really popular resurgence in the last few years in streaming. It's just such great characters and such a great story that I'm glad they worked their butts off, and now are with a different studio finally making it work. A lot of us are going to be back, and I’m really, really looking forward to my contribution to that, and to the movie itself."

Jon Bernthal will reprise the role of Christian's long-lost brother, Braxton "Brax" Wolff. The big reveal about their sibling connection was a curveball towards the end of The Accountant, so the characters' newfound brotherly relationship will probably take center stage in the sequel.

Addai-Robbinson is back as Marybeth Medina, and she will probably continue to get financial crime tips from Christian in the upcoming follow-up.

Anna Kendrick was not among the list of returning names, probably due to the fact that she is also shooting the sequel to A Simple Favor alongside Blake Lively.

Who Is Joining 'The Accountant 2'?

In addition to the OG cast, there will be a few new faces joining the film. Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Allison Robertson (Fear to be Brave), Robert Morgan (Westworld), and Grant Harvey (Fire Country) are all confirmed as part of the cast, but details about the characters they will play onscreen are still left under wraps.

What Will 'The Accountant 2' Be About?

The official synopsis for The Accountant 2 reads:

When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive — all intent on putting a stop to their search.”

Who Is Making 'The Accountant 2'?

As previously mentioned, Affleck and Damon's studio Artist's Equity is heavily involved in making the sequel a possibility in the first place. The team acquired the rights to the film from Warner Bros to make it a reality with Amazon MGM Studios' support.

Gavin O'Connor, who directed the first installment, will be back behind the camera a second time. This is reassuring news for fans since the OG director will be a hands-on presence during the filmmaking process and will likely ensure the tone and feel of the 2016 project remain true in the sequel.

Ozark's screenwriter, Bill Dubuque, wrote the script for The Accountant and will pen the script for the action thriller follow-up.

51 Entertainment's Lynnette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams will produce, while Dani Bernfeld, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, and Alison Winter will executive produce the project.

When and Where Is 'The Accountant 2' Filming?

Filming for The Accountant 2 began on March 25 according to the Artists Equity Instagram post. According to an onset picture of Affleck released by Just Jared, production is currently taking place in Los Angeles.

Where Can I Watch the First 'Accountant'?

While we wait for more news on the upcoming sequel, it is worth revisiting the OG film on Netflix. The title is available on the streaming platform in the U.S.

