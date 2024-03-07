The Big Picture The Accountant 2 is finally happening with Ben Affleck returning as the lead and producer.

The plot will involve Christian Wolff teaming up with his brother to solve a murder mystery.

Plans for a sequel to The Accountant date back to 2017 and filming on The Accountant 2 is expected to begin soon.

After a long, long time without any news, the long-awaited sequel The Accountant 2 is finally taking shape. Amazon MGM announced today that the movie is a go with Ben Affleck (Air) back as the lead. The actor also serves as producer along with his friend Matt Damon (The Martian). The duo bought the rights to the sequel from Warner Bros. through their production company Artists Equity. The movie is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

Affleck will reprise the role of Christian Wolff, the daring public accountant who does shady business with all types of clients in order to uncook books and commit some other less-than-ethical crimes. Set to star alongside Affleck are Jon Bernthal (Daredevil: Born Again), J.K. Simmons (Counterpart), and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power). Additional cast members are yet to be announced.

Amazon MGM also unveiled the outline of The Accountant 2. According to the official synopsis, the story will center around Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson) being forced to contact Wolff after her former boss is killed. Wolff decides then to team up with his ruthless brother Brax (Bernthal) in order to figure out who might have killed Marybeth's boss and why. Their mission gets more and more dangerous when they kick a hornet's nest that puts all kinds of cruel assassins on their trail — which suggests they're on the verge of discovering something big.

'The Accountant 2' Has Been In The Works For Years

The Accountant's team had plans for a sequel that date as far back as 2017, but only in 2021 did the new installment become a reality. With a box office haul of $155 million, The Accountant earned a pretty hefty fanbase, which will certainly show up to watch the sequel when it premieres. With filming kicking off sometime soon, we'll no doubt be getting more updates on the sequel, including first images, trailers, and a release date.

Gavin O'Connor (Mare of Easttown) sits back in the director's chair for The Accountant 2, and the screenplay is once again penned by Bill Dubuque — who created and wrote Ozark for Netflix. The movie marks the fourth partnership by Affleck and Damon's new production company. The duo previously worked together on Air, the U2 documentary Kiss the Future and the upcoming Cillian Murphy drama Small Things Like These.

Stick with Collider to find out more news about The Accountant 2 as soon as they are announced. The Accountant is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO