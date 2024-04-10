The Big Picture The Accountant 2 will see Ben Affleck's character face unknown assassins and utilize his military skills to save lives.

The life of Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has always been a complicated one, and time will tell if his new adventure will bring him more new enemies than allies. Deadline reports that Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, Robert Morgan and Grant Harvey have joined the cast of the upcoming sequel, which will be produced through Amazon MGM Studios and Artists Equity. After eliminating Lamar Blackburn (John Lithgow) in the first movie, Wolff will need to accomplish a new mission, which will put everyone around him in danger in the anticipated sequel directed once again by Gavin O'Connor.

The premise of The Accountant 2 will follow the protagonist played by Ben Affleck as he's sent to deal with the unknown assassins who took the life of Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina's (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) boss. With many lives at stake, the accountant who also knows how to utilize military grade weapons will have to use the best of his skills to save the day once again. J.K. Simmons and Jon Bernthal will also be reprising their roles from the first movie, meaning that Wolff won't be alone when it's time to face the toughest villains he's ever encountered. Hopefully, he can get to the bottom of the mystery before it's too late.

Before they were cast in The Account 2, the new additions to Christian Wolff's story have been very busy with a wide variety of projects. After playing Zia Rodriguez in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Daniella Pineda reprised the role in Jurassic World: Dominion. The performer was also seen in last year's Plane. And when it comes to Allison Robertson, the artist is known for some of her short films, such as Fear to be Brave and The Lost Ones. The roles Pineda and Robertson will be playing in The Accountant 2 haven't been revealed yet.

The Filmmaker Behind 'The Accountant'

Even if The Accountant managed to earn $155 million at the worldwide box office compared against its modest budget, it took a while before Gavin O'Connor could move forward with the development of the sequel. Nevertheless, the director continued to collaborate with Ben Affleck in The Way Back, the sports drama that followed an alcoholic construction worker who becomes the coach of a high school basketball team. While that movie's box office run was affected by the start of the pandemic, it continued to prove why O'Connor and Affleck work so well together, setting the stage for them to reunite for The Accountant 2.

A release date hasn't been set for The Accountant 2. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.