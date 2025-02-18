We’re now only a few months away from the release of The Accountant 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to Ben Affleck’s 2016 action thriller, and as with any second installment in a popular franchise, everyone is already curious how it’s going to differ from the original. The Accountant follows a math genius who discovers a scheme with one of his clients as the Treasury Department begins to catch wind of his activities and more blood gets spilled by the hour. During a recent interview with ScreenRant to talk about the recent Accountant 2 trailer that dropped, director Gavin O’Connor spoke about how the sequel will differ from the original, and how he had no interest in “repeating” what they did in the first movie:

"The second film very intentionally is different [from] the first. Obviously, there's certain DNA that we honored. It's a puzzle movie. It's funny with certain critics. They would have some issues with the complexity of the plot, but what I always tell people is, “If it's a simple plot, then anybody can figure it out, and no need to get Christian Wolff to come in.” He has this planetary brain, so the trick to the movie was making it complicated enough that only Chris can crack it and the audience is just a little bit behind, but they're not so far behind that they kind of doze off and lose interest. I had no interest in repeating what we did in the first movie. I wanted to build off the first one, but very much wanted to refresh the tank, do something very different, and create something very new. Bill and I very intentionally built the plot around human trafficking, and this was back in 2018, because I wanted to shine a light on that subject matter and explore that. Also, I wanted to really go deeper with the brothers, make it a two-hander, and explore that relationship with Chris and Brax. That created some complications because it was a bit of a tonal tightwalk. When you're handling such heavy subject matter as human trafficking and then trying to make a fun, entertaining film… it was challenging. It was challenging, and I honestly didn't know if I pulled it off until I put it up in front of an audience. But, fortunately, it's all working and I'm very pleased with it."

Similar to Den of Thieves, The Accountant didn’t receive rave reviews from critics, but the film became even more popular in the years following its release through various runs on streaming services that introduced it to a larger and larger audience. The Accountant earned scores of 53% from critics and 77% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and the film earned $155 million at the global box office against a modest $44 million budget, making it a major financial success. The budget for the sequel has not yet been revealed, but even if it was produced for roughly the same amount, it will need north of $100 million to be a profit for Amazon MGM, the studio that is still reeling from the colossal loss of Red One, the Christmas action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans.

Who Stars in ‘The Accountant 2’?

Ben Affleck is back to reprise his role as Christian Wolff in The Accountant 2, with both returning veterans Jon Bernthal and J.K. Simmons starring alongside him. All three are booked and busy heading into the next few years; Affleck will reunite with his good friend Matt Damon on RIP, the upcoming police procedural, and he’ll work with Gillian Anderson on Animals, which he’ll also direct. Bernthal has been tapped for a role in The Odyssey, the next film from Christpher Nolan, and Simmons will feature alongside Jared Harris and Jeff Daniels in the upcoming political thriller, Reykjavik.

The Accountant 2 hits theaters on April 25. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and watch The Accountant on Max ahead of the premiere of the sequel in two months.