We're ten years on from when The Accountant first hit theaters, surprising audiences with its fun action, intriguing premise and the depth of its characters. But now, we can start the countdown to April 25, 2025, as The Accountant 2 hits theaters and brings back Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff. However, in a big show of confidence, it has just been announced that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival on Saturday, March 8 at The Paramount Theatre. Not only that, we just saw our first image from the movie, featuring Affleck and Jon Bernthal as Christian's brother, Brax.

Alongside Affleck and Bernthal, the movie also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, and J.K. Simmons, while Gavin O'Connor returns as the director of the movie. The official logline, describing what we can expect from the movie, can be found below:

"Christian Wolff is brought out of hiding by Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina after someone close to them is killed by unknown assassins. To solve the murder, Wolff must recruit the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax."

What Was 'The Accountant' About?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Affleck first appeared as Wolff, a mathematics savant, who cared about, and understood, numbers a lot more than he did people. Wolff worked as a forensic accountant for various nefarious organisations, while also using a small-town chartered accountancy office as a front for hiding and laundering his money. Things in his life take an interesting turn when the U.S. Treasury Department's Crime Enforcement Division, led by Ray King (played by J.K. Simmons), identifies him as the finance guy behind the businesses. So, as Christian takes on a legit client to make himself seem totally not sus — a state-of-the-art robotics company where an accounting clerk (played by Anna Kendrick) has found a minor accounting discrepancy worth millions of dollars — he suddenly finds himself in the sights of a conspiracy much bigger than him. We're sure it was nothing to worry about.

Though the film received mixed reviews from critics—earning a 52% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes—it did receive some praise and discourse for Ben Affleck's performance and its thoughtful portrayal of neurodiversity through Wolff's autism, as depicted on screen.

For more updates on The Accountant 2, stay tuned to Collider. The original film is currently available to stream on Max in the U.S. The Accountant 2 opens in theaters on April 25.

