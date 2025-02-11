Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal are back in these new images from their upcoming thriller, The Accountant 2, and it looks like we're in for more bone-crunching action along the lines of the last one. Affleck returns as Christian Wolff, the autistic hitman who loves numbers, while Bernthal reprises his role as his mercenary brother, Brax. You wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of these two, then. Joining Affleck and Bernthal in the cast are Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, and J.K. Simmons, with Gavin O’Connor once again stepping into the director’s chair. For a glimpse of what’s in store, check out the official logline below:

"Christian Wolff is brought out of hiding by Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina after someone close to them is killed by unknown assassins. To solve the murder, Wolff must recruit the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax."

What Was 'The Accountant' About?