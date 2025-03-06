Fans can’t wait for Ben Affleck’s return as The Accountant in the highly anticipated upcoming sequel. The original 2016 film introduced us to Christian Wolff (Affleck), a forensic accountant by day and a mercenary when required. Directed by Gavin O'Connor the film was a commercial success and made a lasting impression on the fans’ minds that compelled them to demand a sequel ever since. So naturally since the sequel was announced all eyes are on the project that also brings back Jon Bernthal as Christian’s younger brother Braxton.

As the release date nears, more marketing material for the film is being rolled out and a new poster sees Affleck and Bernthal joining forces as the tag line capitalizes on their unique qualities. “He sees what others can’t,” reads Christian’s description, while Braxton’s reads, “He does what others won’t.”

What’s ‘The Accountant 2’ About?

The movie follows Agent Marybeth Medina, who, after her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, is forced to contact Christian Wolff to solve the murder. As he takes on the case, with the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax, Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. O’Connor previously, revealed that the upcoming movie will be different from the original, saying,

"The second film very intentionally is different [from] the first. Obviously, there's certain DNA that we honored. It's a puzzle movie. It's funny with certain critics. They would have some issues with the complexity of the plot.”

The director emphasized that Christian has “this planetary brain, so the trick to the movie was making it complicated enough that only Chris can crack it.” So, fans can be assured that mystery in front of them is going to be deeper and more thrilling than before, “I had no interest in repeating what we did in the first movie. I wanted to build off the first one, but very much wanted to refresh the tank, do something very different, and create something very new.”

The movie also casts Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Marybeth Medina, Daniella Pineda as Anaïs, Allison Robertson as Justine, J. K. Simmons returns as Raymond King, Robert Morgan as Burke, Grant Harvey as Cobb, and Andrew Howard as Batu.

The Accountant 2 will hit theatres on April 25. You can check out the poster above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.