The Big Picture Mark your calendars for the release of The Accountant 2 on April 25, 2025 — a highly anticipated sequel!

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal reprise their roles in this crime drama, diving deeper into the intriguing story.

Get ready for a thrilling ride as Treasury Agent Marybeth and the Wolff brothers uncover a dangerous mystery.

The follow-up to Ben Affleck’s 2016 crime drama has been in the works for some time, but now The Accountant 2 finally has a concrete release date. The sequel to The Accountant will hit theaters on April 25, 2025. This is a somewhat sudden surprise, as Deadline reported the details had been relatively sparse up until now, though there was news that the sequel would begin filming this year. The outlet also revealed that the film will be the only studio feature to hit screens on that date and is to be released by Amazon MGM, the powerhouse behind the Zendaya feature, Challengers.

Christian will be up to his old tricks again in his niche of financial crime, as the synopsis reads:

“When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive — all intent on putting a stop to their search.”

The large oversight seems to be the exclusion of Anna Kendrick, who has not been credited with returning for the sequel, despite her starring role in the first film. The actor has recently been tapped to return in her own anticipated follow-up, A Simple Favor 2 which may be taking up her time. Regardless, The Accountant 2 promises to be an exciting new venture, judging from its plot synopsis.

'The Accountant 2' Promises To Follow Up On Its Predecessor’s Potential

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Accountant had been a film that was practically begging for more content. The character of Christian Wolff was a fascinating one and elevated by Affleck’s surprising gravitas. Perhaps Kendrick reprising her role doesn’t make a whole lot of sense following how the film ended, but what does is the inclusion of Brax. The twist including Jon Bernthal’s assassin character was a genuine surprise in a film that had many of them. With not as much screen time as the rest of the stars, the conclusion that Brax is actually Christian’s brother was not just a punch to the gut, but a revelation that needed more context.

Bernthal isn’t exactly a stranger to such gun-wielding characters, but the emotional climax of the film is what is important. News that Bernthal would be returning to the franchise had been circulating for some time and it means that viewers may actually get some catharsis from the surprising reveal. The two brothers were both the product of the same trauma, they just coped with it in different ways, finally coming face to face in the final moments of the film. Getting more screen time with these two and diving further into this complex emotional dynamic will make for a captivating sequel.

The Accountant 2 premieres on April 25, 2025. The first movie is streaming now on Netflix.

The Accountant 2 When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina is forced to contact Christian Wolff to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax, Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive—all intent on putting a stop to their search. Release Date 2019-00-00 Director Gavin O'Connor Cast Ben Affleck , Jon Bernthal , J.K. Simmons , Cynthia Addai-Robinson Main Genre Action Writers Bill Dubuque Studio Warner Bros. Expand

