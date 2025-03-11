The Accountant 2 is set to hit theaters next month on April 25, but after recently premiering at SXSW, early reviews for the film tease a sequel that could be more explosive than the original. Enough reviews for Ben Affleck’s upcoming action thriller have come in that it has been given an 86% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, a score much higher than the 53% rating accrued by the original on the aggregate site. The Accountant (2016) also earned a 77% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but the general audience score for the sequel won’t be available until after its premiere. The Accountant 2’s Rotten Tomatoes score at the time of writing comes from 22 reviews, so it is subject to change, but it’s enough to spell good news for Affleck and Jon Bernthal’s action sequel.

Collider also brought you the news just a few days ago that The Accountant 3 was already in the works ahead of the sequel’s worldwide debut, but details about the potential story and a release window are being kept under wraps. Director Gavin O’Connor, who also helmed the first Accountant movie, confirmed that he will be back to direct the third installment in the trilogy, with scribe Bill Dubuque also returning to write more of Christian Wolff’s story. In addition to Bernthal, J.K. Simmons and Anna Kendrick also star in The Accountant as Ray King and Dana Cummings, but only Simmons was brought back for the sequel. The Accountant 2 also recruited Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Alison Wright for the roles of Marybeth Medina and Justine in the film.

Ben Affleck Has Another Big Project in the Works