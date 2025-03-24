For Collider’s next special event screening, we’re thrilled to announce our team-up with Amazon MGM Studios to present our readers with the opportunity to see Gavin O’Connor’s follow-up sequel, The Accountant 2, in theaters early. The film just won the Audience Award at SXSW! Beat the crowds this April to see Ben Affleck reprise his role as the titular protagonist, now opposite Daredevil: Born Again’s Jon Bernthal as Christian Wolff’s estranged brother, Brax. Check out the full details below on how to enter for your chance to win free tickets to the screening, followed by an exclusive question and answer session with director O’Connor (Warrior, Jane Got a Gun, The Way Back).

In The Accountant 2, the assassination of Raymond King (J.K. Simmons) brings Affleck’s mathematician back into the fold of a new mystery. When his assistant, Marybeth, played by the returning Cynthia Addai-Robinson (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), discovers a cryptic message left by her late boss, she enlists Wolff’s help. When Christian comes to realize there’s much more to this killing than they previously thought, he must join forces with his lethal brother, Drax. The movie also features Robert Morgan (Hacksaw Ridge), and Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Dominion).

‘The Accountant 2’ Screening Details

Don’t miss out on this chance to catch The Accountant 2 on the big screen weeks before its official theatrical release on April 25. If you’re in the Los Angeles area, join us on Tuesday, April 8th, at the Culver Theater. The screening will begin at 7 p.m., and all guests will be provided free popcorn and soda. After the credits roll, Collider’s Steve Weintraub will moderate a Q&A with director Gavin O’Connor.

‘The Accountant 2’ Isn’t the End of Christian Wolff’s Story

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Be sure to get your tickets fast (details below) for this behind-the-scenes discussion to prep for the third and final installment of story. While at SXSW 2025 for the movie’s World Premiere, O’Connor stopped by the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center, where he shared with us that even since his initial collaboration with screenwriter Bill Dubuque (Ozark) on the first film, Christian Wolff’s story was always going to be a trilogy.

“There's always been three. Since post-production, since I started editing the first one. I didn't know Bill [Dubuque]. We met on the first movie. I got the script from Lynette Howell Taylor, and then from the script that I initially got, I started working with Bill. I think any filmmaker’s going to do it. You get a script, you respond to it. How does it affect you personally? But then you keep climbing inside of it. It becomes your own aesthetic and sensibility.”

How to Get ‘The Accountant 2’ Tickets